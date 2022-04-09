FIRST TEAM
FRONTIER LEAGUE
TYLER GREEN (MVP)
School: Sackets Harbor
Grade, height: Senior, 6-2 Position: Guard
Stats: 28.8 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.2 steals
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Tyler’s impact on the basketball court this year was unmatched. He had probably the greatest individual season of any player who has ever put on a Sackets Harbor uniform. More importantly, the legacy that Tyler left on our basketball program will be felt for many years.”
— Sackets Harbor coach Jeff Robbins
BRODY BROWN
School: Lowville
Grade, height: Junior, 6-3
Position: Guard
Stats: 16,9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.2 assists
College; Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Brody is an exceptional leader and player who makes his teammates better. His work ethic is second to none and is someone that the younger players in our program can look up to.”
— Lowville coach Zach Shambo
JOEL DAVIS
School: Watertown
Grade, height: Senior, 6-4
Position: Forward
Stats: 19.1 points per game, 12.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.9 steals, 2.7 assists
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Joel was the most dominate player in the Frontier League. He had the ability to take over any game, at any time! Joel led our team in scoring, rebounding, blocks, and steals. He was a major reason why we had such a successful season!”
— Watertown coach Ed Adams
TUCKER ROSBROOK
School: General Brown
Grade, height: Senior, 6-7
Position: Forward
Stats: 20.1 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 1.85 blocks
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Tucker’s hard work, dedication, and post presence both offensively and defensively makes him a unique basketball player for the General Brown Lions. Tucker is a student of the game, and he continues to work on his game to get faster and stronger in the off season, which has made a difference in his game from season to season.”
— General Brown coach Matt Fiske
TRENTON WALKER
School: Carthage
Grade, height: Junior, 5-11
Position: Guard
Stats: 17.9 ppg, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Trenton was a tremendous leader for our team this year. His work ethic was outstanding and kept a positive attitude throughout the season. Trenton practices as hard as he plays in a game which pushes his teammates to do the same.”
— Carthage coach Jeff Ventiquattro
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
CHRIS DOWNS JR. (MVP)
School: Canton
Grade, height: Senior, 6-6
Position: Forward
Stats: 20.2 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks
College: St. Lawrence University
Coach’s quote: “Chris had a real breakout season. We knew he had potential to have a big year. We knew he had it in him, he didn’t have an opportunity last year (due to COVID-19) to show it.”
- Canton coach Troy Lassail
DREW HARMER
School: Madrid-Waddington
Grade, height: Senior 6-1
Position: Forward
Stats: 14.9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals
College: SUNY Canton
Coach’s quote: “Drew is a good athlete who has put a lot of time in on his game. His high IQ about the game made him and our team better.”
- Madrid-Waddington coach Aaron Jones
WALKER MARTIN
School: Chateaugay
Grade, height: Junior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Stats: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Walker is a versatile, hard working, tenacious player. He leads by example and is a team-first player. I’m extremely proud of the player and young man he has become.”
- Chateaugay coach Mike Martin.
NATE MASHAW
School: Heuvelton
Grade, height: Junior 5-10
Position: Guard
Stats: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4.6 assists
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Nate is a highly-skilled guard that has worked year round to become the player that he displayed this season. He has become a confident leader for this team and elevated his game to a new level.”
- Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister
AARON WOODCOCK
School: Morristown
Grade, height: Senior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Stats: 22 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds
College: United States Marine Corps
Coach’s quote: “Aaron is the true definition of a leader. The work that he puts in behind the scenes is outstanding. Aaron stepped up to fill the holes that we may have been missing.”
- Morristown coach Jake VanArnam
SECOND TEAM
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Parker Kristoff, South Lewis, Sr.
Kacy Lennox, General Brown, Sr.
Dalton Myers, Lowville, Jr.
Dominick Sprague, Belleville Henderson, 8th gr.
Curtis Staie, South Jefferson, Jr.
NAC
Justice McIntyre, OFA, Jr.
Evan Miller Malone, Sr.
Tom Peterson, Tupper Lake, So.
Sam Roiger, Canton, Sr.
Raine Rumble, Gouverneur, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Domimic Duah, Watertown, Jr.
Austin Griner, Sackets Harbor, So.
Makiah Johnson, Carthage, So.
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor, Copenhagen, Sr.
Aidan McGuire, South Lewis, Jr.
Evan Widrick, South Jefferson, Jr.
Elijah Engelhart, Lowville, Sr.
Kyle Moyer, Belleville Henderson, Sr.
Lucas Roes, Beaver River, Jr.
Brayden Wiley, Thousand Islands, Sr.
NAC
Harlee Besio, Colton-Pierrepont, Jr.
Ethan Cook, Chataeugay, Jr.
Evan Dumas, Malone, Sr.
Ryan Jones, Canton, So.
Tristan Lovely, Heuvelton, Sr.
Jacob Morgan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Colin Patterson, Massena, So.
Jacob Spencer, Hermon-DeKalb, Sr.
Tommy Storrin, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Tanner Sullivan, Harrisville, So.
Will Taylor, Harrisville, Sr.
Ian Van Wagner, Potsdam, 7th
