FIRST TEAM

FRONTIER LEAGUE

TYLER GREEN (MVP)

School: Sackets Harbor

Grade, height: Senior, 6-2 Position: Guard

Stats: 28.8 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.2 steals

College: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Tyler’s impact on the basketball court this year was unmatched. He had probably the greatest individual season of any player who has ever put on a Sackets Harbor uniform. More importantly, the legacy that Tyler left on our basketball program will be felt for many years.”

— Sackets Harbor coach Jeff Robbins

BRODY BROWN

School: Lowville

Grade, height: Junior, 6-3

Position: Guard

Stats: 16,9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.2 assists

College; Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Brody is an exceptional leader and player who makes his teammates better. His work ethic is second to none and is someone that the younger players in our program can look up to.”

— Lowville coach Zach Shambo

JOEL DAVIS

School: Watertown

Grade, height: Senior, 6-4

Position: Forward

Stats: 19.1 points per game, 12.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.9 steals, 2.7 assists

College: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Joel was the most dominate player in the Frontier League. He had the ability to take over any game, at any time! Joel led our team in scoring, rebounding, blocks, and steals. He was a major reason why we had such a successful season!”

— Watertown coach Ed Adams

TUCKER ROSBROOK

School: General Brown

Grade, height: Senior, 6-7

Position: Forward

Stats: 20.1 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 1.85 blocks

College: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Tucker’s hard work, dedication, and post presence both offensively and defensively makes him a unique basketball player for the General Brown Lions. Tucker is a student of the game, and he continues to work on his game to get faster and stronger in the off season, which has made a difference in his game from season to season.”

— General Brown coach Matt Fiske

TRENTON WALKER

School: Carthage

Grade, height: Junior, 5-11

Position: Guard

Stats: 17.9 ppg, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals

College: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Trenton was a tremendous leader for our team this year. His work ethic was outstanding and kept a positive attitude throughout the season. Trenton practices as hard as he plays in a game which pushes his teammates to do the same.”

— Carthage coach Jeff Ventiquattro

NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CHRIS DOWNS JR. (MVP)

School: Canton

Grade, height: Senior, 6-6

Position: Forward

Stats: 20.2 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks

College: St. Lawrence University

Coach’s quote: “Chris had a real breakout season. We knew he had potential to have a big year. We knew he had it in him, he didn’t have an opportunity last year (due to COVID-19) to show it.”

- Canton coach Troy Lassail

DREW HARMER

School: Madrid-Waddington

Grade, height: Senior 6-1

Position: Forward

Stats: 14.9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

College: SUNY Canton

Coach’s quote: “Drew is a good athlete who has put a lot of time in on his game. His high IQ about the game made him and our team better.”

- Madrid-Waddington coach Aaron Jones

WALKER MARTIN

School: Chateaugay

Grade, height: Junior, 6-0

Position: Guard

Stats: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

College: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Walker is a versatile, hard working, tenacious player. He leads by example and is a team-first player. I’m extremely proud of the player and young man he has become.”

- Chateaugay coach Mike Martin.

NATE MASHAW

School: Heuvelton

Grade, height: Junior 5-10

Position: Guard

Stats: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4.6 assists

College: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Nate is a highly-skilled guard that has worked year round to become the player that he displayed this season. He has become a confident leader for this team and elevated his game to a new level.”

- Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister

AARON WOODCOCK

School: Morristown

Grade, height: Senior, 6-0

Position: Guard

Stats: 22 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

College: United States Marine Corps

Coach’s quote: “Aaron is the true definition of a leader. The work that he puts in behind the scenes is outstanding. Aaron stepped up to fill the holes that we may have been missing.”

- Morristown coach Jake VanArnam

SECOND TEAM

FRONTIER LEAGUE

Parker Kristoff, South Lewis, Sr.

Kacy Lennox, General Brown, Sr.

Dalton Myers, Lowville, Jr.

Dominick Sprague, Belleville Henderson, 8th gr.

Curtis Staie, South Jefferson, Jr.

NAC

Justice McIntyre, OFA, Jr.

Evan Miller Malone, Sr.

Tom Peterson, Tupper Lake, So.

Sam Roiger, Canton, Sr.

Raine Rumble, Gouverneur, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

FRONTIER LEAGUE

Domimic Duah, Watertown, Jr.

Austin Griner, Sackets Harbor, So.

Makiah Johnson, Carthage, So.

Jaaven Kloster-Proctor, Copenhagen, Sr.

Aidan McGuire, South Lewis, Jr.

Evan Widrick, South Jefferson, Jr.

Elijah Engelhart, Lowville, Sr.

Kyle Moyer, Belleville Henderson, Sr.

Lucas Roes, Beaver River, Jr.

Brayden Wiley, Thousand Islands, Sr.

NAC

Harlee Besio, Colton-Pierrepont, Jr.

Ethan Cook, Chataeugay, Jr.

Evan Dumas, Malone, Sr.

Ryan Jones, Canton, So.

Tristan Lovely, Heuvelton, Sr.

Jacob Morgan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.

Colin Patterson, Massena, So.

Jacob Spencer, Hermon-DeKalb, Sr.

Tommy Storrin, St. Lawrence, Sr.

Tanner Sullivan, Harrisville, So.

Will Taylor, Harrisville, Sr.

Ian Van Wagner, Potsdam, 7th

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.