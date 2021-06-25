FIRST TEAM
Karsyn Burnash (MVP)
South Jefferson
Junior
Midfield
Stats: 57 goals, 23 assists, 71 ground balls, 64 draw controls, 20 caused turnovers.
College: Has committed to University of Connecticut
“She’s only our fourth All-American at South Jefferson, and I really think she’s that caliber of a player,” Williams said. “Her practice effort and her game effort are the same mode. She’s very, very consistent, an intelligent student, she’s an incredible teammate, she’s a good family member, she’s a good citizen. She checks all the boxes for being an All-American.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Kaleigha Berie
South Jefferson
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 19 goals, 13 ground balls, five caused turnovers.
College: Jefferson Community College
“An unsung hero on the field, her statistics do not do justice within the realm of a game or our season. Kia is the backbone of the moving parts, her role as a defensive midfielder will be hard to replace. The impact Kia has on our team far exceeds the stat line, she is a team captain, a team first player, plays smart, hard and consistent.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Rachel Black
General Brown
Senior
Attack
Stats: 40 goals, 23 assists, 63 points, 11 draw controls, 21 ground balls, 4 caused turnovers
College: Walsh University
“Rachel was an impact player for us this season as she was fearless and not afraid to drive and find the cage. She was a constant threat to opposing teams because of her swift dodges and targeted shooting. Her leadership on the offensive end was evident in our team’s success.”
— General Brown coach Bryanna Fazio
Etta Coburn
Canton
Sophomore
Midfield
73 goals, 48 assists
Post-high school: Attending Hotchkiss Prep School
“Etta is truly one of a kind and we were lucky to have her for her first few years of high school. Her drive, stick skills and communication is unmatched and we will certainly miss her next year, but cannot wait to see what she does in this next phase of her career.” — Canton coach Murphy Newman
Julia Garvin
South Jefferson
Junior
Attack
Stats: 45 goals, 53 assists, 21 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers.
College plans: Undecided
“Julia had a great year for us, we have been waiting for her to take over games and she met the expectation. She strives for greatness and she is getting there, her work ethic and coachability is outstanding. Julia has blossomed into a fantastic low attacker who continues to grow her game week by week.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Wynter Jock
Salmon River
Sophomore
Midfield
54 goals, 50 assists
Undecided
“I have had the pleasure of watching Wynter grow as a lacrosse player. I got to watch her develop from a young girl to the person she is today. She was an integral part of our offense and played a key role in our defense, too. She is one of the best well-rounded players we have on the team.”
- Salmon River coach Ron LaFrance
Sarah Kamide
Immaculate Heart
Senior
Goalie
Stats: 113 saves, 46.0 save percentage.
College: SUNY Oswego
“Sarah has been our leader at the defensive end of the field, always communicating, letting the defenders know where the ball is and what to do. We had four new defenders at the varsity level this season and Sarah did a great job helping them adjust. She has worked hard for us over the past four years and is always looking for ways to improve.”
— IHC coach Jason Burto
Sarah Kilburn
Watertown
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 45 goals, 13 assists, 58 points, 26 ground balls
College: Canisius
“Sarah does it all and is our team MVP, if not the league as a whole. Executes rides, clears, groundballs. When we get down, she leads us back, wins draws when we desperately need them. She’s unselfish and an excellent teammate.”
— Watertown coach Anthony Hazard
Ireland Morgia
South Jefferson
Junior
Defense
Stats: Won 65 percent of her draws (233 for 361), 37 ground balls, 32 caused turnovers.
College: Canisius
“Ireland is a tenacious defender who puts her heart and soul into her play. Ireland is a draw control specialist whom studies the draw to become a huge impact on the game. She is the quarterback of the defense communicating until the bitter end of the possession.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Taylor Scoville
South Jefferson
Senior
Defense
Stats: nine goals, 26 ground balls, eight caused turnovers.
College: Jefferson Community College
“Taylor has been a 3 years starter, her athletic mind-set and body frame has been an asset to our defense. She is a target for our goalie to clear, leading her to carry the ball down the field with a midfielder frame of mind. Taylor is a multi-sport athlete who has been an exceptional role player for our program over the years.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Macy Shultz
South Jefferson
Junior
Attack
Stats: 51 goals, 27 assists, 78 draw controls, 48 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers.
College: University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
“A true competitor, understands the game, a three-sport athlete who carries a lot of responsibility on the field. Macy is our backer on Defense which entails a lot of communication, reading her own defender as well as the offensive player. Macy is a target on our clear which transitions the ball up the field and plays a huge part on the draw.”
— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams
Bailey Thomas
General Brown
Senior
Attack
Stats: 14 goals, 36 assists, 50 points, 61 draw controls, 13 ground balls, five caused turnovers.
College: Madonna University.
“Bailey’s ability to feed the ball to her teammates not only sets her and her teammates up for success, but our team as a whole. Her vision from behind the cage is impressive and is not easily replicated. Possession of the ball is crucial in the game of lacrosse and Bailey was a leader for us in the draw circle.”
— General Brown coach Bryanna Fazio
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Joryan Adams, Salmon River, So.
Mallory Marks, General Brown, So.
Megan Millard, Watertown, Sr.
MIDFIELD
Bella Davis, Indian River, Fr.
Paisley Cook, Salmon River, So.
Alexandra Macutek, Watertown, Fr.
Megan Milkowich, General Brown, Sr.
Julia Netto, Immaculate Heart, Sr.
Trinity Stowell, General Brown, So.
DEFENSE
Katie Decker, Watertown, Sr.
Breelyn LaLone, Indian River, Fr.
GOALIE
Jennaca McGill, South Jefferson, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Madelyn Barney, South Jefferson, So.
Jaylen Brown, Carthage, Jr.
Narissa Burdick, South Jefferson, Sr.
Michaela Delles, Indian River, Fr.
Sophie Compeau, Potsdam, Sr.
Aryssa Hopps, Massena, Sr.
McKenna Kobler, Carthage, Jr.
Tori Ledoux, Immaculate Heart, Jr.
Maria Netto, Watertown, Sr.
Emily Perez, Watertown, Jr.
Camryn Sipher, Canton, Jr.
Haley Stevenson, Canton, Jr.
