FIRST TEAM
Carter Kempney (FL MVP)
Midfielder
Senior
Carthage
Stats: 62 goals, 24 assists, 50 ground balls
College: Syracuse
Coach’s quote: “Carter was not only our best player, but the best player on the field every game we played. Every team centered their defense around stopping him. He was an excellent team player and leader for us.”
- Carthage coach Jason Coffman
Jayden Ashley (NAC MVP)
Midfielder
Senior
St. Lawrence Central
Stats: 60 goals, 29 assists
College: Davenport
Coach’s quote: “Jayden is a leader on the field. He’s a great scorer and works really hard to be the best lacrosse player he can be.”
- SLC coach Bryan Bordeleau
Andyn Bero
Defense
Junior
Salmon River
College: SUNY Potsdam (2023)
Stats: 1 goal, 5 assists
Coach’s quote: “Andyn was one of our top defensive players and a great team leader. He has great stick skills and created many fast breaks for us.”
- Salmon River coach Jim Barnes.
Kyden Burns
Attack
Junior
Salmon River
College: Undecided
Stats: 58 goals, 10 assists
Coach’s quote: “This was his first year playing field lacrosse and he made a positive impact on our team. He’s a very talented player and a great finisher.”
- Salmon River coach Jim Barnes.
Jack Clough
Attack
Junior
Watertown
Stats: 48 goals, 12 assists.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “After losing some top offensive threats from last year, Jack stepped up and filled the void. He has a fantastic knack of catching and finishing around the goal, and has developed his outside shot which has become another weapon for him.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Michael Davis
Defense
Senior
Indian River
Stats: One goal, three assists, 35 ground balls
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Michael has been one of the key pieces of our defensive unit for a while. He always does a great job on any matchup we assign to him. Michael is as reliable a defender as they come. He also does a great job in transition when we clear the ball. He’s an all-around great defender and has shown he can matchup with guys anywhere on the field.”
— Indian River coach Nathan Davis
Cole Doldo
Midfielder
Senior
South Jefferson
Stats: .864 faceoff percentage (won 184 of 213 taken)
College plans: Clarkson
Coach’s quote: “He was almost 87 percent on faceoffs, which is awesome. And he took almost every faceoff for us, so it was definitely a huge advantage to give us those extra possessions throughout the season. Cole is one of the toughest, hardest working, selfless kids I’ve ever coached.”
— South Jefferson coach Randy Fuller
Patrick Duah
Goalie
Junior
Watertown
Stats: 214 saves, .617 save percentage
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Pat had an incredible year with his saves and clearing. It wasn’t going to be easy to replace Evan Richardson and we couldn’t have been more happy and proud of Pat’s performance this year.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Joseph Girardi
Defense
Junior
Watertown
Stats: Eight goals, three assists.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Joe was an animal all year, his motor never stops. He was incredible on ground balls and his man-to-man defense was the best in the league. His energy and leadership carried us a long way this year and I am extremely proud of him.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Ethan Hopkins
Attack
Junior
South Jefferson
Stats: 43 goals, 19 assists.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Ethan was a starter for us last year as a sophomore, comes back this year and I think he really put a lot of time and effort in the offseason to develop into kind of that next level player. Ethan always drew the best defensemen and was the focal point of every game plan. He works hard, grinds it out and he loves lacrosse.”
— South Jefferson coach Randy Fuller
Rowan Marsell
Midfield
Senior
Indian River
Stats: 46 goals, 27 assists, 28 ground balls
College plans: Delaware
Coach’s quote: “Rowan has been huge contributor to our team’s success over the years. He’s been a factor in all phases of the game and has played all over the field for us. It’s been wonderful to watch him grow and develop his game. Rowan’s athletic ability and desire to compete allowed him to stand out on the lacrosse field.”
— Indian River coach Nathan Davis
Kaleb Natali
Defense
Junior
General Brown
Stats: Two assists, 66 ground balls, 31 caused turnovers.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Kaleb played great for us this year on defense, matching up against opposing teams best players all season. He was all over the field at LSM and played close quite a bit as well, helping our young defense that gave up an average of seven goals a game by being a vocal leader.”
— General Brown coach Andrew Derouin
