TIMES ALL-NORTH FOOTBALL
First Team
COLDEN HARDY (NAC MVP)
School: Massena
Grade/Position: Sr., Running back
Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 168 pounds
Stats: 1,396 yards rushing, 66 tackles, 8.5 sacks
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “He has great character and toughness. He is an amazing leader with a super-high skill level. Colden made a bunch of second efforts to get a lot of his yards and touchdowns.”
— Massena coach Taylor Zappia
GABE MALCOLM (Section 3 co-MVP)
School: General Brown
Grade/Position: Sr., Running back/linebacker
Height, weight: 5-11, 175 pounds
Stats: 1,231 yards rushing, 14 rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown, 117 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles.
College plans: Swarthmore College (to play lacrosse)
Coach’s report: “Gabe was a tremendous leader this year. Extremely hard worker and great attention to detail. He was impactful on both sides of the ball. He was at his best when the game was on the line.”
— General Brown coach Doug Black
KALEB NATALI (Section 3 co-MVP)
School: General Brown
Grade/position: Sr., Running back/linebacker
Height, weight: 5-9, 165 pounds
Stats: 1,333 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, 214 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, 116 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, one fumble recovery returned for touchdown.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Kaleb was a physical force on both sides of the ball. He played much bigger than his size. Led by example and came up big in the biggest games.”
— General Brown coach Doug Black
LUIS ACEVEDO
School: Indian River
Grade/position: Sr., Offensive line/defensive line
Height/weight: 6-0, 205
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Luis was a leader on the offensive line. He was a two-year starter that worked extremely hard in the weight room to get to where he is. He was on his pulls and tenacious when he locked on. Luis was a great leader and a true warrior for us every game.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
JOSH BIGELOW
School: Carthage
Grade/Position: Sr., Running back/linebacker
Height/weight: 5-10, 155
Stats: 1,047 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, 64 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Josh did everything and anything we asked him to do for the past three years on varsity football. Josh played every snap on offense and defense this year. He is an incredible football player and an even better person.”
— Carthage coach Jason Coffman
JAMES BAILEY
School: Canton
Grade/position: Sr., Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-3, 235
Stats: 42 tackles, 3 sacks
College plans: Undecided.
Coach’s report: “A coach’s dream. His size and speed separate him from other players. He consistenly fought through double teams and secured the field side of the line of scrimmage.”
— Canton coach Bill Porter.
GAGE CORNELL
School: Gouverneur
Grade/Position: Jr, Linebacker
Height, weight: 6-1. 185
Stats: 81 tackles, 4 sacks
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: Gage was the nucleus of our defense and led the way for our run game as lead blocker. His ability to read his keys and react to plays became second nature.
— Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin
SHEAMUS DEVINE
School: General Brown
Grade/position: Sr., Defensive back/fullback
Height/weight: 5-11, 175
Stats: 12 sacks (school record), 99 tackles, one forced fumble, 1,057 yards rushing, 11 rushing touchdowns, 215 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Sheamus was the unsung hero of the team. He got all the tough yards between the tackles and dominated games from the defensive end position. Truly a pleasure to coach and was a tremendous teammate and leader.”
— General Brown coach Doug Black
DAVIN DEWAINE
School: Indian River
Grade/Position: Sr., Offensive line/linebacker
Height/weight: 6-0, 245
Stats: 79 tackles, two sacks, one interception, one defensive touchdown, three fumble recoveries
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “He was our muscle on both sides of the ball. He really set the tone. Davin was our middle linebacker and the center of our defense. He was the strongest player on the team and carried that onto the field. He was also one of our best blockers on the offensive line that blocked for a team which rushed for 4,390 yards in 11 games.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
JAMES GIBBONS
School: Carthage
Grade/position: Sr., Linebacker
Height/weight: 5-10, 200
Stats: 104 tackles (led all of Section 3 in regular season), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery.
College plans:
Coach’s report: “James is an absolute tackling machine on defense. Every team we played spent time figuring out how they were going to block him. One of the most natural leaders and genuine great young adults I have coached.”
— Carthage coach Jason Coffman
ARCHIE GREEN
School: OFA
Grade/position: Sr. Offensive line
Height/weight 6-0, 240
Stats: OFA’s outscored its opponents 316-98.
College plans: Planning to attend technical-trade school to pursue a career in welding.
Coach’s report: “Archie was an outstanding right tackle and could play any spot on the offensive line. He also made a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage on defense. Archie was an outstanding student and earned an NAC Athlete of Distinction Award and was great to coach.” — OFA Coach Matt Tessmer.
JAMES HUFFMAN IV
School: Indian River
Grade/position: So., Linebacker
Height/weight: 6-0, 170
Stats: 101 tackles, two sacks, one blocked punt.
College plans: Undecided.
Coach’s report: “Jimmy moved his position this year to linebacker. He led the team in tackles and soaked in all of the information he could. He is a quick study that was a great downhill player. Jimmy is a pleasure to coach and will continue to grow into an even better player.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
GABE MATTESON
School: General Brown
Grade/position: Sr., Offensive line
Height/weight: 6-1, 255
Stats: Helped lead offensive line for team that rushed for 4,792 yards and 63 touchdowns.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “‘Willis’ was the foundation of our running game. He quickly became part of the family as soon as he transferred in. Great agility for his size. He will continue to rise.”
— General Brown coach Doug Black
JUSTICE MCINTYRE
School: OFA
Grade/position: Sr., Defensive back
Height/weight 6-0, 140
Stats: 5 interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.
College plans: looking to play college football.
Coach’s report: “Justice was a high impact player as a defensive back leading the team in interceptions and as a very good tackler, on offense as a runner and receiver and on a special teams as kickoff and punt returner. He did not get picked on much on defense because he covered receivers so well.”
