Adrien LaMora (MVP)

School: Indian River

Grade, height: Senior, 6-0

Position: Guard

Statistics: 20.2 points per game. 7.7 rebounds per game

College: Canisius

Coach’s quote: “Adrien is a person that has gotten every ounce of talent out her. She’s been a great leader and a hard worker.” - Indian River coach Jim Whitley

CHARLI CARROLL

School: Copenhagen

Grade, height: Senior, 6-2

Position: Center

Statistics: 15.9 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 1.6apg, 3.6 spg, 3.2 bpg

College: Brigham Young University (wildlife biology)

Coach’s quote: “Gave our team the consistency it needed to become State Champions. Her shot blocking ability became a staple to our defense and her offense stablized our attack allowing for a lot of creativity for her fellow teammates. Her character is top notch.” - Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott

RAEGAN DALRYMPLE

School: Copenhagen

Grade, height: Senior, 6-0

Position: Forward

Statistics: 15.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 5.2 spg, 2.3 bpg

College: Mohawk Valley Community College

Coach’s quote: “A leader whose pressure defense created havoc for opposing teams and then she used it to turn it into offensive gold for our team. She exhibits perseverance and always gives her best effort. She is a member of our 1,000-point club and is an all-around great kid.” - Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott

KORI NICHOLS

School: General Brown

Grade, height: Junior, 5-9

Position: Guard

Statistics: 14.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg.

College: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Kori’s game has evolved in nearly every capacity. She has pushed herself to become a driver and slasher as well as a top shooter in the Frontier League, making her very difficult to defend.” - General Brown coach Janelle Ferris

JACKIE PIDDOCK

School: South Jefferson

Grade, height: Senior, 5-8

Position: Guard

Statistics: 24.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.5 assists per game

College: Marist

Coach’s quote: “She’s going to a Division I school for basketball, because she has the talent, the athletic ability and just the drive to never give up. ... She’s just one of a kind.” - South Jefferson coach Michelle Whitley

NAC

RAELIN BURNS (MVP)

School: Gouverneur

Grade, height: Senior, 5-9

Position: Guard

Statistics: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals

College: Clarkson

Coach’s quote: “Raelin is an ultimate team player. If she has to score 20 for us to win, she would. If she has to dish the ball so we could win, that’s what she would do. She’s never made things about her.” - Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin

BELLA DOYLE

School: Heuvelton

Grade, height: Senior, 5-9

Position: Center/Forward

Statistics: 13.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 steals

College: Clarkson

Coach’s quote: “She has an incredibly high basketball IQ and is extremely versatile. She can play just about any position needed. She’s a true role model on and off the floor.” Heuvelton coach Rob Powers

MADDIE HOY

School: Canton

Grade, height: Senior, 6-0

Position: Guard

Statistics: 12.2 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

Post-graduate school: Hoosac Prep School

Coach’s quote: “Maddie’s effort on the court is outstanding. She is a relentless worker, respects the game, the opposition and the officials. She was a role model for our younger players.” Canton coach Jim DiSalvo

LANDREE KENYON

School: Hammond

Grade, height: Sophomore, 6-0

Position: Forward/Guard

Statistics: 19.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks

College: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Landree led Section 10 in scoring as only a sophomore. She’s a versatile athlete when it comes to scoring as well as playing defense.” - Hammond coach Alyssa Crosby

GRACE PLUMLEY

School: Madrid-Waddington

Grade, height: Junior, 5-3

Position: Guard

Statistics: 15.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

College: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Grace has worked hard to become a more complete player. She led our team in scoring, but she was just as important to us on defense at the front of our press.” - Madrid-Waddington coach Bryan Harmer

SECOND TEAM

Frontier League

Aubree Smykla, Copenhagen, Jr.

Delaney Wiley, Thousand Islands, Jr.

Karsyn Fields, General Brown, Sr.

Ainsley Fuller, General Brown, Jr.

Bella Davis, Indian River, Sr.

NAC

Ava Hoy, Canton, So.

Ava Howie, Hammond, Fr.

Kylee Kellison, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.

Rachel LaRock, Lisbon, So.

Abigail Raven, OFA, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Frontier League

Emeline Barton, Immaculate Heart Central, Fr.

Neva Bettinger, Belleville Henderson, Jr.

Abby Bombard, Immaculate Heart Central, Fr.

Anna Dening, Lowville, So.

Emma Dupee, General Brown, Sr.

Lily Dupee, General Brown, Jr.

Alyssa Fitzpatrick, Copenhagen, Jr.

Savannah Hodges, South Jefferson, So.

Ravan Marsell, Indian River, So.

Abby McCarthy, Thousand Islands, Sr.

Jakayla Spence, Lowville, So.

NAC

Katie Cunningham, Heuvelton, So.

Lexi Devlin, Gouverneur, Sr.

Brionna Foster, St. Lawrence, Jr.

Tori Jacobs, Massena, Sr.

Lily Lottie, Edwards-Knox, So.

Rylin McAllister, Heuvelton, So.

Kaelyn Morgan, Chateaugay, So.

Emma Russell, Brushton-Moira, Jr.

Tori Salisbury, Gouverneur, Sr.

Olivia Simser, Hermon-DeKalb, Fr.

Laney Tiernan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.

Isabelle Vaccaro, Colton-Pierrepont, Sr.

