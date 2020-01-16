According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the 28.8 million small businesses in the United States represent 99.7% of all U.S. businesses, and employ 56.8 million people.
Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor. Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, services, and marketing can be challenging. If you are a small business owner or you work for one, the Social Security Administration can help make your life easier with its suite of services. The services allow you to file W-2/W-2Cs online and verify your employees’ names and Social Security numbers against our records.
If you run a business, make us your first stop at www.socialsecurity.gov/employer. It will save you valuable time when you need information on W-2s, electronic filing, and verifying Social Security numbers. Small business owners can also take advantage of our Business Services Online at www.socialsecurity.gov/bso/bsowelcome.htm. You must register to use this free service, which also offers fast, free and secure online W-2 filing options to CPAs, enrolled agents and individuals who process W-2s and W-2Cs.
This publication provides more information about electronic wage reporting: www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10034.pdf.
