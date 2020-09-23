Silas Glasgow III

Silas “Ty” Hopper Glasgow III, age 57, passed away Sunday night, September 20, 2020 at his home after battling cancer.
Silas was born January 3rd, 1963 in Dade County-Miami, Florida the son of late Silas H. Glasgow II and Sylvia K. Earl. Silas grew up in Duane Stage, then later moved to Malone. He was self-employed as independent painter for many years. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed gardening and loved his animals.
Silas is survived by his mother Sylvia Glasgow; three brothers, David Glasgow, Paul George and Aaron Glasgow; one sister, Melissa and Scott J. Monroe; two uncles and aunts; one nephew; and three nieces.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary- Spaulding Funeral Home, and no services will be held.
Donations can be made in his memory to Hospice, ASPCA or American Cancer Society. Condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.