FIRST TEAM
Frontier League
AIDAN MACAULAY (MVP)
School: Lowville
Class, height: Junior, 6-3
Position: Guard
Stats: 15.7 ppg, 42 3FG, 104 assists
College plans: undecided
Coach’s comment: “He’s our leader on the floor. Being the point guard he’s usually calling and running the offense. He just doesn’t come off the floor, plays all the time and is just smart. He kind of does everything.” — Zach Shambo, Lowville coach
SAMMY ANGELO
School: Indian River
Class, height: Senior, 5-10
Position: Guard
Stats: 20.1 ppg, 60 3FG
College plans: basketball at SUNY Canton
Coach’s comment: “Sam has been a great player for us the last 3 years. His passion and work ethic are the key ingredients that have made him a prolific scorer in the Frontier League. He has dedicated himself to improving each year and is a great example for our program.” — Tim Callahan, Indian River coach
KYLE GAUMES
School: Lyme
Class, height: Junior, 5-11
Position: Guard
Stats: 22.1 ppg, 531 points, 34 3FG
College plans: undecided
Coach’s comment: “Kyle was a welcome addition to Lyme this year. He fit in well with our team chemistry and was a pleasure to coach. He is a very skilled athlete and was a definite asset to the team, which contributed to the team’s success this season.” — Leo Wilson, Lyme coach
JOEY MELFI
School: Thousand Islands
Class, height: Junior, 6-2
Position: Guard
Stats: 19.6 ppg, 51 3FG, 159 rebounds
College plans: undecided
Coach’s comment: “Joey had a great year for us. He had to take on a bigger leadership role and he improved his overall game. He worked hard to improve on the defensive end of the court and his rebounding. He is definitely the leader of our team and the boys play as he plays.” — Scott Lalonde, Thousand Islands coach
ISAIAH WILSON
School: Lyme
Class, height: Senior, 6-3
Position: Forward
Stats: 21.8 ppg, 479 points, 183 rebounds
College plans: basketball at St. Johns Fisher
Coach’s comment: “Isaiah has been a strong leader for the team over the past 5 years. Each year he has dedicated himself to becoming a stronger and more skilled athlete. He has played a key role in helping the team accomplish many goals, such as securing a Section III Championship Title.” — Leo Wilson, Lyme coach
NAC
MeSEAN JOHNSON (MVP)
School: OFA
Class, height: Senior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Stats: 16.3 points, 8 assists per game, 7 rebounds per game
College plans: SUNY Potsdam.
Coach’s comment: “MeSean was a three-year starter and a two-year captain. He was able to control the game on both ends of the court. He is a great distributor, the all-time leader in assists (572) at OFA. He was always assigned the other team’s best player on defense.” — Mark Henry, OFA coach
BRENNAN HARMER
School: Madrid-Waddington
Class, height: Senior, 5-9
Position: Guard
Stats: 17 points, 7 assists per game, 6 steals per game
College plans: SUNY Canton
Coach’s comment: “Brennan developed into a fantastic playmaker for us. He’s always been known as a very good shooter, but this year he really became a complete player, which made our team better.” — Aaron Jones, Madrid-Waddington coach
JACKSON JONES
School: OFA
Class, height: Senior, 6-4
Position: Center
Stats: 20.2 points per game, 13.2 rebounds per game
College plans: Lineman school in Georgia
Coach’s comment: “Jackson has been involved with the OFA program since he was a team manager in elementary school. He worked hard every day in practice and lead by example. He was a walking double-double. He played his best in the playoffs, averaging 23 points and 16 rebounds.” — Mark Henry, OFA coach
JONAH MCDONALD
School: Chateaugay
Class, height: Senior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Stats: 30.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 5.1 steals per game, 2,042 career points (Section 10 record)
College plans: Clarkson
Coach’s comment: “Jonah is an unbelievably talented player and a special young man. His work ethic is second to none and he was the leader of our team. His accomplishments are amazing and speak for themselves.” — Mike Martin, Chateaugay coach
JADON SULLIVAN
School: Harrisville
Class, height: Senior, 5-11
Position: Guard
Stats: 21 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, 6 assists per game
College plans: Clarkson
Coach’s comment: “Jadon is a four-year starter and a two-year captain. He was a state champion in 2019 and made the all-tourney team at that final four. He is the best and most complete player I have coached.” — Brian Coloney, Harrisville coach
SECOND TEAM
Frontier League
Ian Anderson, South Lewis, Jr.
Chad Bach, Lowville, Sr.
Jarett Beach, LaFargeville, Sr.
Marlon Hinds-Ventour, Watertown, Sr.
De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown, General Brown, Sr.
NAC
Zach Denesha, Hermon-DeKalb, Sr.
Andy Downs, Canton, Sr.
Nate Jewett, Harrisville, Sr.
Trent Lashua, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Walker Martin, Chateaugay, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Frontier League
Lucas Graves, Copenhagen, Jr.
Tyler Green, Sackets Harbor, So.
Taylib Kimball, Sandy Creek, Jr.
Zach Mast, Beaver River, Sr.
Gavin Macaulay, Lowville, Jr.
Keegan Morrow, Copenhagen, Sr.
Wyatt Parliament, LaFargeville, Jr.
Elijah Whitfield, Carthage, Sr.
Tyler Wilson, Lyme, Jr.
Aidan Zehr, Lowville, Jr.
NAC
Logan Bassett, Brushton-Moira, Sr.
Jaydion Carrow, Hermon-DeKalb, Jr.
Ashton Cloce, Canton, Jr.
Joe Hart, Edwards-Knox, Sr.
Jed McDonald, Chateaugay, Jr.
Payton Poirier, Malone, Sr.
Cole Perretta, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.
John Powers, OFA, Sr.
Trent Sargent, OFA., Jr.
Nate Schmitt, Harrisville, Jr.
