South Jefferson FFA members earn honors at Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN — Members of the South Jefferson chapter of the FFA returned home from Jefferson County Fair competition July 12 with a number of ribbons.
FFA Chapters from Jefferson and Lewis Counties competed in events including dairy judging, tree identification, wildlife identification, horticulture and the dairy challenge event.
Kanoelani Paredes and Madeline Stowell placed fifth and sixth respectively in the dairy judging event.
In the wildlife identification contest, Theresa Eibert placed first, Bobbie Jo Tyo placed second and Charles Rogers placed third.
In the tree identification contest, Charles Rogers placed first, Theresa Eibert placed second and Bobbie Jo Tyo placed third.
Additionally, Abigail Keeney participated in the dairy handlers event, where students earn recognition for their ability to set up their assigned animal to its best advantage, maintain the animal in its most advantageous post, exhibit effective restraint and move the animal as requested by the event ringmaster. Miss Keeney received training in this event following the Fair’s Dairy Evaluation competition.
