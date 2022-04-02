FIRST TEAM

Evan White (MVP)

School: Salmon River

Year, height: Senior, 5-9

Position: Defense

Statistics: 23 assists

College or post-graduate plans: SUNY Canton

Coach’s quote: “His play was very much controlling the game. He was the controlling factor for us, when you aren’t getting around him and our defense. He set up the way we played.” - Salmon River coach Tim Cook

Ashton Adams

School: St. Lawrence

Year, height: Junior, 6-1

Position: Forward

Statistics: 28 goals, 17 assists

College or post-graduate plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Ashton had a tremendous year for us and lead Division II in goals and points. He’s a great kid to coach, loves the game and more importantly respects the gaeme. He’s very creative with his offensive game.” - St. Lawrence coach Erik McLaughlin

Tyler Berkman

School: Potsdam

Year, height: Sophomore, 5-6

Position: Forward

Statistics: 26 goals, 28 assists

College or post-graduate plans: Undecided

Coach’s quote: “Tyler is a very gifted hockey player that has a work rate like no one I have ever seen. His hockey IQ and skill set allows him to see situations two or three plays before they develop.”- Potsdam coach Al Benda

Rhett Palmer

School: Canton

Year, height: Senior, 5-9

Position: Forward

Statistics: 23 goals, 16 assists

College or post-graduate plans: Kemptville 73’s (junior hockey)

Coach’s quote: “Rhett has a very high character to match his skill set and compete level. He came back and committed himself to this team while battling various injuries. He is the definition of tough.” - Canton coach Anthony Levato

Drew Costello

School: OFA

Year, height: Senior, 5-10

Position: Defense

Statistics: 11 goals, 16 assists

College or post-graduate plans: SUNY Potsdam (lacrosse)

Coach’s quote: “Drew is a well-rounded, three-sport athlete. He played with finesse and physicality. He was a good leader for the younger players and a tough kid on the ice.” - OFA coach Jon Frederick.

Ben Rogers

School: Massena

Year, height: Senior, 6-0

Position: Goalie

Statistics: 1.89 goals-against average, .930 save percentage

College or post-graduate plans: Trade school

Coach’s quote: “Ben plays his position with a high compete factor and is passionate about the success of our program. he manages his crease well, limiting opportunities for the opposition.” - Massena coach Mike Trimboli

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Evan Collette, Salmon River, Jr.

Kade Cook, Salmon River, Jr.

Morgan Fox, Islanders, Jr.

Defense

Landin McDonald, OFA, Jr.

Luke Miller, Salmon River, Jr.

Goalie

Rick Chatland, Salmon River, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Scotty Ahlfeld, Canton, Sr.

Ryley Ashley, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.

Caiden Cartier, Salmon River, Jr.

Brody Hughes, Potsdam, So.

Dawson Miletich, Malone, Sr.

Jack Mills, OFA, Jr.

Ethan Moulton, Salmon River, Sr.

Griffin Shaheen, Tupper Lake, So.

Jake Smutz, Massena, Jr.

Trysen Sunday, Massena, Jr.

Connor Terry, Massena, Sr.

Hayden Todd, Canton, Sr.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.