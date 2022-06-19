FIRST TEAM

Carter Kempney (FL MVP)

Midfielder

Senior

Carthage

Stats: 62 goals, 24 assists, 50 ground balls

College: Syracuse

Coach’s quote: “Carter was not only our best player, but the best player on the field every game we played. Every team centered their defense around stopping him. He was an excellent team player and leader for us.”

- Carthage coach Jason Coffman

Jayden Ashley (NAC MVP)

Midfielder

Senior

St. Lawrence Central

Stats: 60 goals, 29 assists

College: Davenport

Coach’s quote: “Jayden is a leader on the field. He’s a great scorer and works really hard to be the best lacrosse player he can be.”

- SLC coach Bryan Bordeleau

Andyn Bero

Defense

Junior

Salmon River

College: SUNY Potsdam (2023)

Stats: 1 goal, 5 assists

Coach’s quote: “Andyn was one of our top defensive players and a great team leader. He has great stick skills and created many fast breaks for us.”

- Salmon River coach Jim Barnes.

Kyden Burns

Attack

Junior

Salmon River

College: Undecided

Stats: 58 goals, 10 assists

Coach’s quote: “This was his first year playing field lacrosse and he made a positive impact on our team. He’s a very talented player and a great finisher.”

- Salmon River coach Jim Barnes.

Jack Clough

Attack

Junior

Watertown

Stats: 48 goals, 12 assists.

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “After losing some top offensive threats from last year, Jack stepped up and filled the void. He has a fantastic knack of catching and finishing around the goal, and has developed his outside shot which has become another weapon for him.”

— Watertown coach Brian Navarra

Michael Davis

Defense

Senior

Indian River

Stats: One goal, three assists, 35 ground balls

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Michael has been one of the key pieces of our defensive unit for a while. He always does a great job on any matchup we assign to him. Michael is as reliable a defender as they come. He also does a great job in transition when we clear the ball. He’s an all-around great defender and has shown he can matchup with guys anywhere on the field.”

— Indian River coach Nathan Davis

Cole Doldo

Midfielder

Senior

South Jefferson

Stats: .864 faceoff percentage (won 184 of 213 taken)

College plans: Clarkson

Coach’s quote: “He was almost 87 percent on faceoffs, which is awesome. And he took almost every faceoff for us, so it was definitely a huge advantage to give us those extra possessions throughout the season. Cole is one of the toughest, hardest working, selfless kids I’ve ever coached.”

— South Jefferson coach Randy Fuller

Patrick Duah

Goalie

Junior

Watertown

Stats: 214 saves, .617 save percentage

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Pat had an incredible year with his saves and clearing. It wasn’t going to be easy to replace Evan Richardson and we couldn’t have been more happy and proud of Pat’s performance this year.”

— Watertown coach Brian Navarra

Joseph Girardi

Defense

Junior

Watertown

Stats: Eight goals, three assists.

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Joe was an animal all year, his motor never stops. He was incredible on ground balls and his man-to-man defense was the best in the league. His energy and leadership carried us a long way this year and I am extremely proud of him.”

— Watertown coach Brian Navarra

Ethan Hopkins

Attack

Junior

South Jefferson

Stats: 43 goals, 19 assists.

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Ethan was a starter for us last year as a sophomore, comes back this year and I think he really put a lot of time and effort in the offseason to develop into kind of that next level player. Ethan always drew the best defensemen and was the focal point of every game plan. He works hard, grinds it out and he loves lacrosse.”

— South Jefferson coach Randy Fuller

Rowan Marsell

Midfield

Senior

Indian River

Stats: 46 goals, 27 assists, 28 ground balls

College plans: Delaware

Coach’s quote: “Rowan has been huge contributor to our team’s success over the years. He’s been a factor in all phases of the game and has played all over the field for us. It’s been wonderful to watch him grow and develop his game. Rowan’s athletic ability and desire to compete allowed him to stand out on the lacrosse field.”

— Indian River coach Nathan Davis

Kaleb Natali

Defense

Junior

General Brown

Stats: Two assists, 66 ground balls, 31 caused turnovers.

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Kaleb played great for us this year on defense, matching up against opposing teams best players all season. He was all over the field at LSM and played close quite a bit as well, helping our young defense that gave up an average of seven goals a game by being a vocal leader.”

— General Brown coach Andrew Derouin

