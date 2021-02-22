Silas “Si” W. Basham, age 82 years, passed away on February 16, 2021, at Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hudson, N.Y.
Silas was born on October 6, 1938.
Survivors include his wife Peggy Basham, son Jonathan Basham and his wife Erin Basham, his daughter Jasmine Basham her fiance Tyler Higgins, and grandchildren Hadley, Raeya and Magnolia.
Si loved his family and friends, his cars, fishing, Netflix and having a coffee in his hand.
His outgoing personality and friendly face will be greatly missed by all.
Services we be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s R. C. Church, 80 Mansion Street, Coxsackie, N.Y. One may pay their respects at 11:00 A.M., and Mass will be held at 12:00 noon, at the church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The W. C. Brady’s Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion Street, Coxsackie, N.Y. 12051. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.