Editor’s note: Clara B. Bingham recounts her experience working the cross-county ski events at the 2002 Olympics in the mile-high Wasatch Mountains in Soldier Hollow, southeast of Salt Lake City.
Taking up skiing in the Blizzard of 1977 after seeing Larry Honeywell ski past my house, I started monitoring local and state ski races, working on trail construction, organizing races, finally becoming “chief of race” and enjoyed the start and finish areas, especially recording finish bib numbers. After receiving certification on the state and national level as a technical delegate (TD), I passed the stiff requirements for international certification.
This led to my acceptance as one of 210 volunteers who received free boarding, breakfasts and lunches out of the 1,400 volunteers necessary to work the 2002 X-C Ski Olympics for two weeks. Only two women were internationally certified.
After flying to Salt Lake City in Utah and receiving credentials and officials’ uniform, I was bussed to Heber and assigned quarters in manufactured housing units for the Olympics.
A typical day started at 4:45 a.m. with a mile hike uphill to the mess tent. After going through security and daily crew meetings, I was assigned to different areas on the course. I especially remember a young gentleman who was testing the wax on his skis. Beside the main course which the racers were using to warm up, there was a special section where skiers could test their skis and waxes. One small trail area was for ascent to the top of a hill and the other was for descent where the skiers would just glide down to see which pair of skis and wax would be the fastest. There was one athlete who was ski skating up the wrong way on the main course and I called him on it. I saw that he was thinking “what’s with this old gray-haired lady” and started giving me a hard time. So, I very sternly told him I was an internationally certified TD and that if he did that again, I could have him disqualified. I never had any more problems on that hill with anyone.
One of my morning chores was to outline sections of the course with V-boards which was done by stringing out a huge coil of rope along the edges, placing the V-boards along the rope, measuring the distance in between the boards to make sure they were visually perfect for the TV cameras, then coiling up the rope.
At the end of the day, all V-boards had to be collected and taken off the course, so the night groomers could come in, groom and retrack the course, then volunteers had to put them back in place the next morning. After clearing the course at the end of the evening, it was time to hike back to the housing units.
On the main course, during the day, if a snowmobiler happened to cross the tracks, each team had a shovel with track setters on it to use to reset the tracks. Another job was to keep spectators behind the web fencing which also had to be put back in place if it was leaning or down. Volunteers were out on the course all day long with provided packed lunches, suntan lotion, Chapstick and lots of Vitamin C and zinc. The grueling regiment took its toll on some of the volunteers who became sick, but luckily, I wasn’t one of them.
Besides myself working on the course, there were 100s of other volunteers — all in different colored uniforms doing different jobs — working and laying out the stadium for race starts and finishes, recording times and bibs on the course along with the paid media: TV, radio, newspaper — all camouflaged. There were food stations on the course for the racers, meals, souvenir shops, refreshments, entertainment, medical staff. There were people removing dirty snow replaced with new snow spread by hand, making sure 20 miles of underground wiring and plumbing to service snow-making machines were in good working order. There was an army of security hidden all over in the sides of the mountain, snow groomers, track setters, snowmobiles and work machines. Sanders and salters maintained areas where pedestrians walked and also put chips on pathways used by workers. recycling barrels, “Johnny-on-the-spots” and restroom facilities had to be maintained. The bleachers were wiped off each morning. Pre-race skiers had to ski the course to make sure it was ready for the race, also post-race skiers checked the course to make sure no one was still out. Entertainment was provided while visitors stood in long lines waiting for security clearances — this just after 9-11. Busing was also provided for the spectators from various towns where they were staying. It was amazing how much went on behind the scenes.
On my one day off, I was able to ski on a Wasatch Mountain trail, elevation 6,000 feet. Every effort was made to run a smooth event, keep visitors and athletes happy. It was certainly an intense experience for myself and all workers, but one I will never forget.
