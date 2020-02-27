As a family of four, we hit Gore Mountain last week during President’s Week.
Yes, there were plenty of destination skiers and riders, as well as day users, yet that is no issue for Gore Mountain in the ADKs. Gore has developed into a massive area, nine faces of four unique peaks, and 14 lifts including the eight-passenger Northwoods Gondola and two high-speed quads that keeps us all out of those lines.
In addition, we also take advantage of Gore’s extensive parking options and shuttle service, which quickly helps us get to the Base Lodge.
After having begun an early day of skiing at Gore, our first lift was the 8-passenger Northwoods Gondola, with the destination in mind of the summit and the Straight Brook Area. Following a winter storm that hit Gore last week and Gore’s extensive snowmaking, most everything was open including some fun-filled glades. Twice with the kids, we skied the trees in the Straight Brook Glades, finding soft bumps and packed-powder, and ended up skiing the bumps under the Straight Brook Quad.
We also hit the bumps on the double-black Rumor, which was in excellent shape. To us it felt like skiing out West, with the snow-covered trees, plentiful packed-powder and crazy-steep, bumped-up terrain.
After having spent time on the slopes off the summit, we ventured over to Little Gore Mountain and the North Creek Ski Bowl. To get there, after having enjoyed a respite at the mid-mountain Saddle Lodge, we skied the North Side and shushed down the blue, Powder Pass, to connect with Pipeline Traverse.
Located at the foot of Little Gore Mountain, one of Gore’s four developed peaks, the North Creek Ski Bowl keeps a cherished history close, while steadily unfolding a variety of new adventures to discover. A year-round recreation and community complex, the Ski Bowl offers alpine skiing and snowboarding, freestyle fun, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, mountain biking, hiking, dinning and more.
Gore’s peak, Burnt Ridge Mountain, was our next destination with the goal to ski the rolling black-cruiser, Sagmore. And, find some glades action. The Sagmore trail is the source of five extensive glades, including the Cirque Glades, Sagamore Glades, Abenaki Glades, Barkeater Glades, and the Boreas Glades.
Please allow my special “shout-out” to the Cirque Glades. This wooded terrain begins with a true narrow shoot between rock faces, similar to shoots I’ve experienced skiing out West, then opens up to become quite lengthy and spectacularly-fun glades skiing, which herds snow adventurers back to the Burnt Ridge Quad.
Our finial destination and skiing of the day was off Gore’s peak, Bear Mountain, and the Northwoods Area. There we were able to experience the newly constructed 4,000-foot competition-level Freestyle Cross Course on Wild Air and Pot Luck. Gore has modified the course and it is now open for everyone to enjoy.
On Wild Air and Pot Luck, Gore will be hosting the NorAm snowboarder/skiercross races (USASA sanctioned events), Slopestyle Competition and Rail Jam, on Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.
As the last hurrah, we checkout the stash of beginner features on Jibland and the nice lineup of features on Lower Sleighride. There’s lots of action at Gore. Visit www.goremountain.com.
