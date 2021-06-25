FIRST TEAM

Karsyn Burnash (MVP)

South Jefferson

Junior

Midfield

Stats: 57 goals, 23 assists, 71 ground balls, 64 draw controls, 20 caused turnovers.

College: Has committed to University of Connecticut

“She’s only our fourth All-American at South Jefferson, and I really think she’s that caliber of a player,” Williams said. “Her practice effort and her game effort are the same mode. She’s very, very consistent, an intelligent student, she’s an incredible teammate, she’s a good family member, she’s a good citizen. She checks all the boxes for being an All-American.”

— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams

Kaleigha Berie

South Jefferson

Senior

Midfield

Stats: 19 goals, 13 ground balls, five caused turnovers.

College: Jefferson Community College

“An unsung hero on the field, her statistics do not do justice within the realm of a game or our season. Kia is the backbone of the moving parts, her role as a defensive midfielder will be hard to replace. The impact Kia has on our team far exceeds the stat line, she is a team captain, a team first player, plays smart, hard and consistent.”

— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams

Rachel Black

General Brown

Senior

Attack

Stats: 40 goals, 23 assists, 63 points, 11 draw controls, 21 ground balls, 4 caused turnovers

College: Walsh University

“Rachel was an impact player for us this season as she was fearless and not afraid to drive and find the cage. She was a constant threat to opposing teams because of her swift dodges and targeted shooting. Her leadership on the offensive end was evident in our team’s success.”

— General Brown coach Bryanna Fazio

Etta Coburn

Canton

Sophomore

Midfield

73 goals, 48 assists

Post-high school: Attending Hotchkiss Prep School

“Etta is truly one of a kind and we were lucky to have her for her first few years of high school. Her drive, stick skills and communication is unmatched and we will certainly miss her next year, but cannot wait to see what she does in this next phase of her career.” — Canton coach Murphy Newman

Julia Garvin

South Jefferson

Junior

Attack

Stats: 45 goals, 53 assists, 21 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers.

College plans: Undecided

“Julia had a great year for us, we have been waiting for her to take over games and she met the expectation. She strives for greatness and she is getting there, her work ethic and coachability is outstanding. Julia has blossomed into a fantastic low attacker who continues to grow her game week by week.”

— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams

Wynter Jock

Salmon River

Sophomore

Midfield

54 goals, 50 assists

Undecided

“I have had the pleasure of watching Wynter grow as a lacrosse player. I got to watch her develop from a young girl to the person she is today. She was an integral part of our offense and played a key role in our defense, too. She is one of the best well-rounded players we have on the team.”

- Salmon River coach Ron LaFrance

Sarah Kamide

Immaculate Heart

Senior

Goalie

Stats: 113 saves, 46.0 save percentage.

College: SUNY Oswego

“Sarah has been our leader at the defensive end of the field, always communicating, letting the defenders know where the ball is and what to do. We had four new defenders at the varsity level this season and Sarah did a great job helping them adjust. She has worked hard for us over the past four years and is always looking for ways to improve.”

— IHC coach Jason Burto

Sarah Kilburn

Watertown

Senior

Midfield

Stats: 45 goals, 13 assists, 58 points, 26 ground balls

College: Canisius

“Sarah does it all and is our team MVP, if not the league as a whole. Executes rides, clears, groundballs. When we get down, she leads us back, wins draws when we desperately need them. She’s unselfish and an excellent teammate.”

— Watertown coach Anthony Hazard

Ireland Morgia

South Jefferson

Junior

Defense

Stats: Won 65 percent of her draws (233 for 361), 37 ground balls, 32 caused turnovers.

College: Canisius

“Ireland is a tenacious defender who puts her heart and soul into her play. Ireland is a draw control specialist whom studies the draw to become a huge impact on the game. She is the quarterback of the defense communicating until the bitter end of the possession.”

— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams

Taylor Scoville

South Jefferson

Senior

Defense

Stats: nine goals, 26 ground balls, eight caused turnovers.

College: Jefferson Community College

“Taylor has been a 3 years starter, her athletic mind-set and body frame has been an asset to our defense. She is a target for our goalie to clear, leading her to carry the ball down the field with a midfielder frame of mind. Taylor is a multi-sport athlete who has been an exceptional role player for our program over the years.”

— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams

Macy Shultz

South Jefferson

Junior

Attack

Stats: 51 goals, 27 assists, 78 draw controls, 48 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers.

College: University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

“A true competitor, understands the game, a three-sport athlete who carries a lot of responsibility on the field. Macy is our backer on Defense which entails a lot of communication, reading her own defender as well as the offensive player. Macy is a target on our clear which transitions the ball up the field and plays a huge part on the draw.”

— South Jefferson coach Jen Williams

Bailey Thomas

General Brown

Senior

Attack

Stats: 14 goals, 36 assists, 50 points, 61 draw controls, 13 ground balls, five caused turnovers.

College: Madonna University.

“Bailey’s ability to feed the ball to her teammates not only sets her and her teammates up for success, but our team as a whole. Her vision from behind the cage is impressive and is not easily replicated. Possession of the ball is crucial in the game of lacrosse and Bailey was a leader for us in the draw circle.”

— General Brown coach Bryanna Fazio

SECOND TEAM

ATTACK

Joryan Adams, Salmon River, So.

Mallory Marks, General Brown, So.

Megan Millard, Watertown, Sr.

MIDFIELD

Bella Davis, Indian River, Fr.

Paisley Cook, Salmon River, So.

Alexandra Macutek, Watertown, Fr.

Megan Milkowich, General Brown, Sr.

Julia Netto, Immaculate Heart, Sr.

Trinity Stowell, General Brown, So.

DEFENSE

Katie Decker, Watertown, Sr.

Breelyn LaLone, Indian River, Fr.

GOALIE

Jennaca McGill, South Jefferson, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Madelyn Barney, South Jefferson, So.

Jaylen Brown, Carthage, Jr.

Narissa Burdick, South Jefferson, Sr.

Michaela Delles, Indian River, Fr.

Sophie Compeau, Potsdam, Sr.

Aryssa Hopps, Massena, Sr.

McKenna Kobler, Carthage, Jr.

Tori Ledoux, Immaculate Heart, Jr.

Maria Netto, Watertown, Sr.

Emily Perez, Watertown, Jr.

Camryn Sipher, Canton, Jr.

Haley Stevenson, Canton, Jr.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.