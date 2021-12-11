ROWAN MARSELL (Section 3 MVP)
Running back/linebacker
Indian River
Senior
6-2, 185
Stats: 1356 yards rushing (9.9 average yards per carry), 16 touchdowns, one passing touchdown; 33 tackles one interception.
College plans: Delaware (lacrosse).
“Rowan was our most explosive runner this year. His ability to see the cutback lane was amazing. Rowan was very versatile playing running back, quarterback and receiver and excelling in all. He dedicated a great deal of time in the weight room to help get him where he is today.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
Dominic Monacelli (NAC MVP)
Massena
Senior
6-0 205
Defensive back
66 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1,187 passing yards
undecided
“He was our all-around best player. He was our leading scorer. He was our leading rusher. He was our leading passer and he was our leading tackler. You can’t ask for more for that from a kid.” Massena coach Austin Coleman.
Isiah Austin
Massena
junior
6-2 255
Defensive line
undecided
26 tackles
“He knew all the responsibilities of a lineman to help all the younger guys on the line. He understood the weekly game plan better than any player each week. He was in the backfield a lot.” Massena coach Austin Coleman.
Derek Barr
OFA
Senior
6-0 240
Offensive line
Team averaged 35.8 points
undecided
“Derek was our best offensive lineman, a great leader and a three-year starter.” OFA coach Matt Tessmer
Drew Costello
OFA
Senior
5-10 185
Running back
758 rushing yards, 15 TD, 354 receiving yards
SUNY Potsdam (men’s lacrosse)
“He was reliable and tough. He gained 1,100 yards combined with 18 touchdowns and was a three-year varsity player.” OFA coach Matt Tessmer.
JOEL DAVIS
Defensive end
Watertown
Senior
6-4, 220
Stats: 15 tackles, one interception; 508 yards rushing, six touchdowns; 288 yards passing, three touchdowns.
College plans: Undecided
“Joel is not only an excellent thrower but has great running ability as well. He sees the field very well offensively and defensively. He led by example in practice all year long and his teammates really looked up to him because of his hard work.”
— Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde
MICHAEL DAVIS
Linebacker
Senior
Indian River
5-8, 185
Stats: 41 Tackles, one sack, one interception; 625 yards rushing, six touchdowns, one receiving touchdown.
College plans: Undecided
“Michael is a very quiet leader. He had such a great passion for the game of football and the Indian River team. He was an outstanding linebacker that could do it all. He was forced to play both ways and was always at full speed.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
DANNY FAYLE
Defensive lineman
Lowville
Senior
6-2, 210
24 solo tackles, 21 assists, 3.5 sacks, four hurries, one fumble recovery.
“Danny anchored our offensive and defensive lines this year. In a season full of chaos, Danny was incredibly consistent. Everyday, practice or games, he was there giving 100 percent and making everyone around him better.”
— Lowville coach Josh Coffman
MATT GLEASON
Offensive lineman
Indian River
Senior
6-1, 250
Stats: Leader on offensive line on team which rushed for more than 3,200 yards on season.
College plans: Undecided
“Matt was a very strong offensive lineman. He was one of the players that took real advantage of the down time due to covid. His strength grew immensely during that time and as result he became dominant.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
DEANTE HALL
Running back
Watertown
Senior
6-0, 210
Stats: 1,030 yards rushing in seven games (147 yards per game average), 19 touchdowns, two interceptions on defense
College plans: Undecided
“Deante is an extremely gifted athlete. He really dedicates himself to the weight room to make himself a better player. His combination of speed and power make him very difficult to tackle and game plan against.”
— Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde
BRANDON JEWETT
Offensive line
General Brown
Senior
6-0, 207
Offense rushed for 3,085 yards (second only to Homer in Section 3) in nine games (average of 342 yards per game).
“Brandon was the backbone of our offense this season. His intensity and work ethic were unmatched. He never took a practice or a play off. He was a true leader by example.”
— General Brown coach Doug Black
CARTER KEMPNEY
Running back
Carthage
Senior
6-0, 180
925 yards rushing (7.0 yards per carry), 12 touchdowns; 99 yards passing, one touchdown
College plans: Syracuse (lacrosse)
“Carter played wherever we needed him this year and he excelled at every position. He has been a three-year starter for Carthage and his commitment to excellence on and off the field is second to none. His ability to lead by example will be missed for sure.”
— Carthage coach Jason Coffman
Jaret Link
Gouverneur
Junior
5-10 240
Offensive line
team averaged 34.7 points
undecided
“Jaret is a very unassuming player, productive on both sides of the ball. Defensively, if he isn’t making plays, he is disrupting them. He can pull and block well in open space.” Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin.
Tristan Lovely
OFA
Senior
6-1 230
Linebacker
3 interceptions, 878 passing yards, 11 TD’s.
Undecided
“Tristan is an excellent athlete. He was clearly one of the top players in Section 10 and a four-year varsity player.” OFA coach Matt Tessmer.
