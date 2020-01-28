POTSDAM - The St. Lawrence Lawrence Central varsity boys basketball team relayed a 29-12 halftime lead into a 64-45 NAC Central Division win on the road over Potsdam on Tuesday.
Cash Feeley tossed through a game-high 20 points in the winning effort. Ethan LaRock and Ansen Weegar struck for 11 points apiece. Caeden Taylor and Hunter Arquiett chipped in nine points each and Steve Horner netted the other two for the Larries (9-6, 5-4).
The Sandstoners (0-15, 0-10) were led by Aiden Stickles with 14 points followed by Noah Dominy with 12, Kameron Murdock with nine, Ansen Herrick with six, Will Roda with three and Hamza Hmyene with one.
The other Central games played Tuesday saw OFA down Massena 75-35 and Franklin Academy halt Canton 65-56 in overtime.
OFA 75, Massena 35: At Ogdensburg, the host Blue Devils (10-5, 10-0) ran out to a decisive 39-21 halftime lead as Jackson Jones led the way offensively with 21 points followed by Connor Griffith and MeSean Johnson with 15 points apiece, Harry Powers with 12 and Trent Sargent with seven.
Chris McGregor paced the Red Raiders (6-9, 4-6) with 13 points followed by Ethan Firnstein with 12, Ryan Herrick with seven and Ethan Barney with three.
OTHER GAMES
In the East Division games played Tuesday night, Norwood-Norfolk outscored Tupper Lake 75-49, Parishville-Hopkinton turned back St. Regis Falls 65-46, Brushton-Moira beat Colton-Pierrepont 81-39 and Chateaugay dropped Madrid-Waddington 79-44 while the West Division games saw Lisbon outlast Heuvelton 59-52, Hermon-DeKalb edge Morristown 50-48 and Harrisville handle Hammond 97-51.
N-N 75, Tupper Lake 49: At Tupper Lake, the Flyers (11-5, 5-4) bolted out to a 20-7 lead through the first quarter en route to beating the Lumberjacks (5-9, 2-7). Luke Allen fashioned a game-high 22 points followed by Cole Perretta with 19, Zavier Jenkins with 10, Mike Richards with seven, Issaiah Gillespie-Chicione with six, Ryan LaShomb with five, Levi Sochia with four and Nick Burke with two.
Grant Godin anchored the Tupper Lake offense with 14 points. Jacob Stradley and Eli Kulzer contributed 12 points each followed by Colby Boudreau with six. Ryly Hill and Skyler Hill each netted two and Noah Varden one.
P-H 65, SRF 46: At Parishville, the teams were knotted at 8-8 after the first quarter but the Panthers (4-10, 3-6) steadily broke away for the win. Burt Chevier produced a team-high 19 points in the winning cause followed by Peyton Snhell with 16, Tanner Rosenbarker with 13, Harrison Snell with 10 and Lawson Snell with seven.
Derek Provost led the Saints (2-10, 2-7) with a game-high 21 points followed by Dawson White with 12, Coalby Cox with eight, Cody Reuss with four and Trevor Austin with two.
BMC 81, C-P 39: At Brushton, the Panthers (9-4, 5-3) built a 20-14 lead in the first quarter then took control with a 23-6 run in the second. Logan Bassett accounted for the bulk of the offense in the winning effort with 32 points, including seven three-pointers. Eli Russell and Tanner Martin added eight points apiece followed by Parker Bassett with six. Wayne Palmer, James Durant, Austin Frazier and Bradley Mersinger all finished with five, Justin Kennedy four and Ajay Martin three.
Harlee Besio led the Colts (1-12, 1-6) with 10 points. Bill LaPierre, Tim Farns and Mike Schwartfigure chipped seven points each followed by Aiden Knight with six and Ted Farns two.
N-N DOWNS POTSDAM
The Norwood-Norfolk boys held on for a 65-55 interdivisional win over Potsdam on Saturday while the lone NAC game played Monday saw Gouverneur gain a 58-48 Central Division win over Salmon River.
N-N 65, Potsdam 55: At Norfolk, the Flyers (10-4, 5-4) ran out to an 18-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 52-31 heading into the fourth where the Sandstoners (0-14, 0-10) finished with a 24-13 run.
Perretta generated a team-high 26 points in the winning effort followed by Allen with 15, Burke with 10 and LaShomb with six. Jenkins and Sochia each chipped in three and Richards the other two.
Dominy pumped through a game-high 27 points in the losing cause. Stickles added eight while Herrick, Murdock, Francesco Polenta and Roda all finished with five.
MONDAY GAME
Gouverneur 58, Salmon River 48: In Fort Covington, the Wildcats (4-10, 2-7) were hot at the start and outscored the host Shamrocks 21-12 in the first quarter. Gouverneur increased its lead by two points at the half and tacked on another point to its lead in the third, then held off a late Salmon River surge for the win.
Caden Storie paced the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points, while Garret Leclair and Connor Wood finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Brock Cox was limited to just four free throws. Sullivan Rumble added four points to the win, as Carter Simmons and Cayden Stowell completed the output with two points each.
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis led the Shamrocks (6-10, 2-8) with 12 points, as Tyler Huto came off the bench and struck for 11. Kyran Skidders added nine points to the SRC effort, while Quinton Carle had seven. PJ Ghostlaw, Logan Lebehn and Lane Oakes rounded out the Salmon River scoring with three points apiece.
SLC STOPS N-N
In an interdivisional game played Friday night, SLC relayed a strong start into a 59-54 NAC interdivisional win at home over Class C rival Norwood-Norfolk.
Feeley anchored the winning effort with 18 points and 15 rebounds as the Larries (8-6, 4-4) ran out to a 19-4 lead through the first quarter then withstood being outscored 40-31 in the second half by the Flyers (9-5, 4-4). Horner worked the paint for another 13 points and eight boards. Weegar chipped in nine points followed by Hayden Perkins with eight and LaRock (4 assists) with five while Caeden Taylor, Grant Taylor and Arquiett all finished with two.
Perretta fired through 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half for N-N. Allen contributed 14 points followed by LaShomb with eight, Burke with five and Sochia with three.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
In the lone NAC girls basketball game played Tuesday, Brushton-Moira (3-11, 3-7) posted a 51-31 East Division win on the road over Parishville-Hopkinton.
Kyla Phelan tossed through three three’s in leading all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort. Samantha Wells chipped in 10 followed by Natalie Palmer and Kennedy Hebert with five apiece and Alyssa Poirier with four while Anna Martin and Emma Russell both tallied three.
For the host Lady Panthers (1-14, 1-7), Kelly Bloom netted 11 points followed by Autumn MacWilliams with six, Emma Bloom with five, Neveah Phillips with four, Marygrace Guiney with three and Nisso Rasolova with two.
BOYS SWIMMING
The only NAC boys swim meet on Tuesday had Canton outscoring Gouverneur 64-45.
WRESTLING
In the sole NAC wrestling meet staged Tuesday, Gouverneur beat OFA 53-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.