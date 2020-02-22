The St. Lawrence Central and Madrid-Waddington Central girls basketball teams surged their way into the championship game of the Section 10 Class C playoffs on Friday.
Third-seeded SLC advanced to the final via a 65-42 decision over second-seeded Norwood-Norfolk while top-seeded defending champion M-W cruised to a 62-26 win over fourth-seeded Brushton-Moira. The rematch of last year’s title game is slated for next Friday at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium starting at 6 p.m.
SLC 65, N-N 42: At Norfolk, the Lady Larries (10-11) broke out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter then went ahead 35-10 by halftime in halting the Lady Flyers (13-7). Marissa McLean led all scorers with 19 points in the winning effort. Maggi Yandoh struck for another 12, including buzzer-beating layups at the end of the first two quarters. Freshman Rylee Daoust connected for another 10 off the bench in her varsity debut. Abbi Lemieux and Mackenzie Moreau chipped in nine points each followed by Brooke Rubado with four and Brionna Foster with the other two.
Tiffany Fisher paced N-N offensively with 11 points followed by Kylee Kellison with nine, KJ Belmore with eight, Emma Schiavone with seven and Stephanie Bock with three while Brianna Stratton and Molly Gardner closed out the Lady Flyer scoring with two points each.
M-W 62, BMC 26: At Madrid, the Lady Yellowjackets (18-3) took immediate control with a 19-2 run through the first quarter. Alexis Sullivan led the way with 16 points in the winning effort. Emma Plumley added 10 followed by Keli Kingston with eight and Grace Plumley with seven. Jaelynn Uppstrom and Anna Brady both tallied six while Lacey Sullivan, Lydia Thomas and Laney Tiernan all finished with two.
Kyla Phelan netted 13 points for the Lady Panthers (5-14). Natalie Palmer and Emma Russell contributed four points each followed by Anna Martin and Kennedy Hebert with two apiece and Alyssa Poirier with one.
CLASS B SEMIS
In the Class B semifinal round games played Friday, top-seeded defending champion Canton dropped Potsdam 71-34 and OFA turned back Gouverneur 52-42. The title game is slated for Thursday night at SUNY Potsdam starting at 6 p.m.
Canton 71, Potsdam 34: At Jerry Hourihan Gym in Canton, the Lady Golden Bears (18-3) bolted out to a 21-2 lead by the end of the first quarter as they earned a chance to defend their sectional crown.
Sarah Sieminski pumped through six three-pointers en route to generating a game-high 24 points in the winning effort. Katie Chisholm netted four three’s in an 18-point effort. Lexi Huiatt added eight points followed by Maddie Hoy with six, Emily Wentworth with four and Jillian DiSalvo with three while Gretchen Warner and Hailee Duvall both tallied two.
Luca Pecora led the Lady Sandstoner (4-17) with nine points followed by Seirra Cummings with eight, Shauna Cummings with five and Julia Basford with four while Sadie Brusso, Katelyn Davis, Tati Burks and Katrina Cutler all scored two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.