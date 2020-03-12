POTSDAM - Experience paid historic dividends for the St. Lawrence Central girls basketball team Wednesday night at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium.
“We have so many seniors this year and we didn’t want this to be our last game. We wanted to make history by becoming the first basketball team at St. Lawrence Central to go past the first round in states and we did it,” said guard Marissa McLean after the Lady Larries overcame a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to claim a 44-42 decision over Section 7 champion Northern Adirondack Central in the opening round of the NYSPHSAA Class C playoffs.
McLean is one of three starting seniors with a combined 12 years of varsity experience and that veteran leadership was on full display over the final 5:55 of regulation as she tossed through 12 of her game-high 24 points during what proved to be a decisive 19-8 run.
“I started to have a little bit of doubt in the fourth quarter but coach (Chad Gauthier) told us to stay confident and to stay calm,” McLean noted. “We’ve been together as a team for a long time and we’ve been in that situation so many times. We’ve been practicing for this game for a while now. We just wanted to play the game.”
“It’s all good now,” she added.
With the win, SLC evened its record to 12-12 overall and earned a breakthrough trip to the regional final slated for Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy against Section 2 champion Cambridge starting at 6 p.m.
“I thought we played well at both ends in the first half but offensively, we just couldn’t get anything to go down,” said Gauthier. “We started to get behind but the girls never quit. They just kept working so hard right down to the end.”
“It just feels pretty darn good right now knowing that we’ve won our first state game,” he added.
The teams traded baskets and leads through the first quarter which ended with senior Madison McLean converting from close range in the final seconds for her only two points of the night to put SLC ahead 9-8 to start the second quarter.
Fourth-year senior Maggi Yandoh and McLean combined to spark a 6-2 run through the first 3:51 to give the Lady Larries their biggest lead of the game at 15-10 but the SLC offense went cold as the Bobcats reeled off the final eight points of the half with Alexis Belrose connecting just before the buzzer to make it 18-15 at the break.
Both teams struggled to find the mark to start the second half and went scoreless until Mackenna LaBarge struck with 4:18 left in the third quarter. The Bobcats were ahead 21-15 before a quick scoring burst by McLean cut the deficit to 21-20 with 2:45 remaining. The teams traded baskets from there with NAC holding on to a 26-25 lead after three.
Sparked by Isabella Gilmore, who scored four of her five points in the first 3:05 of the fourth where the Lady Bobcats generated eight straight points to take their biggest lead at 34-25. Senior Abbi Lemieux slowed the NAC momentum with a basket 20 seconds later.
The NAC offense stalled after Kira LaBarge, who powered her way to the basket for the majority of her team-high 20 points, made it 38-29 from in close with 4:37 remaining.
The Lady Larries started their comeback on the next possession with McLean converting on a lay-up. She cut the deficit to 38-36 with a three-pointer from the top right of the arc with 3:04 remaining. Kira LaBarge answered on the next NAC trip down the court to restore the four-point advantage. After a pair of McLean free throws pulled SLC back to within two, the Lady Larries held defensively and took their second lead of the second half with 1:31 left when Lemieux buried a three-pointer from the left corner to make it 42-40. LaBarge once again countered from inside to tie the game 18 seconds later. McLean would restore the lead for good when, after a timeout, she took a pass from the top of the key from third-year junior Mackenzie Moreau and converted on an uncontested lay-up with 27 seconds left. The Lady Bobcats would twice get the chance at the tying basket but was swarmed defensively in the low post both times leading to turnovers.
“They are a very good team. Their guards really clamped down defensively on our guards the whole game and they didn’t give us a lot of room to operate,” said coach Dennis LaBarge after his squad ended the season at 17-6. “It was a game of runs and they had their final run at the right time. They got the last momentum swing.”
Yandoh finished with nine points in the winning effort followed by Lemieux, who is also in her fourth varsity season, with five and Moreau with the other four.
Belrose was next-leading scorer for NAC with 12 points. Mackenna LaBarge added four and Abby Peryea closed out the scoring with a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.