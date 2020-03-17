Two senior members of the St. Lawrence Central varsity girls basketball program surpassed the 1,000-point mark for their four-year careers during the 2019-20 NAC and Section 10 seasons. Pictured along with coach Chad Gauthier are Maggi Yandoh (left), who tallied 1,136 total points, and Marissa McLean, who fashioned 1,031. Alain St. Pierre/CO