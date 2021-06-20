FIRST TEAM
David Dubray
NAC MVP
Position: Outfield
Class: Senior
School: Massena
Stats: .340, 6-1 pitching, 0.29 ERA, 112 strikeouts
College: Jefferson CC
Quote: “He’s been the backbone of the pitching staff since his sophomore year. He’s been a pleasant surprise, offensively. He’s one of our top three hitters and added depth to our lineup.”
— Massena coach Greg Paquin.
Wyatt Parliament
Frontier League MVP
Position: Pitcher
Class: Junior
School: Thousand Islands
Stats: 6-0, one save, 0.37 ERA, 90 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings, .632 batting average 1 HR, 29 RBI, 19 stolen bases, .712 on-base pct.
College: Rutgers
Quote: “He was the spark to our success again on and off the field. Very humble and he’s a phenomenal leader. He was the guy everyone looked to when they needed guidance. He’s truly an amazing kid, I can’t say enough about him.”
— Thousand Islands coach Zach Meier
Sam Bush
Position: Catcher
School: Beaver River
Class: Senior
Stats: .491 average, 21 RBI, 19 stolen bases
College: St. John Fisher (to play football)
Quote: “Sam stepped up in his first year catching and was a strong leader for our team. He was able to handle our pitching staff and develop a solid rapport with each pitcher. Sam was also a strong bat in the middle of our lineup.”
— Beaver River coach Mike Kogut
Brody Brown
Position: Infield
School: Lowville
Class: Sophomore
Stats: .509 average, 15 stolen bases, only 1 error in 27 attempts
College: Undecided
Quote: “Brody was the ultimate leadoff hitter for us. He never wavered in his approach and challenged every pitcher to make quality pitches. He only struck out four times all year while hitting .509
and leading the team in runs scored and base hits.”
— Lowville coach Dan Myers
Max Gray
Position: Outfield
School: South Jefferson
Class: Senior
Stats: .481 average, 19 RBI, .667 slugging pct., .661 on-base pct., six stolen bases
College: Boston College
Quote: “As our cleanup hitter, every time Max came up to the plate it wasn’t hard to predict where he was going to hit the ball, as he has worked hard throughout his years to develop one of the most repeatable swings in the area. ... Athletes like Max can play anywhere on the baseball diamond, and as the season progressed he found himself right at home behind the dish showcasing some of the best catching defensive skills in the area.”
— South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters
Logan Hess
Position: Designated hitter
School: South Jefferson
Class: Senior
Stats: .596 average, 15 extra-base hits (school record), 27 RBI, ,930 slugging pct., .697 on-base pct., 15 stolen bases
College: Jefferson Community College
Quote: “Logan has put in more hours hitting in the cages at the baseball barn than one can even begin to comprehend. His attitude in embracing the grind that is baseball has made him into a starter at the varsity level since first coming up as a freshman. Logan finished off his baseball career at South Jefferson as the top hitter in the “B” Division.”
— South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters
Justin Kennedy
Position: Infield
Class: Senior
School: Brushton-Moira
Stats: .675, 2 home runs, 4-0 3.44 ERA
College: IBEW Electrical Apprenticeship Program
Quote: He was a five-year varsity player with quiet confidence, a leader every time he stepped on the field. He was one of the hardest workers I ever had the opportunity to coach.” - Brushton-Moira coach Jody Johnston.
Ben LaRock
Position: Utility
Class: Junior
School: Lisbon
Stats: .528, 24 RBIs, 14 steals
College: Undecided.
Quote: “Ben is ultra-competitive. He works hard in season and in the offseason to improve his game. He brings 100 percent every practice and game.” - Lisbon coach Dave Gravlin.
Chris Paige
Position: Infield
Class: Senior
School: Massena
Stats: .516, 24 stolen bases
College: Scranton (hockey)
Quote: “He is kind of the backbone of the team for the last five years. He’s consistent and people don’t get him out. He’s an automatic run scorer. He’s the catalyst that made our offense go.” - Massena coach Greg Paquin
Jonah Shearer
Position: Infield
School: Beaver River
Class: Junior
Stats: .515 batting average, 2 HR, 27 RBI, 21 stolen bases, 9-0 record, 1 save, 1.26 ERA, 122 strikeouts in 57 innings
College: Undecided
Quote: “Jonah was a workhorse for us on the mound this season. He was able to take the mound and deliver in every outing of the year including two dominating playoff performances. He works hard on his craft ... (and) is also an offensive standout leading our team at the plate in average, RBI’s, and extra-base hits.”
— Beaver River coach Mike Kogut
Bobby Voss
Position: Infield
Class: Senior
School: Norwood-Norfolk
Stats: .486, 23 RBI
College: playing junior hockey
Quote: “Bobby is the type of player everyone wants to play with, and hates to play against, because he is such a competitor. He is tough as nails.” - Norwood-Norfolk coach Steve Lashomb
Jared Wilson
Position: Pitcher
Class: Senior
School: Gouverneur
Stats: 6-1, 1.39 ERA, .527 average, 4 HR, 27 RBI
College: Onondaga CC
Quote: “Jared had a fantastic senior season. He is a quiet leader and does everything the right way. He’s a great student and someone any coach would want on their team.” - Gouverneur coach John Free
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Derrike Goutremout, Lyme, Jr.
Zack Monacelli, Massena, Sr.
Catcher
Brayden Mason, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Infield
Ian Anderson, South Lewis, Sr.
Brayden Campeau, Beaver River, Jr.
Isaac LaRock, Lisbon, So.
Jackson LaRock, Lisbon, Sr.
Brody VanBuren, Madid-Waddington, Sr.
Dawson White, Brushton-Moira, Sr.
Outfield
Micah Ingerson, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Utility
Eric Sanders, Watertown, Sr.
Designated Hitter
Wayne Palmer, Brushton-Moira, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Scott Ahlfeld, Canton, Jr.
Matt Basford, Heuvelton, Sr.
Adam Calton, Heuvelton, Jr.
Jed Crayford, Heuvelton, Jr.
Noah Dominy, Norwood-Norfolk, Sr.
Mike Flyzik, Lyme, Jr.
Kyle Gaumes, Gouverneur, Sr.
Grant Godin, Tupper Lake, So.
Lucas Graves, Copenhagen, Sr.
Tyler Green, Sackets Harbor, Jr.
Kade Hayes, Parishville-Hopkinton, Jr.
Connor Lewis, Salmon River, Sr.
Jack Ludlow, Thousand Islands, Fr.
Aaron Luther, Carthage, Jr.
Connor MacKay, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Kaleb Peters, South Jefferson, So.
Cody Powis, Copenhagen, Sr.
Eli Rawleigh, General Brown, Jr.
Will Roda, Potsdam, Sr.
Anthony Rosso, Watertown, Sr.
Griffin Shaheen, Tupper Lake, Fr.
Cooper Sweeney, Indian River, Sr.
Connor Wood, Gouverneur, Jr.
Aidan Zehr, Lowville, Sr.
