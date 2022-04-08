FIRST TEAM
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Adrien LaMora (MVP)
School: Indian River
Grade, height: Senior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Statistics: 20.2 points per game. 7.7 rebounds per game
College: Canisius
Coach’s quote: “Adrien is a person that has gotten every ounce of talent out her. She’s been a great leader and a hard worker.” - Indian River coach Jim Whitley
CHARLI CARROLL
School: Copenhagen
Grade, height: Senior, 6-2
Position: Center
Statistics: 15.9 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 1.6apg, 3.6 spg, 3.2 bpg
College: Brigham Young University (wildlife biology)
Coach’s quote: “Gave our team the consistency it needed to become State Champions. Her shot blocking ability became a staple to our defense and her offense stablized our attack allowing for a lot of creativity for her fellow teammates. Her character is top notch.” - Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott
RAEGAN DALRYMPLE
School: Copenhagen
Grade, height: Senior, 6-0
Position: Forward
Statistics: 15.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 5.2 spg, 2.3 bpg
College: Mohawk Valley Community College
Coach’s quote: “A leader whose pressure defense created havoc for opposing teams and then she used it to turn it into offensive gold for our team. She exhibits perseverance and always gives her best effort. She is a member of our 1,000-point club and is an all-around great kid.” - Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott
KORI NICHOLS
School: General Brown
Grade, height: Junior, 5-9
Position: Guard
Statistics: 14.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg.
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Kori’s game has evolved in nearly every capacity. She has pushed herself to become a driver and slasher as well as a top shooter in the Frontier League, making her very difficult to defend.” - General Brown coach Janelle Ferris
JACKIE PIDDOCK
School: South Jefferson
Grade, height: Senior, 5-8
Position: Guard
Statistics: 24.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.5 assists per game
College: Marist
Coach’s quote: “She’s going to a Division I school for basketball, because she has the talent, the athletic ability and just the drive to never give up. ... She’s just one of a kind.” - South Jefferson coach Michelle Whitley
NAC
RAELIN BURNS (MVP)
School: Gouverneur
Grade, height: Senior, 5-9
Position: Guard
Statistics: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
College: Clarkson
Coach’s quote: “Raelin is an ultimate team player. If she has to score 20 for us to win, she would. If she has to dish the ball so we could win, that’s what she would do. She’s never made things about her.” - Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin
BELLA DOYLE
School: Heuvelton
Grade, height: Senior, 5-9
Position: Center/Forward
Statistics: 13.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 steals
College: Clarkson
Coach’s quote: “She has an incredibly high basketball IQ and is extremely versatile. She can play just about any position needed. She’s a true role model on and off the floor.” Heuvelton coach Rob Powers
MADDIE HOY
School: Canton
Grade, height: Senior, 6-0
Position: Guard
Statistics: 12.2 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists
Post-graduate school: Hoosac Prep School
Coach’s quote: “Maddie’s effort on the court is outstanding. She is a relentless worker, respects the game, the opposition and the officials. She was a role model for our younger players.” Canton coach Jim DiSalvo
LANDREE KENYON
School: Hammond
Grade, height: Sophomore, 6-0
Position: Forward/Guard
Statistics: 19.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Landree led Section 10 in scoring as only a sophomore. She’s a versatile athlete when it comes to scoring as well as playing defense.” - Hammond coach Alyssa Crosby
GRACE PLUMLEY
School: Madrid-Waddington
Grade, height: Junior, 5-3
Position: Guard
Statistics: 15.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Grace has worked hard to become a more complete player. She led our team in scoring, but she was just as important to us on defense at the front of our press.” - Madrid-Waddington coach Bryan Harmer
SECOND TEAM
Frontier League
Aubree Smykla, Copenhagen, Jr.
Delaney Wiley, Thousand Islands, Jr.
Karsyn Fields, General Brown, Sr.
Ainsley Fuller, General Brown, Jr.
Bella Davis, Indian River, Sr.
NAC
Ava Hoy, Canton, So.
Ava Howie, Hammond, Fr.
Kylee Kellison, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.
Rachel LaRock, Lisbon, So.
Abigail Raven, OFA, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Frontier League
Emeline Barton, Immaculate Heart Central, Fr.
Neva Bettinger, Belleville Henderson, Jr.
Abby Bombard, Immaculate Heart Central, Fr.
Anna Dening, Lowville, So.
Emma Dupee, General Brown, Sr.
Lily Dupee, General Brown, Jr.
Alyssa Fitzpatrick, Copenhagen, Jr.
Savannah Hodges, South Jefferson, So.
Ravan Marsell, Indian River, So.
Abby McCarthy, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Jakayla Spence, Lowville, So.
NAC
Katie Cunningham, Heuvelton, So.
Lexi Devlin, Gouverneur, Sr.
Brionna Foster, St. Lawrence, Jr.
Tori Jacobs, Massena, Sr.
Lily Lottie, Edwards-Knox, So.
Rylin McAllister, Heuvelton, So.
Kaelyn Morgan, Chateaugay, So.
Emma Russell, Brushton-Moira, Jr.
Tori Salisbury, Gouverneur, Sr.
Olivia Simser, Hermon-DeKalb, Fr.
Laney Tiernan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Isabelle Vaccaro, Colton-Pierrepont, Sr.
