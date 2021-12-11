ROWAN MARSELL (Section 3 MVP)

Running back/linebacker

Indian River

Senior

6-2, 185

Stats: 1356 yards rushing (9.9 average yards per carry), 16 touchdowns, one passing touchdown; 33 tackles one interception.

College plans: Delaware (lacrosse).

“Rowan was our most explosive runner this year. His ability to see the cutback lane was amazing. Rowan was very versatile playing running back, quarterback and receiver and excelling in all. He dedicated a great deal of time in the weight room to help get him where he is today.”

— Indian River coach Cory Marsell

Dominic Monacelli (NAC MVP)

Massena

Senior

6-0 205

Defensive back

66 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1,187 passing yards

undecided

“He was our all-around best player. He was our leading scorer. He was our leading rusher. He was our leading passer and he was our leading tackler. You can’t ask for more for that from a kid.” Massena coach Austin Coleman.

Isiah Austin

Massena

junior

6-2 255

Defensive line

undecided

26 tackles

“He knew all the responsibilities of a lineman to help all the younger guys on the line. He understood the weekly game plan better than any player each week. He was in the backfield a lot.” Massena coach Austin Coleman.

Derek Barr

OFA

Senior

6-0 240

Offensive line

Team averaged 35.8 points

undecided

“Derek was our best offensive lineman, a great leader and a three-year starter.” OFA coach Matt Tessmer

Drew Costello

OFA

Senior

5-10 185

Running back

758 rushing yards, 15 TD, 354 receiving yards

SUNY Potsdam (men’s lacrosse)

“He was reliable and tough. He gained 1,100 yards combined with 18 touchdowns and was a three-year varsity player.” OFA coach Matt Tessmer.

JOEL DAVIS

Defensive end

Watertown

Senior

6-4, 220

Stats: 15 tackles, one interception; 508 yards rushing, six touchdowns; 288 yards passing, three touchdowns.

College plans: Undecided

“Joel is not only an excellent thrower but has great running ability as well. He sees the field very well offensively and defensively. He led by example in practice all year long and his teammates really looked up to him because of his hard work.”

— Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde

MICHAEL DAVIS

Linebacker

Senior

Indian River

5-8, 185

Stats: 41 Tackles, one sack, one interception; 625 yards rushing, six touchdowns, one receiving touchdown.

College plans: Undecided

“Michael is a very quiet leader. He had such a great passion for the game of football and the Indian River team. He was an outstanding linebacker that could do it all. He was forced to play both ways and was always at full speed.”

— Indian River coach Cory Marsell

DANNY FAYLE

Defensive lineman

Lowville

Senior

6-2, 210

24 solo tackles, 21 assists, 3.5 sacks, four hurries, one fumble recovery.

“Danny anchored our offensive and defensive lines this year. In a season full of chaos, Danny was incredibly consistent. Everyday, practice or games, he was there giving 100 percent and making everyone around him better.”

— Lowville coach Josh Coffman

MATT GLEASON

Offensive lineman

Indian River

Senior

6-1, 250

Stats: Leader on offensive line on team which rushed for more than 3,200 yards on season.

College plans: Undecided

“Matt was a very strong offensive lineman. He was one of the players that took real advantage of the down time due to covid. His strength grew immensely during that time and as result he became dominant.”

— Indian River coach Cory Marsell

DEANTE HALL

Running back

Watertown

Senior

6-0, 210

Stats: 1,030 yards rushing in seven games (147 yards per game average), 19 touchdowns, two interceptions on defense

College plans: Undecided

“Deante is an extremely gifted athlete. He really dedicates himself to the weight room to make himself a better player. His combination of speed and power make him very difficult to tackle and game plan against.”

— Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde

BRANDON JEWETT

Offensive line

General Brown

Senior

6-0, 207

Offense rushed for 3,085 yards (second only to Homer in Section 3) in nine games (average of 342 yards per game).

“Brandon was the backbone of our offense this season. His intensity and work ethic were unmatched. He never took a practice or a play off. He was a true leader by example.”

— General Brown coach Doug Black

CARTER KEMPNEY

Running back

Carthage

Senior

6-0, 180

925 yards rushing (7.0 yards per carry), 12 touchdowns; 99 yards passing, one touchdown

College plans: Syracuse (lacrosse)

“Carter played wherever we needed him this year and he excelled at every position. He has been a three-year starter for Carthage and his commitment to excellence on and off the field is second to none. His ability to lead by example will be missed for sure.”

— Carthage coach Jason Coffman

Jaret Link

Gouverneur

Junior

5-10 240

Offensive line

team averaged 34.7 points

undecided

“Jaret is a very unassuming player, productive on both sides of the ball. Defensively, if he isn’t making plays, he is disrupting them. He can pull and block well in open space.” Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin.

Tristan Lovely

OFA

Senior

6-1 230

Linebacker

3 interceptions, 878 passing yards, 11 TD’s.

Undecided

“Tristan is an excellent athlete. He was clearly one of the top players in Section 10 and a four-year varsity player.” OFA coach Matt Tessmer.

