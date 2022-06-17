FIRST TEAM
Macy Shultz (MVP)
Midfielder
Senior
South Jefferson
Stats: 61 goals, 41 assists, 106 draw controls, 37 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers.
College plans: UMass-Lowell
Coach’s quote: “Macy was a true warrior for us this season. Her game grew and matured as the season progressed and was a direct result of our team’s success.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Joryan Adams
Attack
Junior
Salmon River
Stats: 68 goals, 59 assists, 62 ground balls, 48 caused turnovers
College: Niagara (2023)
Coach’s quote: “Joryan is not only known for her stick skill, but her passion and dedication to the game and her teammates. She is one of the first to switch from offense to defense mode and ride the opponent and work for a turnover.”
— Salmon River coach Terri Swamp
Karsyn Burnash
Attack
Senior
South Jefferson
Stats: 40 goals, 20 assists, 48 draw controls, 54 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers
College; UConn
Coach’s quote: “Karsyn is smooth, consistent and skilled. Her play can go unmatched up and down the field in a variety of threats. Her fitness and work ethic makes her excel in many aspects of the game.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Delaney Callahan
Midfielder
Freshman
Watertown
Stats: 41 goals, 21 assists, 72 draw controls, 20 ground balls, 11 forced turnovers
College; Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Delaney was on varsity as a freshman last year, but she exploded this season! She is also a phenomenal soccer player, and an all around gifted athlete. She works extremely hard, and sets very high standards for herself and level of play.”
— Watertown coach Tony Hazard
Michaela Delles
Attack/Midfield
Sophomore
Indian River
Stats: 70 goals, 23 assists, 44 draw controls, 18 ground balls
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Michaela has grown so much in one year. She times her cuts perfectly and capitalizes on her opportunities.”
— Indian River coach Victoria Fusco
Julia Garvin
Attack
Senior
South Jefferson
Stats: 52 goals, 54 sssists, 13 ground balls, 10 caused turnovers College: Wingate University
Coach’s quote: “Julia is a smart, coachable and reliable player who brings her best every day for her team. Julia’s ability to connect with other players has led to her to be one of the top assist attackers in the section.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Wynter Jock
Midfield
Salmon River
Junior
Stats: 66 goals, 36 assists, 137 draw controls, 117 ground balls, 83 forced turnovers
College: Notre Dame (2023)
Coach’s quote: “Wynter is an exceptional player who brings to the team a great deal of leadership, dedication and passion for the game. She has the ability to gain control of the game with her quick feet and her finesse.”
— Salmon River coach Terri Swamp
Alexandra Macutek
Midfield
Watertown
Sophomore
Stats: 79 goals, 17 assists, 79 draw controls, 35 ground balls, 10 forced turnovers.
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “She draws every team’s best defender, and helps to create opportunities for her teammates while outworking the opposition to keep producing.”
— Watertown coach Tony Hazard
Ravan Marsell
Midfield
Sophomore
Indian River
Stats: 65 goals, 29 assists, 141 draw controls, 56 ground balls
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Ravan is an explosive lacrosse player who makes everyone around her better. She makes great decisions in high pressure situations.”
— Indian River coach Victoria Fusco
Jennaca McGill
Goalie
Senior
South Jefferson
Stats: 66 saves, .468 save percentage, 12 ground balls
College: Clarkson
Coach’s quote: “Jennaca has put a ton of time into the position of a goalie and has learned to direct her defense to make her job easier. The goalie position can be a lonely and stressful place, Jennaca has prevailed to be one of the top goalies in the section through her hard work and knowledge of the game.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Ireland Morgia
Defense
Senior
South Jefferson
Stats: 241 draw wins, 90 draw controls, 26 ground balls, 20 caused turnovers
College: Wingate University
Coach’s quote: “Ireland is a true testament of hard work-beats-talent, she singl-handedly dominated the draw circle this season, as well as conducted our defense to one of the top in the section. Her communication and familiarity with the opponents helped our game planning and defensive unit succeed.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Emily Perez
Defense
Senior
Watertown
Stats: 17 ground balls, three draw controls, four forced turnovers
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “She always guards the other team’s best player and often shuts them down. She is a vocal leader, and she and Ava guided an inexperienced defense through a very successful season.
— Watertown coach Tony Hazard
SECOND TEAM
Attack
Bella Davis, Indian River, So.
Savannah Hodges, South Jefferson, So. Tatum Overton, Watertown, Sr.
Midfield
Madelyn Barney, South Jefferson, Jr.
Vivian Coburn, Canton, Fr.
Ava Dupee, General Brown, So.
Emma Fields, Potsdam, Fr.
Hannah Netto, Immaculate Heart, Jr.
Brooklynne Perrigo, Carthage, Sr.
Isabelle Wormwood, Carthage, Fr.
Defense
BreeLynn LaLonde, Indian River, So.
Goalie
Ava Virga, Watertown, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordyn Badalato, South Jefferson, Sr.
Jayden Brown, Carthage, Sr.
Nina Colello, Watertown, Sr.
Georgiana Doldo, Carthage, Jr.
Madelyn Goodrich, Indian River, Sr.
Ariyah LaFrance, Salmon River, So.
Tori Ledoux, Immaculate Heart, Sr.
Amelia Rodee, Canton, Sr.
Neicia Smith, Watertown, Fr.
Haley Stevenson, Canton, Sr.
Trinity Stowell, General Brown, Jr.
Jayla Thompson, Massena, So.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.