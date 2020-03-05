Our ski family made our way to Mount Snow in Vermont at the end of this year’s President’s Week and hit the resort during their Mardi Gras celebration.
Mount Snow adventurers turned out in droves on Feb. 22, to enjoy nearly 100 percent of Mount Snow’s open skiable terrain, including the area’s 88 trails and 601 acres, entertained by a live and hopping Mardi Gras band. Outside of the Main Base Lodge, Mount Snow transformed into Bourbon Street and featured NOLA styled funk band Krewe Les Gras on Cuzzins Deck Stage. Additionally, 12,000 beads were given away in lift lines, lodges, parties, and other locations all day long.
On this festive occasion, many of which are planned at Mount Snow throughout the year, we skied quite a bit of the Resort. In the morning, we got summit access of the six-passenger, bubble-chair Bluebird Express and the quad-chair, Grand Summit Express. Barreling down the blues Upper Exhibition and Lower Exhibition, as well as Drifter to Choke to Cannon is always a treat.
In the afternoon, we skied off the Canyon Express on Sundance, One More Time, and Roller Coaster. Sundance is a basically a wide-open snowfield, great for ripping those big carving turns. One More Time is great ride for getting into the trees, and finding fun-filled glades’ action! Then, with plenty of banks and whales to sail over, there is Roller Coaster. It gave us a ride from top-to-bottom literally.
Speaking of sailing through the air, to meet our son’s wishes, we hit Carinthia. It is the largest area of freestyle terrain east of the Rockies and home to nine different terrain parks with 200-plus features. Carinthia is also a breeding ground for some of the best athletes in snowsports thanks in large part to “progression by design,” an initiative aimed at getting more people, young and old, into the park by having extra-small features all the way up to extra-large.
Inferno (XL features) is the only terrain park on the planet to have hosted both a Winter X Games and Winter Dew Tour. Ranked No. 1 in the East and No. 10 in North America by Newschoolers.com and TransWorld SNOWboarding Magazine for 2018, Carinthia is home to annual large-scale terrain park events like Van’s Hi-Standards Series, The Carinthia Classic presented by Monster Energy, and The Grommet Jam Series.
All features in Carinthia Parks are custom made on-site at Mount Snow, along with the majority of features at all the resorts in the Peak Resorts family.
At Carinthia we had lunch at the newly renovated Carinthia Base Lodge. At 42,000 sqft, this $22 million project is five times the size of the lodge it replaced, and has a sit-down restaurant, two bars, and multiple made-to-order food stations. Additional skier amenities include a retail store, rentals, tuning, ski patrol, ticket sales, and more. The larger masterplan for the Carinthia Base Area will eventually see an additional 100-plus units of ski-in/ski-out lodging. The big news for Mount Snow this year is that they are now EPIC, following the 2019 purchase by Vail Resorts of Mount Snow and the rest of the 16 resorts in the Peak Resorts family. With this, passholders with and Epic Pass can now visit Mount Snow, as well as more than 70 other resorts around the globe!
The Epic Pass now offers to-date access to FIVE new Northeastern ski areas, including Mount Snow in Vermont, Hunter Mountain in New York, and Attitash Mountain Resort, Wildcat Mountain and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire, in addition to access already provided at Stowe, Mount Sunapee and Okemo.
There’s lots to do at Mount Snow throughout the year. Check out www.mountsnow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.