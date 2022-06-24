FIRST TEAM
BEN LAROCK (NAC MVP)
School: Lisbon
Grade: Senior
Position: Infield
Stats: .593, 4 HR, 35 RBI, 16 SB
College: Lineman school
Coach’s quote: “Ben is the heart of our team. He is such a competitor and hard worker. He was plagued with injuries the last couple years but put up monster seasons at the plate.”
-- Dave Gravlin Lisbon coach
JONAH SHEARER (FL MVP)
School: Beaver River
Grade: Senior
Position: Pitcher
Stats: 8-0, 0.93 ERA, 87 strikeouts, 48 2/3 innings, .433 batting avg., 30 runs scored, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 26 RBI, 17 stolen bases
College: SUNY Oswego
Coach’s quote: “Jonah is a competitor who leaves everything he has on the field. He delivered every single time we asked him to be on the mound throughout his career. He was also extremely dangerous at the plate the past two seasons. Jonah is an all-around fantastic baseball player.”
— Beaver River coach Mike Kogut
ZACH BLEVINS
School: South Jefferson
Grade: Junior
Position: Infielder
Stats: .404 batting avg., 24 runs scored, 15 RBI, 15 stolen bases, 3-0 record, 0.30 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 23 innings
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Zach is as solid a baseball player and overall student-athlete you will find in the north country. He is our most fundamentally sound player who is capable of playing anywhere on the diamond and is a keystone on the infield, ... Offensively Zach is the biggest “on base” guy. He is very unselfish at the plate, does a great job of working counts, moving runners over, and especially hitting with runners on base.”
— South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters
BRAYDEN CAMPEAU
School: Beaver River
Grade: Senior
Position: Utility Player
Stats: .550 batting avg., five doubles, four triples, one home run, 20 RBI, 37 runs scored, 22 stolen bases, 6-1 record, 2.11 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 34 2/3 innings
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Brayden was a strong two-way player with a great baseball IQ for us this season. He led the team in batting average from the lead-off position. He consistently was able to get on base and score runs to lead the offense. On the mound he was efficient and reliable.”
— Beaver River coach Mike Kogut
CAIDEN CARTIER
School: Salmon River
Grade: Junior
Position: Pitcher
Stats: 7-0, 2.19 ERA, 72 strikeouts
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “I felt Caiden was the most dominant player (in the NAC Central). When he started, we won. It allowed us to improve as a team around his performances.”
-- Tim Cook Salmon River coach
MIKE FLYZIK
Lyme
Senior
Infielder
Stats: 4-2, 2.69 ERA, 63 strikeouts, .466 batting avg., five doubles, two home runs, 27 RBI, five stolen bases
College: St. Lawrence University
Coach’s quote: “Mike has always been a great pitcher this year but he became one of the best power hitters in the league. He’s really developed into a complete player and it shows.”
— Lyme coach Rob Goutremout
DERRIKE GOUTREMOUT
School: Lyme
Grade: Senior
Position: Infielder
Stats: 6-1, 0.83 ERA, 85 strikeouts, one no-hitter, .397 batting avg., five doubles, one triple, 23 RBI, 22 runs scored, 18 stolen bases
College: Utica College
Coach’s quote: “Derrike transformed into a complete player this year as a great pitcher into a great hitter as well. He also became a team leader on and off the field. I’m proud of both boys (Derrrike and Mike) and I’m sure they will do great in their next chapter!”
— Lyme coach Rob Goutremout
MAX MAKUCH
School: Lowville
Grade: Senior
Stats: .460 batting avg., three doubles, one triple, three home runs, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored
College: Onondaga Community College
Coach’s quote: “Max is a rare combination of five tools, and is also an exceptionally hard worker with a true love for the game. He is eager to continue to get better and led by will and example. A true baseball guy, with a huge upside!”
— Lowville baseball coach Andrew Capone
LUKE MILLER School: Salmon River
Grade: Junior
Position: Outfield
Stats: .326
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He is the best outfielder in (the NAC Central). His performances in the playoffs really stood out down the stretch.”
-- Tim Cook Salmon River coach
GAVIN PHILLIPS
School: Norwood-Norfolk
Grade: Senior
Position: Infield
Stats: .585, 2 HR, 22 RBI
College: Hartwick (football)
Coach’s quote: “Gavin was a senior leader and was the heart of my offense. He hit the ball hard when making contact and teams learned quickly to change speeds when they saw him at the plate.”
-- Steve LaShomb, Norwood-Norfolk coach
GRIFFIN SHAHEEN
School: Tupper Lake
Grade: Sophomore
Position: Designated hitter
Stats: .592, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 23 SB
College: Undecided.
Coach’s quote: “He is at the top of his class, a great kid with an amazing attitude. In the playoffs he went 8-for-14, including three triples.”
-- Dan Brown Tupper Lake coach
DAVID ZUHLSDORF
School: Canton
Grade: Junior
Position: Infield
Stats: 0.87 ERA, 84 K
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “David was a dominant (pitcher) for us all year. He has a very high knowledge of situations and the game in general.”
-- Matt Caufield Canton coach
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Lucas Gravlin, Lisbon, So.
Aaron Luther, Carthage, Sr,
Catcher
Scotty Ahlfeld, Canton, Sr.
Infield
Brody Brown, Lowville, Jr.
Rich Chatland, Salmon River, Jr.
Kade Cook, Salmon River, Jr.
P.J. Fadel, Watertown, Sr.
Nolan Widrick, South Jefferson, Jr.
Outfield
Andrew Franklin, Edwards-Knox, Sr.
Thomas Storms, Carthage, So.
Designated Hitter
Jeremy McGrath, Belleville Henderson, Sr.
Utility Player
Nick Tebo, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Brandon Atwood, Beaver River, Sr.
Cooper Bennett, Morristown, Sr.
Jake Boliver, Beaver River, Jr.
Jack Buckingham, South Jefferson, Jr.
Adam Calton, Heuvelton, Sr.
Jed Crayford, Heuvelton, Sr.
Elijah Englehart, Lowville, Sr.
Nicholas Flagg, Belleville Henderson, Sr.
Evan Froelich, Lyme, So.
Tyler Green, Sackets Harbor, Sr.
Karter Keniston, Tupper Lake, Fr.
Isaac LaRock, Lisbon, Jr.
Daven LaFaver, Canton, Sr.
Chase Lewis, Salmon River, Jr.
Alex Mono, Carthage, Jr.
Mason Moser, Carthage, Jr.
Matt Richards, Norwood-Norfolk, so.
Corey Roberts, South Jefferson, Jr.
Sam Roiger, Canton, Sr.
Cody Spann, South Lewis, Sr.
Nolan Sullivan, Harrisville, So.
Griffin Walker, Lisbon, Sr.
Connor Wood, Gouverneur, Sr.
Talfourd Wynne, Indian River, Jr.