GABE LYNCH
Linebacker
Senior
Indian River
5-7, 170
Stats: Leader on defense, eight tackles, one interception; 721 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns.
College plans: Undecided
“Gabe was a leader on defense for us and was pound for pound one of the toughest runners in Class A football. During his three years of varsity football Gabe’s toughness and willingness to do what it takes to win really came to light.
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
GANNON LYNCH
Offensive line
Indian River
Senior
6-1, 200
Stats: Leader on offensive line on team which rushed for more than 3,200 yards on season.
College plans: Undecided.
“Gannon was a great leader and captain for us, He would always put the team first and their needs before his own. His tireless efforts in the weight room, in the off-season and on the football field helped to make him an outstanding offensive lineman.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
Justice McIntyre
OFA
Junior
6-0 145
Wide receiver
31 catches, 407 yards, 6 TD
undecided
“A very good athlete, one of the top tier in Section 10. He was a very good defensive back, good with the ball and an aggressive tackler.” OFA coach Matt Tessmer.
GABE MALCOLM
Defensive back
General Brown
Junior
6-0, 160
42 Tackles, one interception, five pass breakups; 712 yards rushing, nine touchdowns
“Gabe was a two-way starter at RB and CB. His hard work in the weight room paid off on the field. Gabe is a very intelligent player whose work ethic and athleticism are finally catching up, making him a more complete player.”
— General Brown coach Doug Black
ELI RAWLEIGH
Quarterback
General Brown
Senior
5-10, 155
309 yards passing, six touchdowns; 963 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns; 84 tackles, four interceptions.
“Eli capped a five-year varsity career excelling on both sides of the ball. He was not only one of our best players, but also the hardest worker. His leadership and desire to get better we’re second to none.”
— General Brown coach Doug Black
JAMON TURNER
Defensive line
Indian River
Senior
6-1, 185
Stats: 39 Tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery.
College plans: Undecided
“Jamon was a great defensive end for us. He was able to stretch out any outside play and squeeze the interior runs. Jamon was the type of kid that would always do what you asked as a coach.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
Gabe Wainwright
Gouverneur
Senior
6-0 180
Linebacker
defense allowed 13.7 points
undecided
“Gabe is a player you wish you had every year. He is a student of the game and believes in the system. He’s one of the best fullbacks I ever coached. At linebacker he can play inside and outside.” Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin.
JAKE WHITMORE
Indian River
Senior
5-11, 225
68 Tackles, 6.5 Sacks, one safety
College plans: North American Lineman Training Center in Tennessee.
“Jake was one of the best defensive lineman that I have coached. He was extremely strong and fast with a motor that never stopped. He was able to make plays all over the field. His work ethic in the offseason made him the player he was.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
SECOND TEAM
Quarterbacks
Cody Spann, South Lewis, Sr.
Holden Stowell, Gouverneur, So.
Running backs
Maddox Brown, Sandy Creek, Sr.
Kaleb Natali, General Brown, Jr.
Nick Rogers, General Brown, Sr.
Wide receiver
Max Makuch, Lowville, Sr.
Offensive line
Tristin Clifford, Watertown, Jr.
Archie Green, OFA, Jr.
Marcus Hickey, Carthage, So.
Trayton Mullin, Sandy Creek, Sr.
Brent Trainham, Lowville, Sr.
Defensive line
Jaden Collins, Watertown, Jr.
Sheamus Devine, General Brown, Jr.
Armondo Orcesi, General Brown, Jr.
Derian Salter, General Brown, Sr.
Linebackers
Carter Baer, Gouverneur, Sr.
Sean Kelly, Lowville, So.
Cain Roberts, Watertown, Sr.
Defensive backs
Adam Calton, OFA, Sr.
Grayson Jackson, Carthage, Sr.
Skyler Steiner, Beaver River, Jr.
DeShawn Walton, Massena, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ethan Alguire, Gouverneur, Jr.
James Bailey, Canton, Jr.
Aaron Binion, Massena, Jr.
Nick Davison, OFA, Jr.
Kennedy Duncan, Lowville, Sr.
Elijah Englehart, Lowville, Sr.
Lincoln Escudero, Carthage, Sr.
Gavin Fowler, Beaver River, Jr.
Jalen Goodman, Watertown, Sr.
Nolan Goolden, Massena, Jr.
Archie Green, OFA, Jr.
Logan Henry, Sandy Creek, Sr.
Jackson Ludlow, Thousand Islands, So.
Connor McMahon, Indian River, So.
Jonah Mullin, Beaver River, Sr.
Rhett Palmer, Canton, Sr.
Kyle Savage, Gouverneur, Sr.
Derrick Sciarabba, South Jefferson, Sr.
Landon Shinski, Gouverneur, Sr.
Matt Spilman, Gouverneur, Sr.
Zach VanBrocklin, Canton, Sr.
Erich Zuhlsdorf, Canton, Jr.
