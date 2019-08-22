WATERTOWN — If you have something to say, a new forum getting ready to launch will welcome you.
Tanya M. Roy, who is involved in local theater, including as co-founder of The Butler Did It Players, has organized an open mic night to be held on the second Tuesday of each month at the Paddock Club in the Paddock Arcade, downtown Watertown.
The first event will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. The Paddock Club has set aside a separate room for the open mics. The events will be free. Performers from poets to acoustic musicians are invited.
“Because we’re in that back room, there are no age restrictions,” Ms. Roy said. “We wanted to make sure it was in a space where everyone felt comfortable, but where we could also include people who are not 21.”
Ms. Roy, an academic intervention services instructor and literacy coach in the South Lewis Central School District, Turin, has experience in storytelling and has been involved in the The Howl Story Slam, an open microphone storytelling competition sponsored by North County Public Radio.
“Poetry and storytelling is a healthy way to probe and understand the human condition,” Ms. Roy said. “Reading or performing aloud can be cathartic for the speaker and the audience. Spoken word, like theater, music, dance and the visual arts, help us to realize that we are not alone in our experiences.”
Speakers could also include stand-up comedians and actors who need to prepare monologues for an audition. With proper credit, speakers could also read their favorite passages created by others.
“There’s a third group of people who write their own work but they aren’t ready to perform, or public speak,” Ms. Roy said. “You can write your own and find someone to perform that work for you.”
Speakers are limited to five minutes. Sign-ups for the evenings begin at 5:30 p.m., with a maximum of 14 speakers each evening.
“We love spectators,” Ms. Roy said. “We don’t want people to feel that in order to attend, they have to perform. They’re more than welcome to attend and just watch.”
For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page at wdt.me/watopenmic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.