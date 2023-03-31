FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Evan Collette, Salmon River (MVP)
Senior, 5-10
Stats: 33 goals, 30 assists
College plans: plans to play junior hockey
Coach’s quote: “His consistency this year was his best attribute We scored a lot of goals and he was the backbone of it. Every game he got two to four points.”
- Tim Cook Salmon River coach
Tyler Berkman, Potsdam
Junior, 5-7
Stats: 28 goals, 32 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “His competitive nature and willingness to do anything to win was a major reason for our success. The energetic spirt he brought to the rink every day was infectious.”
- Jack Charlebois Potsdam coach
Connor Dishaw, Salmon River
Senior, 5-9
Stats: 29 goals, 29 assists
College plans: SUNY Canton
Coach’s quote: “He’s one of the smoother skaters I ever coached. It seems like he’s coming at you all the time. He pretty much did teams in (with shorthanded goals) all year long.”
- Tim Cook Salmon River coach
DEFENSE
Landin McDonald, OFA
Senior, 5-9
Stats: 10 goals, 18 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Landin is a good skater who is able to generate offense from the back end. He works hard on a daily basis in practice and games.”
- Jon Frederick OFA coach
Luke Miller, Salmon River
Senior, 6-1
Stats: 6 goals, 24 assists
College plans: Clarkson or Coast Guard Academy
Coach’s quote: “When the lights come on, that’s when he plays his best When we play big games you can see what he’s got. He’s an absolute beast out there.”
- Tim Cook Salmon River coach
GOALIE
Ty Jacobs, OFA
Sophomore, 5-7
Stats: 15-4, 2.73 goals-against average, .921 save percentage
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “His work ethic in practice is impeccable. He works at honing his craft in net and he stopped a lot of shots.”
- Jon Frederick OFA coach
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Kade Cook, Salmon River, Sr.
John Duffy, Potsdam, Jr.
Morgan Fox, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Defense
Caiden Cartier, Salmon River, Sr.
Brock Cousineau, Norwood-Norfolk, So.
Goalie
Rick Chatland, Salmon River, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Daniel Creurer, Canton, So.
Thomas Eggleston, Massena, Sr.
Tegan Frederick, OFA, So.
Jon Friot III, Norwood-Norfolk, Jr.
Cooper Grant, Potsdam, So.
Chase Lewis, Salmon River, Sr.
Chris Marasco, Massena, Sr.
Ryan Rutley, Potsdam, Sr.
Mason Savage, Thousand Islands, So.
Griffin Shaheen, Tupper Lake, Jr.
Jake Smutz, Massena, Sr.
Logan Spaulding, Malone, Sr.
