Over the weekend, most ski areas from smaller ski areas, such as Willard Mountain in New York State and Wachusett in Massachusetts to mega resorts like Vail and Aspen in Colorado, are announcing they are closed and likely for the rest of the ski season.
Since Sunday, March 15, over 500 ski resorts world-wide shut down operations thanks to COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus. Many more ski resorts will follow suit, as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, according to the website https://snowbrains.com.
Much of Vermont’s ski season came to an early end, as ski areas across the state closings were announced in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Areas, including Stowe Mountain Resort, Killington Resort, Pico Mountain and Okemo, posted they would be closed from March 15th to March 22nd.
Sugarbush Resort and Stratton Mountain announced the ski areas would be closed until “further notice.” Bolton Valley announced Sunday afternoon operations closed for an “indefinite amount of time.” Jay Peak declared their shutdown on March 14 and said they “will re-open for summer operations May 1st.”
Ski NY put out the following statement on Friday, March 13, “The safety and health of guests and those who work at our member ski areas are a priority of SKI/NY. We know there are many questions about what measures ski areas are taking in regards to the Coronavirus.”
Those measures by Ski NY included monitoring updates on COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York State Government and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Ski NY recommended its member ski areas take “necessary action for the continued safety of ski area staff and guests.” That action by ski areas includes they instruct staff who feel ill to remain at home, provide hand sanitizers and wipes in dining and bar locals, as well as rental facilities, wipe down rental equipment after use with disinfecting wipes, and suggested ski areas work with their guests who may have questions about the facility and cleanliness policy.
Governor Cuomo issued an Executive Order on Thursday, March 12th, banning gatherings of more than 500, which limited NY Ski Areas under 500 to 50% of capacity. Yet, that changed as of Monday the 16th, and gatherings were reduced to 50 people. Due to that development, most New York Ski Areas are closing, despite having limited or closed certain base facilities during the weekend prior to Saint-Patrick’s Day.
Check the website of the NY Ski Area you are planning to visit before travel. You may locate your ski area at https://www.iskiny.com/ski-new-york/mountains.
SKI NY will continue to monitor news and State Governmental Departments in regards to best practices. Should you have any further questions or concerns please reach out to SKI/NY President Scott Brandi at scottbrandi@iskiny.com. SKI NY wish you safe and enjoyable skiing and riding.
If skiing or riding outside New York State, check the website of the area you had planned on visiting, and an update regarding the status of operations in regards to COVID-19 will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.