GABE LYNCH

Linebacker

Senior

Indian River

5-7, 170

Stats: Leader on defense, eight tackles, one interception; 721 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns.

College plans: Undecided

“Gabe was a leader on defense for us and was pound for pound one of the toughest runners in Class A football. During his three years of varsity football Gabe’s toughness and willingness to do what it takes to win really came to light.

— Indian River coach Cory Marsell

GANNON LYNCH

Offensive line

Indian River

Senior

6-1, 200

Stats: Leader on offensive line on team which rushed for more than 3,200 yards on season.

College plans: Undecided.

“Gannon was a great leader and captain for us, He would always put the team first and their needs before his own. His tireless efforts in the weight room, in the off-season and on the football field helped to make him an outstanding offensive lineman.”

— Indian River coach Cory Marsell

Justice McIntyre

OFA

Junior

6-0 145

Wide receiver

31 catches, 407 yards, 6 TD

undecided

“A very good athlete, one of the top tier in Section 10. He was a very good defensive back, good with the ball and an aggressive tackler.” OFA coach Matt Tessmer.

GABE MALCOLM

Defensive back

General Brown

Junior

6-0, 160

42 Tackles, one interception, five pass breakups; 712 yards rushing, nine touchdowns

“Gabe was a two-way starter at RB and CB. His hard work in the weight room paid off on the field. Gabe is a very intelligent player whose work ethic and athleticism are finally catching up, making him a more complete player.”

— General Brown coach Doug Black

ELI RAWLEIGH

Quarterback

General Brown

Senior

5-10, 155

309 yards passing, six touchdowns; 963 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns; 84 tackles, four interceptions.

“Eli capped a five-year varsity career excelling on both sides of the ball. He was not only one of our best players, but also the hardest worker. His leadership and desire to get better we’re second to none.”

— General Brown coach Doug Black

JAMON TURNER

Defensive line

Indian River

Senior

6-1, 185

Stats: 39 Tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery.

College plans: Undecided

“Jamon was a great defensive end for us. He was able to stretch out any outside play and squeeze the interior runs. Jamon was the type of kid that would always do what you asked as a coach.”

— Indian River coach Cory Marsell

Gabe Wainwright

Gouverneur

Senior

6-0 180

Linebacker

defense allowed 13.7 points

undecided

“Gabe is a player you wish you had every year. He is a student of the game and believes in the system. He’s one of the best fullbacks I ever coached. At linebacker he can play inside and outside.” Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin.

JAKE WHITMORE

Indian River

Senior

5-11, 225

68 Tackles, 6.5 Sacks, one safety

College plans: North American Lineman Training Center in Tennessee.

“Jake was one of the best defensive lineman that I have coached. He was extremely strong and fast with a motor that never stopped. He was able to make plays all over the field. His work ethic in the offseason made him the player he was.”

— Indian River coach Cory Marsell

SECOND TEAM

Quarterbacks

Cody Spann, South Lewis, Sr.

Holden Stowell, Gouverneur, So.

Running backs

Maddox Brown, Sandy Creek, Sr.

Kaleb Natali, General Brown, Jr.

Nick Rogers, General Brown, Sr.

Wide receiver

Max Makuch, Lowville, Sr.

Offensive line

Tristin Clifford, Watertown, Jr.

Archie Green, OFA, Jr.

Marcus Hickey, Carthage, So.

Trayton Mullin, Sandy Creek, Sr.

Brent Trainham, Lowville, Sr.

Defensive line

Jaden Collins, Watertown, Jr.

Sheamus Devine, General Brown, Jr.

Armondo Orcesi, General Brown, Jr.

Derian Salter, General Brown, Sr.

Linebackers

Carter Baer, Gouverneur, Sr.

Sean Kelly, Lowville, So.

Cain Roberts, Watertown, Sr.

Defensive backs

Adam Calton, OFA, Sr.

Grayson Jackson, Carthage, Sr.

Skyler Steiner, Beaver River, Jr.

DeShawn Walton, Massena, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ethan Alguire, Gouverneur, Jr.

James Bailey, Canton, Jr.

Aaron Binion, Massena, Jr.

Nick Davison, OFA, Jr.

Kennedy Duncan, Lowville, Sr.

Elijah Englehart, Lowville, Sr.

Lincoln Escudero, Carthage, Sr.

Gavin Fowler, Beaver River, Jr.

Jalen Goodman, Watertown, Sr.

Nolan Goolden, Massena, Jr.

Archie Green, OFA, Jr.

Logan Henry, Sandy Creek, Sr.

Jackson Ludlow, Thousand Islands, So.

Connor McMahon, Indian River, So.

Jonah Mullin, Beaver River, Sr.

Rhett Palmer, Canton, Sr.

Kyle Savage, Gouverneur, Sr.

Derrick Sciarabba, South Jefferson, Sr.

Landon Shinski, Gouverneur, Sr.

Matt Spilman, Gouverneur, Sr.

Zach VanBrocklin, Canton, Sr.

Erich Zuhlsdorf, Canton, Jr.

