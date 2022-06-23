Cate DeCoteau (NAC MVP)
School: Canton
Grade: Senior
Position: Catcher
Stats: .581, 30 RBIs, 19 SB
College plans: Boston College
Coach’s quote: “She had a career year at the plate this year and was the heart and soul of our team. She calls her own pitches and is an outstanding catcher.”
-- Mike Wentworth Canton coach
Delaney Wiley (FL MVP)
School: Thousand Islands
Grade: Junior
Position: Infield
Stats: .629, 6 HRs, 27 RBIs, 7-0 pitching record
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “She’s grown up around the game and works on being a great softball player year round.
-- Scott Lalonde Thousand Islands coach
Hadley Alguire
School: Canton
Grade: Junior
Position: Outfield
Stats: .523, 2 HR, 27 RBI, 1.43 ERA, 71 K
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “She is one of the top overall players in the section. She can play any position and just hammers the ball at the plate.” --Mike Wentworth, Canton coach
Alayana Bush
School: South Jefferson
Grade: Senior
Position: Infield
Stats: .443; 4 HRs, 18 RBIs
College plans: LeMoyne
Coach’s quote: “A coaches dream. Alayna was our on the field coach. The other players looked up to her and she graciously assisted them in any way possible. She is extremely talented on both offense and defense.”
-- Steve Randall, South Jefferson coach
Rylee Daoust
School: St. Lawrence
Grade: Junior
Position: Infield
Stats: .502
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Rylee is a very good athlete who plays three sports. She plays softball with a fun, competitive edge. She is really quick and finds different ways to get on base.”
-- Tim Brown SLC coach
Sydnee Francis
School: Canton
Grade: Junior
Position: Infield
Stats: .558, 29 RBIs, 29 SB
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “One of the most electric players in the section. When she got on base good things always happened. She’s 14 stolen bases away from the (career) school record.”
-- Mike Wentworth Canton coach
Kennadey Hebert
School: Brushton-Moira
Grade: Senior
Position: Designated hitter
Stats: .675, struck out 123
College plans: University of Buffalo
Coach’s quote: “She’s a very dedicated player who always gives 100 percent at practices and games. She has always been committed to making our team better.”
--Ashley Lamica, Brushton-Moira coach
Julia Hollister
School: Sandy Creek
Grade: Sophomore
Position: Infield
Stats: .529, 5 triples, 17 RBIs
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Julia has been a joy to coach. It’s a privilege of coaching a player that works as hard as her. She understands the importance of being a great teammate.”
-- Kate Soluri, Sandy Creek coach
Callie LaFontaine
School: Lyme
Grade: Senior
Position: Utility
Stats: .629, 3 HR, 10 2B, 23 Stolen Bases
College plans: Cazenovia
Coach’s quote: “As great a hitter as Callie is, she is probably even more dominant defensively.”
-- Dan Lawson Lyme coach
Emma Schafer
School: South Jefferson
Grade: Senior
Position: Pitcher
Stats: 132 strikeouts; .493 batting average
College plans: Jefferson CC
Coach’s quote: “An extremely dynamic player. She has all the tools. Hits for average and power, runs the bases extremely well.”
-- Steve Randall, South Jefferson coach
Kiannah Ward
School: Carthage
Grade: Senior
Position: Outfield
Stats: .509, 27 RBIs, 4 HR’s
College plans: Jefferson CC
Coach’s quote: “Kiannah is the type of player that helps her team in many ways. Not only with her skill, but she is a great leader and motivator. Kiannah is an all around great person, and she is willing to do whatever it takes to improve the team.”
-- Mark Phillips, Carthage coach
Cadey Wheat
School: Edwards-Knox
Grade: Junior
Position: Pitcher
Stats: 208 K, hit .444
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Cadey truly loves the game of softball. Her dedication to the sport is admirable. She puts in many hours outside of practice and is a leader on and off the field.”
-- Lori Brewer, Edwards-Knox coach
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Marena Grenier, Thousand Islands, Jr.
Ava Hoy, Canton, So.
Catcher
Katie Call, Indian River, Jr.
Infield
Kendall Darling, Sandy Creek, Sr.
Ali Johnston, Chateaugay, So.
Mackenzie Lane, Malone, Sr.
Scout Preston, Sandy Creek, So.
Allison Trathen, Heuvelton, Jr.
Outfield
Lia Canell, Gouverneur, Jr.
Baylee Williams, Sandy Creek, 8th
Designated hitter
Kori Nichols, General Brown, Jr.
Utility
Avery McDonald, Chateaugay, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hannah Agans, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Alaina Armstrong, Madrid-Waddington, Jr.
Lucy DeCoteau, Canton, So.
Montanna Evans, Watertown, So.
Kali Finley, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Bailey Friot, OFA, Sr.
Natalie Gibbons, Sackets Harbor, So.
Malia Hogle, Colton-Pierrepont, Jr.
Chasity Johnson, Heuvelton, So.
Carly LaBow, LaFargeville, Jr.
Myah Matice, Sackets Harbor, Sr.
Trinity Molnar, Lyme, Sr.
Kaelyn Morgan, Chateaugay, So.
Bryana Moroughan, South Jefferson, Fr.
Grace Myers, Lowville, Sr.
Shaylagh Randall, South Lewis, Sr.
Liz Ruitta, Gouverneur, Jr.
Carley Simmons, Heuvelton, So.
Allie Swenson, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Sydney Tanner, Hammond, So.
Ever Vaughn, Bellville Henderson, Fr.
Madison Weaver, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.
Kaitlyn Weston, Lyme, Sr.
Isabelle Wilson, Massena, Jr.
