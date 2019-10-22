CHATEAUGAY — A smoke detector is being credited with helping a couple escape an early morning fire Saturday, but firefighters were unable to save the house they had moved into just the day before.
Fire crews were called to a two-story house on Drew Lane near Chateaugay Lake in the town of Bellmont shortly after 3 a.m. in response to the homeowner’s call to 911, said Chateaugay Second Assistant Chief Ed Hoit. The two-story house and an attached garage were fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene, Hoit said.
The house and garage were also attached to a mobile home, which was also destroyed by the blaze. The fire apparently got into an attic air space linking the structures and quickly spread throughout the entire complex. Hoit said.
The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Saturday evening, but Hoit said it was believed to be electrical in nature. The blaze appeared to have begun in the living room area, he said.
The homeowners, who had been awakened by the smoke detector, had lived in the mobile home until Friday, when they moved into the house. They had planned to turn the mobile home into a rental unit, Hoit said.
The couple declined an offer of Red Cross assistance and was planning to stay with family or friends, Hoit said.
Nine fire companies from Franklin and Clinton counties and Quebec used 138,000 gallons of water in the effort to extinguish the blaze, Hoit said. “We lowered the lake,” he said.
Firefighters were on the scene roughly seven hours. No injuries were reported.
Crews from Chateaugay, Burke, Malone, Constable, Westville, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Dannemora and Hinchinbrooke responded to the call.
