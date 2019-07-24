OCSD hosts summer strength and conditioning program for student athletes

OSWEGO - Injury prevention and increased strength for peak performance are the ultimate goals of the Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) strength and conditioning program.
Student athletes are invited to participate in the free summer program from 8-10:30 a.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays at Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd., until Aug. 16, the Friday before the fall sports season begins. Guided by program director and OCSD athletic trainer Michael Schlichtig, student athletes will have access to a daily workout regiment and/or a customized plan if there have been individualized, targeted areas of needed improvement.
Schlichtig said the advantage of corrective exercise, to which he obtained a certification, is the identification of areas of the body that may be underactive or overactive for the athletes. If either option isn’t addressed, he said, continued incorrect form “will result in injury.”
He had led by example and reflected on the time he had dislocated his shoulder while playing high school baseball and the athletic trainer at the time had been instrumental in making him feel “back to normal.” That moment, he said, inspired him to help others, both athletically and with injury prevention.
“I wanted to have a bigger role in helping athletes from there,” Schlichtig said.
While he no longer plays baseball, he said he is satisfied with assisting the OCSD student athletes and being a support for the coaches. Appropriate preparation for the upcoming 2019-2020 sports seasons will be key for players’ and team success. Schlichtig said he would love to see whole OCSD teams utilize the strength and conditioning program this summer, as it also helps with team bonding and comradery. The program is open to all modified, junior varsity and varsity OCSD athletes, as well as athletes who graduated from Oswego High School, but have yet to start their college semester.
