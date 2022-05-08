SLFCU donates to Lisbon softball teams

Latest News
- Recreational sports: Ben Cordwell Senior Golf League begins on Friday
- High school sports: SJ rally shades Hammond In Mudville finals, Lisbon wins
- High school sports: Lisbon, M-W post wins, Potsdam drops Morristown
- SeaComm donates to Lydia’s Warm Fuzzies for Ukraine
- Clarkson professor elected Electrochemical Society treasurer
- SUNY Potsdam announces return of summer Creative Arts Camp
- SUNY Potsdam prepares to celebrate Class of 2022 at commencement
- Brushton-Moira fifth grader wins national design contest for hand sanitizer dispensers
Do you recycle plastic in your household?
Only 5% to 6% of the 46 million tons of plastic waste generated annually in the U.S. gets recycled, a big dip from the last estimate of nearly 9% just a few years ago, according to a new study by Beyond Plastics and the Last Beach Cleanup, two environmental groups.
You voted:
Most Popular
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- FOR SALE
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- CLEAN FIREWOOD logs 28-32 face cords per load, local deliveries.
- GERMAN SHEPHERD pups, $550/each. 315-742-7872, 315-854-7706
- 2018 CRUSADER 5TH wheel, 35ft, made by Forest River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.