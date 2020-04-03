FIRST TEAM

Frontier League

JACKIE PIDDOCK

School: South Jefferson

Grade, height: Sophomore, 5-8

Position: Guard

Stats: 25.2 ppg, 631 total points, 57 3FG, 5.2 steals per game

College plans: undecided

Coach’s comment: “She’s always been very confident in her abilities and I think part of that has been her success and reinforcing that. And she knows how much she puts into bettering her skills. Especially as a point guard, you have to have that (confidence) or you can’t be a point guard. That’s why she’s tough at that position.” — Michelle Whitley, South Jefferson coach

KENNADY AMO

School: Thousand Islands

Grade, height: Junior, 5-3

Position: Guard

Stats: 15.6 ppg, 44 3FG, 75 assists

College plans: undecided

Coach’s comment: “Amo is the heart of our team. Nobody wants to win more than her. She practices her love for the game all year round and it shows. She is one of the best shooters we have ever had at TI. Very excited to have her one more year!” — Pete Pettit, Thousand Islands coach

JOSIE BARTON

School: LaFargeville

Grade, height: Junior, 5-5

Position: Guard

Stats: 19.6 ppg, 393 total points, 58 3FG

College plans: undecided

Coach’s comment: “Josie is a dynamic player and a fierce competitor with a strong will to win... She led the D division in points. Josie was a pivotal reason for our success. Her work ethic and commitment in season and in the off season were both vital to her growth and success. She is an absolute joy to coach.” — Steve Hunter, LaFargeville coach

SYDNEY BROWN

School: Lowville

Grade, height: Senior, 5-7

Position: Guard/Forward

Stats: 14.7 ppg, 61 3FG, 182 rebounds

College plans: basketball at Keuka College

Coach’s comment: “Sydney Brown again has proven herself to be one of Section 3’s best three-point shooters. However, it has been her leadership and hard work during the off-season that has been the biggest asset to our program. Once a long-range shot specialist, Sydney has pushed herself to be a far more complete player on the court. Her strength as a scorer is just a small part of the player she has become for Lowville Academy.” — Chris Riley, Lowville coach

ADRIEN LAMORA

School: Indian River

Grade, height: Sophomore, 5-11

Position: Guard/Forward

Stats: 14.3 ppg, 147 rebounds

College plans: undecided

Coach’s comment: “Adrien’s work ethic is second to none. She can play multiple positions which makes her extremely valuable to our team. That versatility also makes her very difficult to defend because she creates serious matchup problems for opponents. Even better ... She is only a sophomore!” — Jim Whitley, Indian River coach

NAC

KATIE CHISHOLM (Section 10 Co-MVP)

School: Canton

Grade, height: Senior, 5-8

Position: Guard

Stats: 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists

College plans: St. Lawrence University

Coach’s comment: “Katie’s effort on the court is outstanding. She is a relentless worker who respects the game, the opposition and the officials. She is the most explosive player in Section 10 with or without the ball and one of the best man-to-man defenders in Section 10.” — Jim DiSalvo, Canton coach

SARAH SIEMINSKI (Section 10 Co-MVP)

School: Canton

Grade, height: Senior, 5-8

Position: Guard

Stats: 13 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists

College plans: Bucknell (not playing basketball)

Coach’s comment: “Sarah is a leader on and off the court. She is an outstanding point guard. Her passing and ball handling is the key to our transition game. She is a terrific defensive press player, which leads to our steal and score approach, an excellent defender and fierce rebounder.” — Jim DiSalvo, Canton coach

KELSEY BENNETT

School: Hammond

Grade, height: Senior, 5-8

Position: Guard

Stats: 17 points, 5 assists, 4 steals

College plans: considering SUNY Potsdam.

Coach’s comment: “Kelsey matured so much this year. Her growth and experience helped lead this team to a 23-2 record. Her leadership and ability will be missed. What a great senior year she has had, soccer champion and basketball champion.” — Shawn Dack, Hammond coach

AVERY KENYON

School: Hammond

Grade, height: Junior, 6-0

Position: Guard

Stats: 21 points, 7 steals, 8 assists

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s comment: “Avery is a flat-out player. Her ability and leadership speak for themselves. She is long, athletic, energized and always ready to play. She loves basketball and you can see that when she plays. It’s amazing what she accomplished on the floor.” — Shawn Dack, Hammond coach

MARISSA MCLEAN

School: St. Lawrence

Grade, height: Senior, 5-4

Position: Forward

Stats: 15 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals

College plans: Clarkson

Coach’s comment: “She is a four-year varsity player and a captain the last three years. She always exemplifies leadership, dedication and sportsmanshp on and off the court. She plans to receive a (college) doctorate in physical therapy.” — Chad Gauthier, St. Lawrence coach

SECOND TEAM

Frontier League

Raegan Dalrymple, Copenhagen, So.

Chloe Hunziker, South Lewis, Sr.

Olivia Ososkalo, Lyme, Jr.

Abby Piddock, South Jefferson, Sr.

Brooke Smykla, Copenhagen, Jr.

NAC

Madison Ansari, Malone, Jr.

Chloe Champagne, Chateaugay, Jr.

Abby Hart, Edwards-Knox, Sr.

Leah Gallagher, Malone, Sr.

Alexis Sullivan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Frontier League

Morgan Smith, Copenhagen, Sr.

LaKaiya Butcher, Indian River, So.

Kori Nichols, General Brown, Fr.

Francesca Wilson, Lyme, Sr.

Megan Whitley, South Jefferson, Sr.

Emma Dening, Lowville, Jr.

Delaney Wiley, Thousand Islands, Fr.

Sara Wood, Lowville, Sr.

CJ Barney, Sandy Creek, Jr.

Layne Combs, Watertown, Jr.

NAC

Kitty Arcadi, St. Regis Falls, Jr.

Rayna Cameron, Heuvelton, Sr.

Sierra Cummings, Potsdam, Sr.

Emily Farrand, OFA, Jr.

Lucy Frary, Edwards-Knox, Jr.

Kylee Kellison, Norwood-Norfolk, So.

Tori Moore, Harrisville, Jr.

Emma Plumley, Madrid-Waddington, Jr.

Laney Smith, Gouverneur, Jr.

Jaelynn Uppstrom, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.

