Fulton wrestler recognized

Oswego County recently presented Camrin Galvin with a certificate of recognition for his achievements on and off the mat. The Fulton student-athlete holds 115 career wins to date. He is also a three-time Class A champion, a two-time Section 3 champion, and he placed third in the New York State Division I competition. As an honor roll student, Galvin also excels in academics. Pictured are Oswego County Legislator Daniel T. Farfaglia; District 24, Granby, Fulton, Minetto and Oswego Town; Camrin Galvin; and Oswego County Legislature Vice Chairwoman Linda Lockwood, District 11, Volney and Fulton.

