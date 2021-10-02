Anyone wishing to become a boys’ high school basketball official should sign up (ASAP) with IAABO University to take the on-line classes. The cost is $50 and you can work at your own pace. (Try to complete at least two lessons per week. There are eight lessons in all.) Website is IAABOU.org
