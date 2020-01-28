CANTON - For the second time this season, sophomore Chris Hulbert scored 20-plus points against St. Lawrence but it was not enough for the Clarkson University men’s basketball team as the Golden Knights dropped a 65-64 decision to the Saints on Tuesday evening at Burkman Gymnasium.
The Golden Knights fell to 4-13 overall and 2-8 in conference games, while St. Lawrence improved their record to 6-10 and 4-6. Clarkson hosts Vassar College and Bard College this weekend before hitting the road for four away games.
For all but a few seconds of the first half, the Golden Knights held the advantage. The Green and Gold did an excellent job against the St. Lawrence zone as both Chris Hulbert and Blake Gearhart hit multiple 3-pointers. Clarkson trailed 6-5 four minutes into the contest, but over the next three minutes an 11-2 run allowed the Knights to double up St. Lawrence (16-8). The Green and Gold margin eventually expanded to 12 points after another 3-pointer from Hulbert made it 29-17, but St. Lawrence chipped away at the Clarkson lead, getting to within four on a tip-in by Chris Jeffrey with 90 seconds remaining. A layup by Reese Swedberg and a free throw from Ryan Miles-Ferguson pushed the gap to seven at the break for the Knights.
Clarkson shot 8-18 in the first half from beyond the 3-point arc, while the Saints made just one of their nine chances from deep. Hulbert made four of six shots for 12 points and Gearhart added eight points. For the Saints, Luke Hicks had 10 points and Trent Adamson did work on the glass with eight rebounds.
The Knights pushed their lead to 11 points in the early going of the second half when Roburt Welch hit a 3-pointer from the corner, making the score 45-34. Clarkson’s advantage hovered around the 10-point mark for much of the first 10 minutes of the half, and the Green and Gold were still up by 10 (53-43) at the 9:22 mark. From that point, St. Lawrence slowly creeped back into the contest, using a patient offense and its frontcourt for close looks. However, it was a 3-pointer by Andrew Geschickter that tied the game at 55-55, and two more baskets gave St. Lawrence its first multi-possession lead of the game (59-55) with a little over four minutes to go.
Clarkson possessed the ball for much of the last 90 seconds, forcing St. Lawrence turnovers in transition, but the Golden Knights offense was unable to solve the zone, missing a handful of shots from both the inside and the outside. With 32.7 seconds left, St. Lawrence burned two of its timeouts while in its own side of the court, and on the inbound pass the Knights got a steal from Barryn Shark, who was fouled on the break going for a layup. Shark made both free throws to cut the deficit to a point with 26.8 seconds remaining. Geschickter made a pair of free throws at the other end to return the margin to three, but Ryan Miles-Ferguson’s 3-point attempt by Trent Adamson. Geschickter made one free throw out of two again, but Roburt Welch calmly hit a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left, forcing the Knights to foul again. Chris Jeffrey missed the first of his free throws with 1.7 seconds on the clock, then missed the second, but the clock ran out before the Knights could toss up their desperation heave.
Hulbert scored 21 points before fouling out on an offensive call near the basket with two minutes remaining, leading the Knights in scoring. Welch had 10 points and Reese Swedberg had eight points and 13 boards.
The Saints were led by 22 points from Luke Hicks, while Geschickter had 15 and Jeffrey posted 11 points. Adamson also recorded eight boards.
