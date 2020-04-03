FIRST TEAM
Frontier League
JACKIE PIDDOCK
School: South Jefferson
Grade, height: Sophomore, 5-8
Position: Guard
Stats: 25.2 ppg, 631 total points, 57 3FG, 5.2 steals per game
College plans: undecided
Coach’s comment: “She’s always been very confident in her abilities and I think part of that has been her success and reinforcing that. And she knows how much she puts into bettering her skills. Especially as a point guard, you have to have that (confidence) or you can’t be a point guard. That’s why she’s tough at that position.” — Michelle Whitley, South Jefferson coach
KENNADY AMO
School: Thousand Islands
Grade, height: Junior, 5-3
Position: Guard
Stats: 15.6 ppg, 44 3FG, 75 assists
College plans: undecided
Coach’s comment: “Amo is the heart of our team. Nobody wants to win more than her. She practices her love for the game all year round and it shows. She is one of the best shooters we have ever had at TI. Very excited to have her one more year!” — Pete Pettit, Thousand Islands coach
JOSIE BARTON
School: LaFargeville
Grade, height: Junior, 5-5
Position: Guard
Stats: 19.6 ppg, 393 total points, 58 3FG
College plans: undecided
Coach’s comment: “Josie is a dynamic player and a fierce competitor with a strong will to win... She led the D division in points. Josie was a pivotal reason for our success. Her work ethic and commitment in season and in the off season were both vital to her growth and success. She is an absolute joy to coach.” — Steve Hunter, LaFargeville coach
SYDNEY BROWN
School: Lowville
Grade, height: Senior, 5-7
Position: Guard/Forward
Stats: 14.7 ppg, 61 3FG, 182 rebounds
College plans: basketball at Keuka College
Coach’s comment: “Sydney Brown again has proven herself to be one of Section 3’s best three-point shooters. However, it has been her leadership and hard work during the off-season that has been the biggest asset to our program. Once a long-range shot specialist, Sydney has pushed herself to be a far more complete player on the court. Her strength as a scorer is just a small part of the player she has become for Lowville Academy.” — Chris Riley, Lowville coach
ADRIEN LAMORA
School: Indian River
Grade, height: Sophomore, 5-11
Position: Guard/Forward
Stats: 14.3 ppg, 147 rebounds
College plans: undecided
Coach’s comment: “Adrien’s work ethic is second to none. She can play multiple positions which makes her extremely valuable to our team. That versatility also makes her very difficult to defend because she creates serious matchup problems for opponents. Even better ... She is only a sophomore!” — Jim Whitley, Indian River coach
NAC
KATIE CHISHOLM (Section 10 Co-MVP)
School: Canton
Grade, height: Senior, 5-8
Position: Guard
Stats: 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists
College plans: St. Lawrence University
Coach’s comment: “Katie’s effort on the court is outstanding. She is a relentless worker who respects the game, the opposition and the officials. She is the most explosive player in Section 10 with or without the ball and one of the best man-to-man defenders in Section 10.” — Jim DiSalvo, Canton coach
SARAH SIEMINSKI (Section 10 Co-MVP)
School: Canton
Grade, height: Senior, 5-8
Position: Guard
Stats: 13 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists
College plans: Bucknell (not playing basketball)
Coach’s comment: “Sarah is a leader on and off the court. She is an outstanding point guard. Her passing and ball handling is the key to our transition game. She is a terrific defensive press player, which leads to our steal and score approach, an excellent defender and fierce rebounder.” — Jim DiSalvo, Canton coach
KELSEY BENNETT
School: Hammond
Grade, height: Senior, 5-8
Position: Guard
Stats: 17 points, 5 assists, 4 steals
College plans: considering SUNY Potsdam.
Coach’s comment: “Kelsey matured so much this year. Her growth and experience helped lead this team to a 23-2 record. Her leadership and ability will be missed. What a great senior year she has had, soccer champion and basketball champion.” — Shawn Dack, Hammond coach
AVERY KENYON
School: Hammond
Grade, height: Junior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Stats: 21 points, 7 steals, 8 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s comment: “Avery is a flat-out player. Her ability and leadership speak for themselves. She is long, athletic, energized and always ready to play. She loves basketball and you can see that when she plays. It’s amazing what she accomplished on the floor.” — Shawn Dack, Hammond coach
MARISSA MCLEAN
School: St. Lawrence
Grade, height: Senior, 5-4
Position: Forward
Stats: 15 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals
College plans: Clarkson
Coach’s comment: “She is a four-year varsity player and a captain the last three years. She always exemplifies leadership, dedication and sportsmanshp on and off the court. She plans to receive a (college) doctorate in physical therapy.” — Chad Gauthier, St. Lawrence coach
SECOND TEAM
Frontier League
Raegan Dalrymple, Copenhagen, So.
Chloe Hunziker, South Lewis, Sr.
Olivia Ososkalo, Lyme, Jr.
Abby Piddock, South Jefferson, Sr.
Brooke Smykla, Copenhagen, Jr.
NAC
Madison Ansari, Malone, Jr.
Chloe Champagne, Chateaugay, Jr.
Abby Hart, Edwards-Knox, Sr.
Leah Gallagher, Malone, Sr.
Alexis Sullivan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Frontier League
Morgan Smith, Copenhagen, Sr.
LaKaiya Butcher, Indian River, So.
Kori Nichols, General Brown, Fr.
Francesca Wilson, Lyme, Sr.
Megan Whitley, South Jefferson, Sr.
Emma Dening, Lowville, Jr.
Delaney Wiley, Thousand Islands, Fr.
Sara Wood, Lowville, Sr.
CJ Barney, Sandy Creek, Jr.
Layne Combs, Watertown, Jr.
NAC
Kitty Arcadi, St. Regis Falls, Jr.
Rayna Cameron, Heuvelton, Sr.
Sierra Cummings, Potsdam, Sr.
Emily Farrand, OFA, Jr.
Lucy Frary, Edwards-Knox, Jr.
Kylee Kellison, Norwood-Norfolk, So.
Tori Moore, Harrisville, Jr.
Emma Plumley, Madrid-Waddington, Jr.
Laney Smith, Gouverneur, Jr.
Jaelynn Uppstrom, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
