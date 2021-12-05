FIRST TEAM
BEN LAROCK (NAC MVP)
Lisbon
Class: Senior Position: Defense
Stats: Team had 41 shutouts in his career
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He has anchored our defense and been one of the best defenders in the section for many years. He was a captain and an intregal part of our repeating as Section 10 Class D representative.”
— Lisbon coach Dicky Marcellus
JEREMY MCGRATH (FL MVP)
Belleville Henderson
Class: Senior
Position: Goalie
Stats: 107 saves, .905 save pct., 10 shutouts
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He is second to none in his work ethic and he strives to be the best in what he does. His senior season was phenomenal.”
— Belleville Henderson coach Shawn Maloney
ALESANDRO BORONI
South Jefferson
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 7 goals, 8 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Having Alesandro join our team as a foreign exchange student was a blessing this year. Not only did he fill a much needed role as an outside midfielder, he also demonstrated his ability and willingness to help a team unfamiliar to him.”
— South Jefferson coach Trevor Perry
MATT COLE
Watertown
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 4 goals, 1 assist
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Matt’s playmaking ability, defensive skills, and capacity to control the tempo of the game made him a dominate player. His hard work and dedication had a significant impact on our undefeated Frontier League season.”
— Watertown coach Todd Heckman
KADE COOK
Salmon River
Class: Junior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 9 goals, 11 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Kade’s dedication to soccer and his skill level are his greatest characteristic. The time he’s put in outside of our season was apparent this year.” — Salmon River coach Tim Cook
CODY FRANCIS
Colton-Pierrepont
Class: Junior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 8 goals, 11 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Cody works extremely hard in the offseason and it was apparent during this past year. He controlled the midfield and orchestrated our offensive runs.”
— Colton-Pierrepont coach Bill Reed
BRYCE GOODNOUGH
South Jefferson
Class: Junior
Position: Defender
Stats: Team recorded seven shutouts
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “As an offensive player being moved to a central defender, Bryce’s pure athleticism and strength made our defense very hard to penetrate. Bryce’s speed and situational awareness were paramount in helping us with an outstanding season.”
— South Jefferson coach Trevor Perry
KYLE MOYER
Belleville Henderson
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 28 goals, 9 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “We have multiple seniors and Kyle is the one you want to definitely have back for next year, if you could. Not only to score the goals that he scored throughout the season, but to help and teach the younger players coming up about what it takes to be successful.”
— Belleville Henderson coach Shawn Maloney
ERIC RANDALL
General Brown
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 13 goals, 7 assists
College plans: SUNY Canton
Coach’s quote: “He is a complete field player. He was one of my attacking midfielders, but he would drop and play defense, he would play wing, he would play striker. He would play everywhere, a very versatile and talented player”
— General Brown coach Jose Bernier
MATT ROBINSON
Madrid-Waddington
Class: Senior
Position: Forward Stats: 40 goals, 15 assists
College plans: Alfred State
Coach’s quote: “He was an intregal part of our offense. He played every game at a very high intensity level, which also made his teammates play harder.”
— Madrid-Waddington coach
Ryan Robinson
TRISTAN SIMMONS
Morristown
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 22 goals, 12 assists
College plans: SUNY Potsdam
Coach’s quote: “Tristan is the type of athlete that every coach dreams of with breakaway speed and strength. He is a scoring machine and a pleasure to coach.” — Morristown coach Glen Colby
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Luc Greco, Massena, Sr.
Oliver Johnson, Colton-Pierrepont, So.
Brayden Richmond, Belleville Henderson, Jr.
Jalen Robertson, Indian River, So.
Midfield
Jude Cook, South Jefferson, Jr.
Miles Gendebien, Lisbon, Sr.
Jeremie Lehmann, Lowville, Sr.
Aaron Woodcock, Morristown, Sr.
Defense
Patrick Duah, Watertown, Jr.
Drew Harmer, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Goalie
Ansen Herrick, Potsdam, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cooper Bennett, Morristown, So.
Harlee Besio, Colton-Pierrepont, Jr.
Jack Buckingham, South Jefferson, Jr.
Harmon Braddock, Watertown, Jr.
Jayden Brownell, Massena, Sr.
Evan Collette, Salmon River, Jr.
Teddy Farns, Colton-Pierrepont, Sr.
Seth Johnson, Watertown, Sr.
Matt Kimball, Lyme, Sr.
James King, South Jefferson, So.
Jonny LaFontaine, Lyme, So.
Ty Lucey, Massena, Sr.
Luke Miller, Salmon River, Sr.
Jason Morgan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Ayden Moser, Beaver River, Jr.
Derek Radley, Lyme, So.
Noah Rondeau, St. Regis Falls, So.
Evan Widrick, South Jefferson, Jr.
Jacob Worden, South Lewis, Jr.
Holden Woods, OFA, Sr.
Nathan Wyatt, Thousand Islands, So.
Avery Zenger, Parishville-Hopkinton, So.
