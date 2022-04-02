FIRST TEAM
Evan White (MVP)
School: Salmon River
Year, height: Senior, 5-9
Position: Defense
Statistics: 23 assists
College or post-graduate plans: SUNY Canton
Coach’s quote: “His play was very much controlling the game. He was the controlling factor for us, when you aren’t getting around him and our defense. He set up the way we played.” - Salmon River coach Tim Cook
Ashton Adams
School: St. Lawrence
Year, height: Junior, 6-1
Position: Forward
Statistics: 28 goals, 17 assists
College or post-graduate plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Ashton had a tremendous year for us and lead Division II in goals and points. He’s a great kid to coach, loves the game and more importantly respects the gaeme. He’s very creative with his offensive game.” - St. Lawrence coach Erik McLaughlin
Tyler Berkman
School: Potsdam
Year, height: Sophomore, 5-6
Position: Forward
Statistics: 26 goals, 28 assists
College or post-graduate plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Tyler is a very gifted hockey player that has a work rate like no one I have ever seen. His hockey IQ and skill set allows him to see situations two or three plays before they develop.”- Potsdam coach Al Benda
Rhett Palmer
School: Canton
Year, height: Senior, 5-9
Position: Forward
Statistics: 23 goals, 16 assists
College or post-graduate plans: Kemptville 73’s (junior hockey)
Coach’s quote: “Rhett has a very high character to match his skill set and compete level. He came back and committed himself to this team while battling various injuries. He is the definition of tough.” - Canton coach Anthony Levato
Drew Costello
School: OFA
Year, height: Senior, 5-10
Position: Defense
Statistics: 11 goals, 16 assists
College or post-graduate plans: SUNY Potsdam (lacrosse)
Coach’s quote: “Drew is a well-rounded, three-sport athlete. He played with finesse and physicality. He was a good leader for the younger players and a tough kid on the ice.” - OFA coach Jon Frederick.
Ben Rogers
School: Massena
Year, height: Senior, 6-0
Position: Goalie
Statistics: 1.89 goals-against average, .930 save percentage
College or post-graduate plans: Trade school
Coach’s quote: “Ben plays his position with a high compete factor and is passionate about the success of our program. he manages his crease well, limiting opportunities for the opposition.” - Massena coach Mike Trimboli
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Evan Collette, Salmon River, Jr.
Kade Cook, Salmon River, Jr.
Morgan Fox, Islanders, Jr.
Defense
Landin McDonald, OFA, Jr.
Luke Miller, Salmon River, Jr.
Goalie
Rick Chatland, Salmon River, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Scotty Ahlfeld, Canton, Sr.
Ryley Ashley, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.
Caiden Cartier, Salmon River, Jr.
Brody Hughes, Potsdam, So.
Dawson Miletich, Malone, Sr.
Jack Mills, OFA, Jr.
Ethan Moulton, Salmon River, Sr.
Griffin Shaheen, Tupper Lake, So.
Jake Smutz, Massena, Jr.
Trysen Sunday, Massena, Jr.
Connor Terry, Massena, Sr.
Hayden Todd, Canton, Sr.
