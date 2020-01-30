This Wednesday, January 29th, the Willard Mountain Freestyle Team carried the torch and participated in the Empire State Games Torch Relay Ceremony.
The local community including Willard Mountain skiers and riders were there to cheer them on.
Our local Willard Mountain Freestyle Team, who will be competing as a team in the Empire Winter State Games, were given the honor of carrying the Empire State Winter Game torch at Willard Mountain from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday evening. Willard Athletes have competed every year throughout the years in the Empire State Winter Games, yet this was the first year the torch has come to Willard.
The Willard Freestyle Team ascended with the lit torch up the Willard Mountain chairlift. Then, descended with it as they skied down Willard’s face, The Colonel. Head Coach Dan Petteys of the Willard Mountain’s Freestyle Program and Willard Freestyle Athletes performed aerials and displayed their skills, as they brought the torch down to the base of Willard Mountain. After congregating below the bottom of Willard Mountain’s chairlift, the Willard Mountain Freestyle Team took time for photos, and each athlete took a turn to proudly hold aloft the Empire State Winter Games torch.
Willard’s branch of the 2020 Torch Relay Route originated in New York City and has worked its way north. The journey for the torch ended in Lake Placid on Thursday at the Opening Ceremony for the Empire Winter State Games.
With over 60 stops on its way to Lake Placid, the 2020 Torch Relay has included two routes and two torches, one traveling from NYC and one from Buffalo.
The 2020 Empire State Winter Games is a multi-day sports event hosted in New York’s Adirondacks this weekend, from January 30 to February 2. In its 40th year, the Empire Games bring together athletes from across New York state and beyond, including 15 states and three countries to compete in over 30 winter sports events. The 2019 Games included more than 2,100 athletes of all ages, including master divisions, and the 2020 Games are expected to exceed that number.
The Empire State Winter Games is a community-driven event, courtesy of a partnership between the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism(ROOST); the towns of North Elba, Wilmington, Tupper Lake, Harrietstown, Malone, and Brighton; the villages of Lake Placid, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths, Malone, Wilmington, and Saranac Lake; the counties of Essex and Franklin; and the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority(ORDA).
Sport venues are located in Lake Placid, Wilmington, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Malone, and Paul Smiths. Venues include: Lake Placid Olympic Center Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid Olympic Jumping and Sliding complexes, Mid’s Park in Lake Placid, Whiteface Mountain, Paul Smith’s College, Paul Smith’s College VIC, Saranac Lake Civic Center Ice Rink, Dewey Mountain Recreation Area, Tupper Lake Memorial Civic Center, Olympic Cross Country and Biathlon Center, Titus Mountain, and Mount Pisgah.
For more information visit www.empirestatewintergames.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.