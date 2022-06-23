Cate DeCoteau (NAC MVP)

School: Canton

Grade: Senior

Position: Catcher

Stats: .581, 30 RBIs, 19 SB

College plans: Boston College

Coach’s quote: “She had a career year at the plate this year and was the heart and soul of our team. She calls her own pitches and is an outstanding catcher.”

-- Mike Wentworth Canton coach

Delaney Wiley (FL MVP)

School: Thousand Islands

Grade: Junior

Position: Infield

Stats: .629, 6 HRs, 27 RBIs, 7-0 pitching record

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “She’s grown up around the game and works on being a great softball player year round.

-- Scott Lalonde Thousand Islands coach

Hadley Alguire

School: Canton

Grade: Junior

Position: Outfield

Stats: .523, 2 HR, 27 RBI, 1.43 ERA, 71 K

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “She is one of the top overall players in the section. She can play any position and just hammers the ball at the plate.” --Mike Wentworth, Canton coach

Alayana Bush

School: South Jefferson

Grade: Senior

Position: Infield

Stats: .443; 4 HRs, 18 RBIs

College plans: LeMoyne

Coach’s quote: “A coaches dream. Alayna was our on the field coach. The other players looked up to her and she graciously assisted them in any way possible. She is extremely talented on both offense and defense.”

-- Steve Randall, South Jefferson coach

Rylee Daoust

School: St. Lawrence

Grade: Junior

Position: Infield

Stats: .502

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Rylee is a very good athlete who plays three sports. She plays softball with a fun, competitive edge. She is really quick and finds different ways to get on base.”

-- Tim Brown SLC coach

Sydnee Francis

School: Canton

Grade: Junior

Position: Infield

Stats: .558, 29 RBIs, 29 SB

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “One of the most electric players in the section. When she got on base good things always happened. She’s 14 stolen bases away from the (career) school record.”

-- Mike Wentworth Canton coach

Kennadey Hebert

School: Brushton-Moira

Grade: Senior

Position: Designated hitter

Stats: .675, struck out 123

College plans: University of Buffalo

Coach’s quote: “She’s a very dedicated player who always gives 100 percent at practices and games. She has always been committed to making our team better.”

--Ashley Lamica, Brushton-Moira coach

Julia Hollister

School: Sandy Creek

Grade: Sophomore

Position: Infield

Stats: .529, 5 triples, 17 RBIs

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Julia has been a joy to coach. It’s a privilege of coaching a player that works as hard as her. She understands the importance of being a great teammate.”

-- Kate Soluri, Sandy Creek coach

Callie LaFontaine

School: Lyme

Grade: Senior

Position: Utility

Stats: .629, 3 HR, 10 2B, 23 Stolen Bases

College plans: Cazenovia

Coach’s quote: “As great a hitter as Callie is, she is probably even more dominant defensively.”

-- Dan Lawson Lyme coach

Emma Schafer

School: South Jefferson

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher

Stats: 132 strikeouts; .493 batting average

College plans: Jefferson CC

Coach’s quote: “An extremely dynamic player. She has all the tools. Hits for average and power, runs the bases extremely well.”

-- Steve Randall, South Jefferson coach

Kiannah Ward

School: Carthage

Grade: Senior

Position: Outfield

Stats: .509, 27 RBIs, 4 HR’s

College plans: Jefferson CC

Coach’s quote: “Kiannah is the type of player that helps her team in many ways. Not only with her skill, but she is a great leader and motivator. Kiannah is an all around great person, and she is willing to do whatever it takes to improve the team.”

-- Mark Phillips, Carthage coach

Cadey Wheat

School: Edwards-Knox

Grade: Junior

Position: Pitcher

Stats: 208 K, hit .444

College plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Cadey truly loves the game of softball. Her dedication to the sport is admirable. She puts in many hours outside of practice and is a leader on and off the field.”

-- Lori Brewer, Edwards-Knox coach

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher

Marena Grenier, Thousand Islands, Jr.

Ava Hoy, Canton, So.

Catcher

Katie Call, Indian River, Jr.

Infield

Kendall Darling, Sandy Creek, Sr.

Ali Johnston, Chateaugay, So.

Mackenzie Lane, Malone, Sr.

Scout Preston, Sandy Creek, So.

Allison Trathen, Heuvelton, Jr.

Outfield

Lia Canell, Gouverneur, Jr.

Baylee Williams, Sandy Creek, 8th

Designated hitter

Kori Nichols, General Brown, Jr.

Utility

Avery McDonald, Chateaugay, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hannah Agans, St. Lawrence, Sr.

Alaina Armstrong, Madrid-Waddington, Jr.

Lucy DeCoteau, Canton, So.

Montanna Evans, Watertown, So.

Kali Finley, Thousand Islands, Sr.

Bailey Friot, OFA, Sr.

Natalie Gibbons, Sackets Harbor, So.

Malia Hogle, Colton-Pierrepont, Jr.

Chasity Johnson, Heuvelton, So.

Carly LaBow, LaFargeville, Jr.

Myah Matice, Sackets Harbor, Sr.

Trinity Molnar, Lyme, Sr.

Kaelyn Morgan, Chateaugay, So.

Bryana Moroughan, South Jefferson, Fr.

Grace Myers, Lowville, Sr.

Shaylagh Randall, South Lewis, Sr.

Liz Ruitta, Gouverneur, Jr.

Carley Simmons, Heuvelton, So.

Allie Swenson, Thousand Islands, Sr.

Sydney Tanner, Hammond, So.

Ever Vaughn, Bellville Henderson, Fr.

Madison Weaver, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.

Kaitlyn Weston, Lyme, Sr.

Isabelle Wilson, Massena, Jr.

