CARTHAGE — The Carthage Rod and Gun Club hosted the 10th Annual Shootin’ Trap for Trips fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation on July 23. This year’s event had 89 participants and raised more than $4,500 to benefit transportation of clients in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
“We had an awesome turnout again for this year’s event and had another year of great weather,” said VTC foundation director and director of communications Jeremiah S. Papineau. “It was great to see even more younger shooters compete, thanks to the support of local high school teams and local clubs, including the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.”
Mr. Papineau credited the Carthage Rod and Gun Club with their hard work behind the scenes to get this year’s event off the ground, including club president Justin Bach, trap team captain Alan Arndt, and kitchen manager Valda Arndt along with the support of several volunteers who worked the event.
Top Gun of this year’s 50 Bird Shoot was Taylor Green with a score of 50.
Other winners of the shoot were:
Sub-Junior: Remington Ruppert, 47
Senior Veteran: George Brinkley, 48
This year’s Shootin’ Trap for Trips was underwritten by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Watertown Savings Bank, Stewart’s Shops, and the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation.
