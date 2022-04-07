YOUTH LAX SIGNUPS
CONTINUE UNTIL SAT.
Ogdensburg Youth Lacrosse still taking registrations through Saturday, April 9. The organization is especially hoping for more players for girls grades UPK to 4, and boys UPK, K, 5th and 6th grade 😁
The cost is $50 per player payable by cash, check or Venmo and registration can be made (@ogdensburgyouthlax)
Anyone interested in coaching should reach out on Facebook or email ogdensburgyouthlax@gmail.com
https://form.jotform.com/220746499896174
GREENBELT HORSESHOE
LEAGUE MEETS APRIL 19
The Greenbelt Horseshoe League is having a meeting at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to play or enter a team please attend this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.