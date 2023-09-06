During the fourth quarter awards ceremony at South Lewis Elementary School, kindergarten through third grade students were presented with special awards. Iron Boy and Iron Girl Awards were presented by Mr. Bernard and Miss Gehrk to a girl and boy in each class. Awarded were kindergartners Franklin Bigenho, Anna Allen, Keegan Carpenter, Olivia Metott, Jaxtyn Wyman, Julia Bates, Jackson Hrim and Payslee Nagy. First grade recipients were Hunter Finster, Aurora Place, Dawson Gregg, Eleaha Millard, Kayden Gassler, Kendall Kraeger, Adam Kraeger and MaLana Brown. Cohen Todeschini, Payton Newvine, Liam Dolan, Gwen Ernst, David Byrne, Madelynn Davis, Greyson Cavallo and Aubrie Krywosa were the second grade recipients. Third graders receiving the award were Caysen Schaffner, Ellie Huckabone, Alexander Sadowski, Braelyn Widrick, Easton Bates, Avery Valis, Keagan Hastwell and Olivia Sadowski. Photo provided