Spelling bee bound

Carthage Middle School will send two contestants to the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee on March 5 at General Brown High School, Dexter. Sixth-grader Timothy Meyer, left, won the school’s spelling bee Jan. 23. Joining him in the regional contest will be Nathaniel Kuhn, grade 7, center, who placed second in the school’s contest. Alternate for the school is eighth-grader Shohan Thapa, right. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers