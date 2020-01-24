BRASHER FALLS - The St. Lawrence Central varsity boys basketball team relayed a strong start into a 59-54 NAC interdivisional win at home over Class C rival Norwood-Norfolk on Friday.
Cash Feeley anchored the winning effort with 18 points and 15 rebounds as the Larries (8-6, 4-4) ran out to a 19-4 lead through the first quarter then withstood being outscored 40-31 in the second half by the Flyers (9-5, 4-4). Steve Horner worked the paint for another 13 points and eight boards. Ansen Weegar chipped in nine points followed by Hayden Perkins with eight and Ethan LaRock (4 assists) with five while Caeden Taylor, Grant Taylor and Hunter Arquiett all finished with two.
Cole Perretta fired through 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half for N-N. Luke Allen contributed 14 points followed by Ryan LaShomb with eight, Nick Burke with five and Levi Sochia with three.
Both teams are scheduled to face Potsdam in their next outings with the Larries traveling there for a Central matchup on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. and N-N hosting the Sandstoners today at 4 p.m. in another interdivisional contest.
Another interdivisional game played Friday saw Chateaugay outscore Franklin Academy 66-61 while non-league matchups had Tupper Lake overpowering Long Lake 98-16, Harrisville beating Old Forge 61-47 and Saranac Lake dropping Canton 87-47.
GIRLS GAMES
In NAC interdivisional varsity girls basketball action Friday, Colton-Pierrepont downed Morristown 39-20, Lisbon outscored Parishville-Hopkinton 40-22 and OFA stopped Harrisville 52-34. The lone East Division game saw Madrid-Waddington handle St. Regis Falls 61-27 while nonleague encounters had FA beating AuSable Valley 63-35 and Long Lake outlasting Tupper Lake 35-32 in overtime.
C-P 39, Morristown 20: At Colton, the Lady Colts (6-8, 3-5) steadily pulled away from a 9-9 tie through the first quarter by outscoring the Lady Green Rockets 22-5 over the next two. Isabelle Vaccaro led all scorers with 12 points in the winning effort. Kiana Hogle tossed through another seven followed by Mattie Lovely with six. Alexus Cuthbert and Jaeleigh Jacot both netted five while Emma Clemo and Autumn Erwin tallied two apiece.
Emma Showers paced Morristown (4-10, 0-7) with seven points. Carly Piercey added four. Mia Johnson, Kassidy Sullivan, Haley Ward and Emily Gagnon all scored two and Rylie Showers one.
C-P, which was playing its third game in five days this week, is slated to host East rival Brushton-Moira on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Lisbon 40, P-H 22: At Parishville, the Lady Knights (6-7, 3-5) scored nine unanswered points in the first quarter then pulled away from a 20-9 halftime lead with a 15-4 run in the third. Alexa McKell had a game-high 14 points in the winning effort. Erika Snyder and Karli Thompson both scored six followed by Brooke Meashaw with five, Kallie Wood with four and Olivia McLear with three.
For the Lady Panthers (1-12, 1-5), Autumn MacWilliams logged six points. Kelly Bloom and Neveah Phillips chipped in four apiece. Marygrace Guiney and Brenna Woods had three each and Sydnie Phippen the other two.
P-H is scheduled to host East rival St. Regis Falls on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.