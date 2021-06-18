FIRST TEAM
Hadley Alguire
Northern Athletic Conference MVP
Position: Pitcher
Class: Sophomore
School: Canton.
Stats: 13 wins, 114 Ks, .622 batting average, 46 RBI, 16 steals.
College: Undecided.
Quote: “Hadley had a year offensively that will be hard to repeat. She was a bulldog on the mound and a machine at the plate. Her calm demeanor in any situation is a great attribute to have as a pitcher.” - Mike Wentworth, Canton coach.
Delaney Wiley
Frontier League MVP
Position: Pitcher
Class: Sophomore
School: Thousand Islands
Stats: 13-2 record; 196 Ks, .641 batting average, 3 HRs, 21 RBIs
College: Undecided
Quote: “She wants to be good at every sport. She’s very dedicated and wants her teammates to do well.” - Scott LaLonde, Thousand Islands coach
Ally Wargo
Position: Catcher
School: General Brown
Class: Senior
Stats: .547 batting average, 37 RBIs, .667 on-base percentage
College: Assumption (to play softball)
Quote: “She has propelled the GB Softball Program in ways that are matchless in her four years on our varsity team. This season, her skill and leadership allowed her to lead us in every capacity.” - Lindsay Hanson, General Brown coach
Alayana Bush
Position: Infield
School: South Jefferson
Class: Junior
Stats: .490 batting average, 1 home run, 21 RBIs, 16 SBs
College: Undecided
Quote: “A quality person and player. Gives 100% effort all the time. A pleasure to coach.” - Steve Randall, South Jefferson coach
Chloe Champagne
Position: Infield
School: Chateaugay
Class: Senior
Stats: .705 batting average, 3 home runs, 24 stolen bases
College: Undecided
Quote: “Chloe was the glue to our young team and led by example. She is a tremendous shortstop and made plays look easy. She is a dynamic offensive player and electric on the bases.” - Jason LaPlante, Chateaugay coach.
Julia Hollister
Position: Infield
School: Sandy Creek
Class: Freshman
Stats: .500 batting average, 13 RBIs
College: Undecided
Quote: “Julia works hard year round and is committed to making herself and her team better.” - Katie Soluri, Sandy Creek coach
Lexi Huiatt
Position: Infield
School: Canton
Class: Senior
Stats: .462 batting average, 48 stolen bases
College: Clarkson
Quote: “She is one of the most exciting and athletic girls I have ever coached. When she gets on base something usually happens. She is always putting pressure on the defense.” - Mike Wentworth, Canton coach.
Molly Williams
Position: Infield
School: Heuvelton
Class: Senior
Stats: .574 batting average, 5 home runs, 39 RBIs
College: SUNY Potsdam
Quote: Molly has been a dominant player on the varsity since the eighth grade. She has grown into a true leader and really has a passion for the game. Her performance at the plate this year was amazing.” - Eliza Pierce, Heuvelton coach.
Cate DeCoteau
Position: Outfield
School: Canton
Class: Junior
Stats: .477 batting average, 32 RBIs, 17 steals
College: Undecided
Quote: “Cate could play any position on the field with success. (Also a catcher) and she called 90 percent of the pitches. She is a great situational hitter that can hit, bunt or slap.” - Mike Wentworth, Canton coach.
Kiannah Ward
Position: Outfield
School: Carthage
Class: Junior
Stats: .741 batting average, six home runs, 21 RBIs, 22 SBs
College: Undecided
Quote: “Kiannah is a great athlete and person. I am lucky to have the chance to coach someone with as much talent and dedication as her.” - Mark Phillips, Carthage coach
Alexia Clemons
Position: Designated hitter
School: Beaver River
Class: Senior
Stats: .440 batting average; home run, three triples, 14 RBIs
College: Cazenovia (to play softball)
Quote: Alexia is an amazing athlete with outstanding softball instincts. She is the type of player who could play any position and excel at it. Her ability to get on base and score runs kept us in many games this season. She will be missed next season. - Jon Walseman, Beaver River coach
Ryleigh McCauley
Position: Utility
School: Malone
Class: Senior
Stats: .542 batting average, 7 home runs, 115 strikeouts (as pitcher)
College: SUNY Brockport.
Quote: “Ryleigh was a leader on and off the field. She had a tremendous season. Ryleigh will be missed greatly in our program.” - Terry Collins, Malone coach.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Shaylagh Randall, South Lewis, Jr.; Caitlyn Reed, Massena, Sr.
Catcher
Alaina Armstrong, Madrid-Waddington, So.
Infield
Mackenzie Lane, Malone, Jr.; Grace Myers, Lowville, Jr.; Emma Schafer,South Jefferson, Jr.; Allie Swenson, Thousand Islands, Sr.; Madison Weaver, Norwood-Norfolk, Jr.
Outfield
Karissa Donnelly, Morristown, So.; Callie LaFontaine, Lyme, Jr.
Designated hitter
Sydney Tanner, Hammond, So.
Utility
Haylee Alteri, Thousand Islands, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hannah Agans, St. Lawrence, So.
Madison Allen, Copenhagen, Sr.
Josie Barton, LaFargeville, Sr.
Katie Call, Indian River, So.
Savannah Chiodi, Sackets Harbor, Sr.
Jalyn Cook, Massena, Sr.
Sarah Evan, Beaver River, Sr.
Emily Farrand, OFA, Sr.
Lucy Frary, Edwards-Knox, Sr.
Bri Grant, Hermon-DeKalb, Sr.
Ameila Hoffman, South Lewis, Sr.
Riley Hough, OFA, Sr.
Chasity Johnson, Heuvelton, Fr.
Avery Kenyon, Hammond, Sr.
Avery McDonald, Chateaugay, 8th
Bryanna Moroughan, S. Jefferson, 8th
Kori Nichols, General Brown, So.
Brooke Platt, South Lewis, Sr.
Scout Preston, Sandy Creek, Fr.
Felicity Roberts, Alexandria, So.
Allison Trathen, Heuvelton, So.
Grayce Trimbolie, Massena, Sr.
Emily Wentworth, Canton, Sr.
Kaitlyn Weston, Lyme, Jr.
