FIRST TEAM

BEN LAROCK (NAC MVP)

Lisbon

Class: Senior Position: Defense

Stats: Team had 41 shutouts in his career

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “He has anchored our defense and been one of the best defenders in the section for many years. He was a captain and an intregal part of our repeating as Section 10 Class D representative.”

— Lisbon coach Dicky Marcellus

JEREMY MCGRATH (FL MVP)

Belleville Henderson

Class: Senior

Position: Goalie

Stats: 107 saves, .905 save pct., 10 shutouts

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “He is second to none in his work ethic and he strives to be the best in what he does. His senior season was phenomenal.”

— Belleville Henderson coach Shawn Maloney

ALESANDRO BORONI

South Jefferson

Class: Senior

Position: Midfield

Stats: 7 goals, 8 assists

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Having Alesandro join our team as a foreign exchange student was a blessing this year. Not only did he fill a much needed role as an outside midfielder, he also demonstrated his ability and willingness to help a team unfamiliar to him.”

— South Jefferson coach Trevor Perry

MATT COLE

Watertown

Class: Senior

Position: Midfield

Stats: 4 goals, 1 assist

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Matt’s playmaking ability, defensive skills, and capacity to control the tempo of the game made him a dominate player. His hard work and dedication had a significant impact on our undefeated Frontier League season.”

— Watertown coach Todd Heckman

KADE COOK

Salmon River

Class: Junior

Position: Midfield

Stats: 9 goals, 11 assists

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Kade’s dedication to soccer and his skill level are his greatest characteristic. The time he’s put in outside of our season was apparent this year.” — Salmon River coach Tim Cook

CODY FRANCIS

Colton-Pierrepont

Class: Junior

Position: Midfield

Stats: 8 goals, 11 assists

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Cody works extremely hard in the offseason and it was apparent during this past year. He controlled the midfield and orchestrated our offensive runs.”

— Colton-Pierrepont coach Bill Reed

BRYCE GOODNOUGH

South Jefferson

Class: Junior

Position: Defender

Stats: Team recorded seven shutouts

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “As an offensive player being moved to a central defender, Bryce’s pure athleticism and strength made our defense very hard to penetrate. Bryce’s speed and situational awareness were paramount in helping us with an outstanding season.”

— South Jefferson coach Trevor Perry

KYLE MOYER

Belleville Henderson

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats: 28 goals, 9 assists

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “We have multiple seniors and Kyle is the one you want to definitely have back for next year, if you could. Not only to score the goals that he scored throughout the season, but to help and teach the younger players coming up about what it takes to be successful.”

— Belleville Henderson coach Shawn Maloney

ERIC RANDALL

General Brown

Class: Senior

Position: Midfield

Stats: 13 goals, 7 assists

College plans: SUNY Canton

Coach’s quote: “He is a complete field player. He was one of my attacking midfielders, but he would drop and play defense, he would play wing, he would play striker. He would play everywhere, a very versatile and talented player”

— General Brown coach Jose Bernier

MATT ROBINSON

Madrid-Waddington

Class: Senior

Position: Forward Stats: 40 goals, 15 assists

College plans: Alfred State

Coach’s quote: “He was an intregal part of our offense. He played every game at a very high intensity level, which also made his teammates play harder.”

— Madrid-Waddington coach

Ryan Robinson

TRISTAN SIMMONS

Morristown

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats: 22 goals, 12 assists

College plans: SUNY Potsdam

Coach’s quote: “Tristan is the type of athlete that every coach dreams of with breakaway speed and strength. He is a scoring machine and a pleasure to coach.” — Morristown coach Glen Colby

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Luc Greco, Massena, Sr.

Oliver Johnson, Colton-Pierrepont, So.

Brayden Richmond, Belleville Henderson, Jr.

Jalen Robertson, Indian River, So.

Midfield

Jude Cook, South Jefferson, Jr.

Miles Gendebien, Lisbon, Sr.

Jeremie Lehmann, Lowville, Sr.

Aaron Woodcock, Morristown, Sr.

Defense

Patrick Duah, Watertown, Jr.

Drew Harmer, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.

Goalie

Ansen Herrick, Potsdam, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Cooper Bennett, Morristown, So.

Harlee Besio, Colton-Pierrepont, Jr.

Jack Buckingham, South Jefferson, Jr.

Harmon Braddock, Watertown, Jr.

Jayden Brownell, Massena, Sr.

Evan Collette, Salmon River, Jr.

Teddy Farns, Colton-Pierrepont, Sr.

Seth Johnson, Watertown, Sr.

Matt Kimball, Lyme, Sr.

James King, South Jefferson, So.

Jonny LaFontaine, Lyme, So.

Ty Lucey, Massena, Sr.

Luke Miller, Salmon River, Sr.

Jason Morgan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.

Ayden Moser, Beaver River, Jr.

Derek Radley, Lyme, So.

Noah Rondeau, St. Regis Falls, So.

Evan Widrick, South Jefferson, Jr.

Jacob Worden, South Lewis, Jr.

Holden Woods, OFA, Sr.

Nathan Wyatt, Thousand Islands, So.

Avery Zenger, Parishville-Hopkinton, So.

