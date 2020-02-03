BRASHER FALLS - The St. Lawrence Central hockey team dropped a 4-2 nonleague decision to Saranac Central at the Tri-Town Arena on Monday.
The Larries got off to a positive start when Jarret St. Hilaire converted off an assist from Mason Frary 6:48 into the game but the Chiefs (10-7, 1-4) countered with the next three goals starting just 63 seconds later when Nicholas Hamel finished off a play set up by Ethan Barnes and Connor Graves.
Zach O’Connell made it 2-1 for the visiting squad at 5:27 of the second assisted by Bailey Marsh. Rylee Wilson struck for the eventual game-winner just 32 seconds after that off an assist from Aiden Recore.
Ryan LaPage cut the deficit to 3-2 with an unassisted goal with 57 seconds left in the middle frame but O’Connell sealed then win when he broke through for his second of the game at 5:21 of the third assisted by Hayden Buckley.
Jonah Burnett made 28 saves backstopping the SLC effort while Erick Frechette handled 245 shots for Saranac.
The Larries (4-13, 3-8) are slated to host a nonleague game against Sara-Lake Placid on Thursday back at the Tri-Town Arena starting at 7 p.m.
In nonleague games played Saturday, Massena fell to McQuaid Jesuit 3-2 and Norwood-Norfolk did likewise to Saranac Central.
McQuaid Jesuit 3, Massena 2: At the Massena Arena Saturday night, the Knights (4-6-4) twice rallied from one-goal deficits in outlasting the Red Raiders.
Massena (8-5-1) opened the scoring 9:54 into the game when Nick Linstad converted off an assist from Nick Morrell. McQuaid tied the game 3:00 into the second when Santino Swan finished off a play set up by Luke Masaschi and Mark Tachin.
The Red Raiders regained the lead at thr 4:21 mark of the second when Morrell struck off an assist from Connor Terry. Masaschi connected with the second equalizer just over a minute later assisted by Rowan Palen and Joel Braunschwieg then tallied the eventual game-winner with 3:43 left in regulation on a play set up by Denis Brown and Palen.
Sophomore Ben Rogers stood tall making 35 saves working the Massena crease while Dave Battisti blocked 23 shots for the Knights.
Thr Red Raiders are slated to host a weekend tournament starting Friday night at the Massena Arena with Potsdam taking on Pelham at 5:30 p.m. and Massena facing Syracuse City at 8 p.m. The Saturday matchups pit Potsdam against SC at 12:30 p.m. and Massena facing off against Pelham at 3 p.m.
McQuaid closed out its weekend trip to the North Country by relaying a pair of first-period goals into a 2-0 win over Canton at the SUNY Canton arena on Sunday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
In the Section 7 girls hockey playoff final on Monday at SUNY Plattsburgh, second-seeded Plattsburgh High outlasted fourth-seeded Franklin Academy 2-1.
WRESTLING
In the lone NAC wrestling meet held Monday, Gouverneur downed OFA 48-30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.