— OFA Coach Matt Tessmer.
DALTON MYERS
School: Lowville
Grade/position: Sr., Defensive back/wide receiver
Height/weight: 5-11, 165
Stats: 23 1/2 tackles, one fumble recovery, 529 yards receiving, five receiving touchdowns, 254 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns
College plans: Jefferson CC
Coach’s report: “Dalton’s big play ability was a huge part of our offense this year. Any time corners were left alone on him without help over the top we were going to throw it to him. He also moved into the backfield at times and could be a homerun threat in the running game.”
— Lowville coach Josh Coffman
ARMONDO ORCESI
School: General Brown
Grade/position: Sr., Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-0, 180
Stats: 90 tackles, seven sacks, one fumble recovery returned for touchdown, one safety, helped lead offensive line for team that rushed for 4,792 yards and 63 touchdowns.
College plans: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to play football.
Coach’s report: “Armondo was a leader on both sides of the ball. Very athletic and smart allowing him to dominate larger opponents. His success was based on the fact that he outworked everyone. A true student of the game.”
— General Brown coach Doug Black
NATHAN RUSH
School: Indian River
Grade/position: Sr,, Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-0, 180
Stats: 17 sacks, 62 tackles, one interception return for touchdown, two blocked punts.
College plans: Undecided.
Coach’s report: “Nathan is an undersized defensive end that continually pressured the quarterback and tackled any outside run his way. He was amongst the leaders in sacks in all of Section 3 and all-time at Indian River. He played the game with relentless hustle that set the tone for our defense.”
— Indian River coach Cory Marsell
OWEN SIEBELS
School: Gouverneur
Grade/position: Jr., Offensive line
Height/weight: 5-10, 190
Stats: 26 tackles
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “He helped anchor our interior line and control the line of scrimmage at left guard. He was a crucial part of our offense gaining nearly 5,000 yards.”
— Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin
SKYLER STEINER
School: Beaver River
Grade/position: Sr., Defensive line/offensive line
Height/weight: 6-2, 205
Stats: 57 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one safety, two blocked punts.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Skyler Steiner is the type of player that you never want to see graduate. He is one of the best defensive ends Beaver River has had here in quite some time. Skyler works extremely hard during the off season and is one of the most coachable players I have ever had. He pushes guys on the team to be better and to work harder. Eventually, teams just ran away from him.”
— Beaver River coach Matt Lyndaker
VINNY THOMAS
School: Gouverneur
Grade/position: Jr., Linebacker
Height/weight: 5-9, 160
Stats: 49 tackles, 960 rushing yards
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: He had a breakout-type season. His speed made him extremely valuable as a runner, pass catcher and outside linebacker. He’s the type of player other teams had to game-plan for.”
— Gouverneur coach Sean Devlin
DESHAWN WALTON
School: Massena
Grade/position: Sr., Wide Receiver
Height/weight: 6-3, 195
Stats: 697 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “He has great character and mindset. He did all his work this year getting double teames a lot of the time. He battles every day and has a ton of skill.”
— Massena coach Taylor Zappia
DERRICK ZEHR
School: Beaver River
Grade/position: Jr., Quarterback
Stats: 1,824 passing yards (second in Section 3), 25 touchdown passes.
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Derrick Zehr is a natural leader, and has been since elementary school. He’s got a great arm and stands tall in the pocket. Derrick is a student of the game and is always looking at ways to become a better football player. What he did this season as a first-year starter is something to say about the time he put in during the offseason.”
— Beaver River coach Matt Lyndaker
SECOND TEAM
Quarterbacks
Jackson Ludlow, Thousand Islands, Jr.
Holden Stowell, Gouverneur, Jr.
Running backs
Derek Jones, Indian River, Jr.
Sean Kelly, Lowville, Jr.
Kane Lynch, Indian River, Jr.
Wide receiver
Brit Dicob, Beaver River, So.
Offensive line
Isiah Austin, Massena, Sr.
Kamdyn Dorchester, Carthage, So.
Brock McManaman, General Brown, So.
Dawson Rastley, General Brown, Jr.
Bruce Weiler, South Lewis, Sr.
Defensive line
Tristin Clifford, Watertown, Sr.
Jaden Collins, Watertown, Sr.
Devin Hicks, General Brown, Jr.
Bruce Shawcross, Indian River, So.
Linebackers
Connor Graveline, OFA, Sr.
Brodey Hughes, Potsdam, Jr.
Tayvon Johnson, Watertown, Sr.
Connor McMahon, Indian River, Jr.
Defensive backs
Luke Heller, General Brown, Sr.,
Aiden McManaman, General Brown, Jr.
Raine Rumble, Gouverneur, Jr..
HONORABLE MENTION
Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe, Watertown, So.
Josh Bush, Beaver River, So.
Camiren Collins, Watertown, Jr.
Devin Green, Potsdam, Jr.
Aiden Highers, South Lewis, Sr.
Hayden Haines, Sandy Creek, Sr.
Brian Hurlbut, Massena, Sr.
Marqel Jefferson, Watertown, So.
Andrew Loffler, OFA, Jr.
Dustin Mackey, Sandy Creek, Sr.
Keegan McArdle, Malone, Sr.
Travis Montone, Sandy Creek, Sr.
Frederik Nagel, Massena, Sr.
Ashton Norton, Carthage, Sr.
Logan Peck, Malone, Jr.
Gunner Simmons, Gouverneur, Jr.
Kobe Steorts, Gouverneur, Sr.
Finnley Wagner, Carthage, Sr.
Alex Worden, OFA, Sr.
Logan Watson, Lowville, Jr.
David Zuhlsdorf, Canton, Sr.
Erich Zuhlsdorf, Canton, Sr.
