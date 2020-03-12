Every year, our family-of-four rediscovers Whiteface Mountain and the Olympic Village of Lake Placid.
This past weekend in March of 2020 was no exception. We came to the Olympic Mountain and created are own memories, new and exciting every time.
Our trip to Whiteface was just over two hours, completely doable for the day coming from NYS’ Capital Region, driving fast up the Northway. Once we got off exit 30, we drove along Route 73 and enjoyed a scenic tour of the Adirondack High Peaks, passing ice climbers on their way to scale frozen waterfalls, winter hikers getting ready to climb peaks, and the charming hamlets of Keene Valley and Keene. We also passed through Jay, not far from North Pole, NY.
As we arrived at the base of Whiteface, we were thrilled to see the majestic vista of the mountain. The peak towers above us literally with its “white face,” since a good portion of the summit is above the treeline and The Slides are predominately visible.
After unloading skis and gear, we got ready to hit the slopes inside the Main Base Lodge. We were given the new Ski3 Card that’s good for Whiteface, Gore Mountain, and Belleayre. It’s user-friendly card to download your ticket. It gets scanned every time you get on a lift, just like getting on a subway in New York City.
First on our agenda was to ski Upper Skyward on the Whiteface Summit. We went down it 4x consecutively, with conditions being perfect for long GS turns.
My husband Tim, said “that was a tough warmup.” I concur. The vertical to go down Upper Skyward to Lower Skyward, or swap Lower Skyward with Niagara is intense. The down-down-down keeps going, as you head back to the Summit Chair.
Before Lunch we did a run on Hoyts High. Then, meandered our way down The Wilmington Trail, all 2.1 miles of blue cruising. Hoyts High can either be good for cruising or bumped-up for moguls. This time both Hoyts High and the Wilmington Trail on Lookout Mountain nicely fit the cruising bill.
After grabbing a delicious Falafel pita at the Main Base Lodge, we headed back out and raced down the switchbacks of Excelsior on Little Whiteface to Whiteface’s biggest jumps and longest rails on Broadway and Brookside. We would be remiss to not let the kids challenge Whiteface’s Terrain Park. I said my prayers beforehand.
Following a thrilling day at “The Big White,” we headed to Lake Placid to find dinner and relax. A pleasant way to end the day, after keep up with those kids.
Whiteface will soon be hosting a Season Pass Holder Appreciation Week for its current and new pass holders from March 15-20, 2020. During that week there will be deals and discounts. A Season Pass Holder Appreciation Party will kick off the week on March 15th from 2:30-5:30pm with live music, food and drink specials in the Cloudspin Bar & Grill. On March, at the end of Season Pass Holder Appreciation Week perks will include: 25% off a lift ticket for a friend, 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages, 50% off select items at Brookside Apparel & 10% off Brookside Apparel, 10% off repair and tuning services and $1.75 hot beverages.
Visit https://www. whiteface.com.
