U.S. Figure Skating and the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) announced that the International Skating Union (ISU) World Synchronized Skating Championships 2020 has been awarded to Lake Placid.
The event scheduled for April 3-5 marks the first time that the two-time Olympic village has been selected to host the ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships and the fifth time the United States has staged it.
“The Olympic Center staff and Lake Placid are extremely excited to be hosting this prestigious event,” said ORDA President/CEO Mike Pratt. “Lake Placid has played an important role in enriching the sport of figure skating. So many stars have graced the Olympic Center’s ice including Sonja Henie, Gustave Lussi and Scott Hamilton. We’re thrilled to welcome the world’s best synchronized skaters as they compete for world titles.”
Through the years, Lake Placid and the Olympic Center have held a number of prestigious national and international figure skating competitions, including Skate America back in November 2017.
“We are thrilled that the ISU has once again chosen the United States to host this prestigious synchronized skating event,” noted U.S. Figure Skating executive director David Raith. “Lake Placid has a storied history in the sport of figure skating and in the Olympic community. We are eager to welcome the international synchronized skating community to this historic town for the first time ever.”
Held since 2000, the World Synchronized Skating Championships is an annual event organized by the International Skating Union and attracts the most elite senior-level synchronized skating teams from around the world. Traditionally, the top teams have been from Finland, Sweden and Canada. Finnish synchro teams have combined to win 23 medals, while Swedish and Canadian skaters have claimed 12 World Championship medals each. American synchronized skating teams have won six medals.
Established by the New York State legislature (Article 8, Title 28, NYS Public Authorities Law) on July 3, 1981, New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) was given the mandate to manage and promote the sports facilities used to host the 1980 Olympic Winter Games. New York State had contributed $44 million to the construction and operation of the 1980 Olympic facilities while the Federal Government and the organizing committee provided an additional $150 million investment. State and local government cooperatively created a long-term solution to protect the public’s investment in the Lake Placid Olympic facilities through the establishment of ORDA. In 1984 Gore Mountain joined the ORDA ranks. Most recently in 2012, Belleayre Mountain in the Catskill State Park has come under ORDA’s auspices.
Checkout orda.org.
