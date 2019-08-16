CANTON — SUNY Canton alum and Adams native Caitlin Grimshaw was named the head coach of the SUNY Canton women’s volleyball team Friday.
Grimshaw replaces Chateaugay native Danielle Swanston, who resigned after last season.
Grimshaw spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as an assistant with the Kangaroos, including helping lead the team to the North Atlantic Conference championship match last year and an American Collegiate Athletic Association championship in 2017.
“Caitlin has done a tremendous job with our student-athletes over the last two seasons as an assistant,” said athletic director Randy Sieminski in a statement. “We are excited to have her take on greater role and lead the team as they look to contend for another North Atlantic Conference championship this fall.”
Grimshaw was a standout player at middle hitter for four seasons from 2011 to 2014. She finished her career with 641 kills hitting .243 on over 1,700 attack attempts. She also finished with 407 digs, 203 blocks and 95 service aces over the 130 matches she competed in. Grimshaw was a captain during her senior season as she was named a United States Collegiate Athletic Association honorable mention All-American. She was also twice named to the USCAA All-Academic Team.
“I am extremely excited to have this opportunity to step up in taking a head coaching role,” Grimshaw said. “I have been a part SUNY Canton’s volleyball program since 2011 and I have loved every second of it; from being a student-athlete, to assistant, and now head coach. I truly believe in our college, our volleyball program, and most of all our student-athletes.”
In addition to her four years on the SUNY Canton volleyball team, she also competed on the women’s soccer team during the 2015 season where she was a team captain. She tied for fifth on the team with two goals and added an assist for five points.
The SUNY Canton volleyball program opens the 2019 season on Friday, August 30th at the Red Dragon Classic, hosted by SUNY Cortland.
