FIRST TEAM

Frontier League

AIDAN MACAULAY (MVP)

School: Lowville

Class, height: Junior, 6-3

Position: Guard

Stats: 15.7 ppg, 42 3FG, 104 assists

College plans: undecided

Coach’s comment: “He’s our leader on the floor. Being the point guard he’s usually calling and running the offense. He just doesn’t come off the floor, plays all the time and is just smart. He kind of does everything.” — Zach Shambo, Lowville coach

SAMMY ANGELO

School: Indian River

Class, height: Senior, 5-10

Position: Guard

Stats: 20.1 ppg, 60 3FG

College plans: basketball at SUNY Canton

Coach’s comment: “Sam has been a great player for us the last 3 years. His passion and work ethic are the key ingredients that have made him a prolific scorer in the Frontier League. He has dedicated himself to improving each year and is a great example for our program.” — Tim Callahan, Indian River coach

KYLE GAUMES

School: Lyme

Class, height: Junior, 5-11

Position: Guard

Stats: 22.1 ppg, 531 points, 34 3FG

College plans: undecided

Coach’s comment: “Kyle was a welcome addition to Lyme this year. He fit in well with our team chemistry and was a pleasure to coach. He is a very skilled athlete and was a definite asset to the team, which contributed to the team’s success this season.” — Leo Wilson, Lyme coach

JOEY MELFI

School: Thousand Islands

Class, height: Junior, 6-2

Position: Guard

Stats: 19.6 ppg, 51 3FG, 159 rebounds

College plans: undecided

Coach’s comment: “Joey had a great year for us. He had to take on a bigger leadership role and he improved his overall game. He worked hard to improve on the defensive end of the court and his rebounding. He is definitely the leader of our team and the boys play as he plays.” — Scott Lalonde, Thousand Islands coach

ISAIAH WILSON

School: Lyme

Class, height: Senior, 6-3

Position: Forward

Stats: 21.8 ppg, 479 points, 183 rebounds

College plans: basketball at St. Johns Fisher

Coach’s comment: “Isaiah has been a strong leader for the team over the past 5 years. Each year he has dedicated himself to becoming a stronger and more skilled athlete. He has played a key role in helping the team accomplish many goals, such as securing a Section III Championship Title.” — Leo Wilson, Lyme coach

NAC

MeSEAN JOHNSON (MVP)

School: OFA

Class, height: Senior, 6-0

Position: Guard

Stats: 16.3 points, 8 assists per game, 7 rebounds per game

College plans: SUNY Potsdam.

Coach’s comment: “MeSean was a three-year starter and a two-year captain. He was able to control the game on both ends of the court. He is a great distributor, the all-time leader in assists (572) at OFA. He was always assigned the other team’s best player on defense.” — Mark Henry, OFA coach

BRENNAN HARMER

School: Madrid-Waddington

Class, height: Senior, 5-9

Position: Guard

Stats: 17 points, 7 assists per game, 6 steals per game

College plans: SUNY Canton

Coach’s comment: “Brennan developed into a fantastic playmaker for us. He’s always been known as a very good shooter, but this year he really became a complete player, which made our team better.” — Aaron Jones, Madrid-Waddington coach

JACKSON JONES

School: OFA

Class, height: Senior, 6-4

Position: Center

Stats: 20.2 points per game, 13.2 rebounds per game

College plans: Lineman school in Georgia

Coach’s comment: “Jackson has been involved with the OFA program since he was a team manager in elementary school. He worked hard every day in practice and lead by example. He was a walking double-double. He played his best in the playoffs, averaging 23 points and 16 rebounds.” — Mark Henry, OFA coach

JONAH MCDONALD

School: Chateaugay

Class, height: Senior, 6-0

Position: Guard

Stats: 30.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 5.1 steals per game, 2,042 career points (Section 10 record)

College plans: Clarkson

Coach’s comment: “Jonah is an unbelievably talented player and a special young man. His work ethic is second to none and he was the leader of our team. His accomplishments are amazing and speak for themselves.” — Mike Martin, Chateaugay coach

JADON SULLIVAN

School: Harrisville

Class, height: Senior, 5-11

Position: Guard

Stats: 21 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, 6 assists per game

College plans: Clarkson

Coach’s comment: “Jadon is a four-year starter and a two-year captain. He was a state champion in 2019 and made the all-tourney team at that final four. He is the best and most complete player I have coached.” — Brian Coloney, Harrisville coach

SECOND TEAM

Frontier League

Ian Anderson, South Lewis, Jr.

Chad Bach, Lowville, Sr.

Jarett Beach, LaFargeville, Sr.

Marlon Hinds-Ventour, Watertown, Sr.

De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown, General Brown, Sr.

NAC

Zach Denesha, Hermon-DeKalb, Sr.

Andy Downs, Canton, Sr.

Nate Jewett, Harrisville, Sr.

Trent Lashua, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.

Walker Martin, Chateaugay, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Frontier League

Lucas Graves, Copenhagen, Jr.

Tyler Green, Sackets Harbor, So.

Taylib Kimball, Sandy Creek, Jr.

Zach Mast, Beaver River, Sr.

Gavin Macaulay, Lowville, Jr.

Keegan Morrow, Copenhagen, Sr.

Wyatt Parliament, LaFargeville, Jr.

Elijah Whitfield, Carthage, Sr.

Tyler Wilson, Lyme, Jr.

Aidan Zehr, Lowville, Jr.

NAC

Logan Bassett, Brushton-Moira, Sr.

Jaydion Carrow, Hermon-DeKalb, Jr.

Ashton Cloce, Canton, Jr.

Joe Hart, Edwards-Knox, Sr.

Jed McDonald, Chateaugay, Jr.

Payton Poirier, Malone, Sr.

Cole Perretta, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.

John Powers, OFA, Sr.

Trent Sargent, OFA., Jr.

Nate Schmitt, Harrisville, Jr.

