LOWVILLE — Brody Brown’s journey to becoming an impact player began when he started watching Lowville basketball games from a good perspective, when he was a team manager.
He later got to play with some memorable basketball players at the school, including Chad Bach, the Macaulay brothers and others.
Over the past two seasons, he’s been able to forge a legacy of his own at Lowville Academy, emerging as a more complete player.
“Basically for me, that’s what we put all of our success into, me, Ryan and Dalton (Myers), just the fact that since we were in sixth grade, were looking up to these dudes every day and then we got to practice against them,” Brown said. “And to see those guys go to the state championship (game), we just know that those are the guys we’ve been playing against, they’re making us better.”
For his efforts, Brown, a versatile guard, has been selected as the All-North Most Valuable Player from the Frontier League.
“A tough decision 100 percent, all these players are so good,” Brown said of earning the honor. “It’s nice to get that because I know how much time and effort that I’ve put in and how much time my team’s put in. ... It’s just really nice to have.”
In his senior season, Brown continued his play as the most dominant point guard in the league and perhaps in all of Section 3.
“He does a little bit of everything, kind of whatever we ask him,” Lowville coach Zach Shambo said. “Like guard whoever, he rebounds well, passes the ball well, is a great shot blocker and obviously he can score, too. So it’s a good combination to have, especially at his size, that’s a pretty good weapon.”
Brown strived to balance his skills on offense and play a vital role in the defensive side of the game.
“I think defensively, part of it is he’s so smart and there’s not a whole lot of stuff that he hasn’t seen,” Shambo said. “And with his size and his quickness he can kind of guard anybody. He’s got great timing and great instincts and it shows.”
This year, Brown guided Lowville to a 14-1 record in the Frontier League and the school’s fifth consecutive “B” Division championship in the league.
“I do pride the regular season over that playoff game, although it’s nice to have both, don’t get me wrong on that,” Brown said. “I feel like the regular season is just a testament to our consistency, because we played tough teams, our league is tough, with Watertown, Carthage, General Brown and South Jeff and even the “C” (Division) schools are good. So I feel like that is a great accomplishment for our team because we knew going into sectionals that we could play with anyone.”
In the Section 3 playoffs this year, Lowville defeated Holland Patent, 62-48, in a first-round home game in Class B, a game in which Brown reached and surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in his career.
“I don’t really look at the numbers side of things, so I didn’t really know about it throughout the season,” Brown said. “And in that game against Holland Patent when I got it, I didn’t know that I was that close and just the amount of support that I had from my team and all the community was just awesome. And to achieve that for myself personally was really awesome.”
Brown finished with 1,039 in four varsity campaigns with the Red Raiders, who went on to finish their season at 16-6.
The Red Raiders, who reached the Class B semifinals in 2022, were ousted in a quarterfinal at eventual state champion Westhill, 74-46.
Statistically this season, Brown totaled 480 points, 172 rebounds, 95 assists, 38 steals and 54 blocked shots. He averaged 21.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, as well as 4.3 assists per game, 2.5 in blocks and 1.7 in steals.
Brown scored a season-high 33 points in a win against South Jefferson on Feb. 8 and matched that total in the sectional win against Holland Patent before generating 19 points in the loss to Westhill.
“That’s the best part, is offensively he’s so unselfish and the kids around him have known this for the last couple years and of course this year, too,” Shambo said. “I think the other guys have played off of him so well, it’s just been such a great combination.”
Brown first played at the varsity level in the 2019-20 season, contributing 110 points during a campaign in which Lowville repeated as Section 3 champion a year after reaching the state championship game.
After his sophomore season during which the Red Raiders went 8-0 in an abbreviated season in the return of high school sports after COVID-19, Brown helped guide Lowville to a 21-win season and the sectional semifinals as a junior.
This season Brown was counted on for even more leadership both on and off the court.
“Being our point guard and stuff, he fit into that leadership role, he excelled there,” Shambo said. “I thought the kids around him all stepped up, too, and it was a good combination.”
Brown believes the most progress he made in his senior season was in his defensive game.
“It’s 100 percent something that I’ve improved on,” Brown said. “I think sometimes people who have the offensive skill set lack a little bit on defense, but that’s nothing that we preach here at Lowville. The focus of all our practices are defense, we work on defensive stance, play defense all the time and our defense is up in your face.”
He continued: “So for me personally, guarding tougher guys as I got older and even when I was younger, guarding people like Aidan and Gavin (Macaulay) would really improve my game and my defense crazy like. And now moving on to college, I know I’m going to make another defensive transition again, just faster, stronger, quicker, just guarding those types of guys.”
Brown was selected as All-North MVP in a close call with rival and friend Tucker Rosbrook of General Brown.
“I thought there were a lot of good players in the league this year,” Shambo said. “Obviously we get to see Brody every day and we got to see him ever since third or fourth grade kind of grow up and what he’s become. I’m pretty proud of him and I really think he had a great year.”
Rosbrook, a senior forward and also a 1,000-point career scorer, averaged 24.1 and 16.1 rebounds per game, pacing the Lions to the “B” Division playoff title with a win over Brown and Lowville.
“It was definitely tough, you’ve got to guard people like Tucker, who is lot bigger than me,” Brown said. “But sometimes you’ve just got to do your best, guys like that are going to score. Rebounding was a trouble for me, I feel like I boxed out a lot more and just really put more effort on the rebounding side than I had done in previous years. And just kind of doing the nitty-gritty stuff inside is what changed in me, because I had to work a lot harder inside, those dudes inside are rough.”
Brown added about the friendly, but sometimes intense rivalry between him and Rosbrook:
“Tucker and I are friends, we played together, we played with the Victory Bulldogs together two or three summers, and that’s always a good time, just to play with him and some of the local kids.” Brown said.
Brown is looking forward to playing shortstop in his senior season with Lowville’s baseball team before in the fall heading to Rochester Institute of Technology, where he plans to play basketball and pursue studies in its physicians assistant program.
“I would say we forged our own legacy, but at the same time we were following in their footsteps,” Brown said. “I mean they taught us how to do things, taught us how to win and that’s just what we’ve been trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.