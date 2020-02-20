St. Lawrence Central overcame Brushton-Moira and defending champion Madrid-Waddington turned back Norwood-Norfolk in the semifinals of the Section 10 Class C boys basketball playoffs Thursday night.
The Larries and Yellowjackets will now have a week to get ready to square off against each other in the championship game on Friday at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium starting at 7:45 p.m.
SLC 54, BMC 51: At Brasher Falls, the Larries (12-9) showed patience and perseverance in avenging an opening round loss to the Panthers as the high seed in last year’s sectional tournament.
“We had a game plan for the second half and I didn’t want us to have to show it until we came back out after halftime. We started to get behind in the second quarter and the kids wanted to go with what we had planned but I told them there was still plenty of time and we could wait,” said coach Joey Reome as the Larries started to reverse a 32-23 halftime deficit by outscoring the Panthers 13-9 in the third then finished their comeback with a decisive 18-10 run.
“Our plan all along was to sit back in our halfcourt defense for the first half then ramp things up with fullcourt pressure for the second. We turned up the heat on them, got some turnovers and that helped us get things going on offense,” Reome added. “The loss to (BMC) last year ripped our hearts out so we definitely got a little pay back tonight.”
The teams traded leads and baskets through the first quarter with the Panthers (13-7) working their way to an 18-16 lead. A layup basket by Ethan LaRock tied the game 23-23 midway through the second quarter but that would be the final points of the half for the Larries and BMC would reel off nine straight points to take a 32-23 lead into halftime.
“I thought they played a real good first half,” noted Reome. “They had six three-pointers they were able to execute on offense. We were trailing but I thought we were playing well so there was no reason to go into freak-out mode as long as we could keep it under a 10-point deficit.”
Steven Horner struck for eight of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter and grabbed nine rebounds to anchor the winning effort. Cash Feeley worked the paint for eight points and 15 boards while doling out four assists. Caeden Taylor chipped in seven points, including the basket that tied the game at 49-49 with 28 seconds left and three steals. Ethan LaRock and Ansen Weegar added six points each with Weegar going 4-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter while Grant Taylor rounded out the SLC scoring with two.
Parker Bassett paced the Panthers with 15 points followed by Logan Bassett with 13, Justin Kennedy with eight, Eli Russell with seven, Wayne Palmer with six and Ajay Martin with two.
M-W 60, N-N 40: At Madrid, the Yellowjackets (17-4) carried a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter where they took control with a 21-8 run to finish off the Flyers (14-7), who saw their two leading scorers foul out in the final frame.
Brennan Harmer scored all of his game-high 18 points in the second half to spark the winning effort. Jacob Murphy, Kyle Stoner and Sage Cordwell chipped in eight points each followed by Drew Harmer with four and Trent Lashua with three while Nick Beldock, Colby Beldock, Jacob Murphy and Connor Arquiett all finished with two.
Cole Perretta and Luke Allen netted 12 points each in the losing cause followed by Nick Burke with nine, Mike Richards with four and Levi Sochia the other two.
CLASS B SEMIS
In the Class B semifinals, top-seeded defending champion OFA downed Salmon River 100-45 and Canton Central turned back Gouverneur 65-30. The Class B final is slated for Thursday at SUNY Potsdam starting at 7:45 p.m.
OFA 100, Salmon River 45: At Ogdensburg, the Blue Devils ((17-4) raced out to a 68-22 halftime lead in halting the Shamrocks (7-15). Jackson Jones anchored a balanced offense for OFA with 28 points. Harry Powers, MeSean Johnson and Brogan LaRose contributed 14 points each as the Blue Devils struck for a combined 11 three-pointers. Connor Griffith and Trent Sargent each finished with nine.
For Salmon River, Tobias Jacobs fashioned 15 points followed by Clayton Jones with 13 and Cayden Sunday with eight. PJ Ghostlaw, Logan Lebehn, Quinton Carle and Lane Oakes all tallied two and Tyler Huto one.
