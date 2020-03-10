BRASHER FALLS - The St. Lawrence Central girls basketball team will be squaring off against a familiar opponent in the opening round of the NYSPHSAA Class C playoffs.
Having claimed their third Section 10 title in eight years, the Lady Larries (11-12) take on Section 7 champion Northern Adirondack Central tonight starting at 6 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium in what will be the fourth meeting this winter between the two championship squads.
“We scrimmaged against them before the start of the season then they beat us at our gym in what was probably our worst game of the year and we went up there and beat them in one of our better games. So, we know we’re going to be able to compete with them,” said coach Chad Gauthier as the SLC girls set their sights on netting the first state tournament win in the program’s history.
“We definitely aren’t going to be taking anyone lighthly and take things one game at a time,” he added. “This is the third time we’ve been to states and we haven’t gone past the first round. A win for us on Wednesday would be big.”
The Lady Larries, who competed in the NAC Central Division again this winter against Class A and B schools, rose from the third seed to down defending champion and top-seeded Madrid-Waddington 53-48 in the sectional Class C final two Fridays ago at SUNY Potsdam. They are coming off a hard-fought 60-53 loss to Class B champion Canton Central in the overall tournament semifinals last Wednesday night.
SLC enters tonight’s game with a lineup that features two seniors who reached 1,000 points this season for their varsity careers and are averaging double-digits in points per outing, along with two underclassmen, who have stepped up to make lead contributions at both ends of the court. Senior Maggi Yandoh, who surpassed 1,000 points toward the end of the regular season, and Marissa McLean, who netted her 1,000th point in the loss to Canton last week, are both averaging 14 points per game. McLean also averages 11 rebounds and five steals and Yandoh three steals. Junior Mackenzie Moreau has averaged eight points, nine rebounds and three steals but has stepped up to reach double-figures in scoring in all three post-season games.
SLC also got a mid-season boost from the return from injury of senior Abbi Lemieux, who has provided relentless defensive efforts and timely scoring throughout the second half while freshman shooting guard Rylee Daoust was called up to varsity for the post-season and gives the team another long range scoring threat. Senior Brooke Rubado and junior Kenadee Love have regularly supplied quality minutes both as starters and off the bench.
“I look at our team and I see a team that is tough to defend against,” noted Gauthier.
The Bobcats relayed the top seed of their sectional tournament into the championship after outscoring third-seeded Moriah 39-26 last Friday night in the title game at SUNY Plattsburgh. NAC has been consistently led by the duo of guard Alexis Belrose and center Mackenna LaBarge this winter. Both played lead roles in the regular season matchups against the Lady Larries.
“Belrose is really strong at taking the ball to the hole and LaBarge is their post-player. She isn’t overly tall but she has really good inside moves,” noted Gauthier. “We’ll be paying attention to both of them but in their championship game, another girl, (Isabella) Gilmore, caught my eye and we’ll have to be aware of her, too.”
The winner of tonight’s game advances to a regional final on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy against Section 2 champion Cambridge starting at 6 p.m.
NYSPHSAA OPENERS
In NYSPHSAA basketball tournament openers staged on Tuesday, Class B action against Section 2 champions at the Saratoga High School gym saw the OFA boys fall to Schalmont 75-63 and the Canton outscored 58-43 by Mechanicville while a Class A girls matchup at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasiumn saw Franklin Academy drop a 73-28 decision to Section 2 champion Averill Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.