HAGUE — A motorcycle accident on Graphite Mountain Road that injured six riders July 27 was a collision between two separate charity rides, according to an organizer from one of the events.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth A. Hedden Sr., 64, of North Hudson was heading east when his sidecar-equipped 1992 Harley Davidson crossed into the westbound lane, sideswiping a westbound motorcycle.
Hedden struck a second motorcycle head on operated by Ryan Bakemeier, 36, of Whitehall. Hedden’s wife, Geralyn, was ejected from the sidecar during the crash and Bakemeier’s wife Ashley was also injured and transported to the hospital.
The incident created a chain reaction as more motorcyclists followed.
Matthew J. Touchette, 40, of Whitehall, crashed to the ground to avoid colliding with the other motorcycles, police said.
Touchette and his passenger, Tiffany Touchette, 38, also of Whitehall, were both ejected. Both refused medical treatment at the scene.
The pair of charity rides on Saturday included Scooter’s Run and Rhyan’s Ride, both for cancer patients but not organized together.
Bikers pay to participate in a trip and donate the proceeds.
Scooter’s Run, sponsored by the NY-27 chapter of the Red Knights, was to raise money for Ken “Scooter” Hedden Jr., the son of Kenneth and Gerilyn Hedden who were both hospitalized in the crash. The ride started at the Schroon Lake Fire House on Industrial Avenue and was to return to the location for food and raffles.
Rhyan’s Ride is an annual memorial event for Rhyan Towne of Ticonderoga, who passed away from cancer last year at eight years old.
This year, the proceeds were going to John Hoague-Rivette, a 11-year-old boy in Whitehall who is battling brain cancer and also a scholarship that has been set up in Rhyan’s name.
Albany Medical Center and the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington were contacted but did not give the injury status of Kenneth Hedden Sr. or Ryan Bakemeier respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.