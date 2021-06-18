FIRST TEAM

Hadley Alguire

Northern Athletic Conference MVP

Position: Pitcher

Class: Sophomore

School: Canton.

Stats: 13 wins, 114 Ks, .622 batting average, 46 RBI, 16 steals.

College: Undecided.

Quote: “Hadley had a year offensively that will be hard to repeat. She was a bulldog on the mound and a machine at the plate. Her calm demeanor in any situation is a great attribute to have as a pitcher.” - Mike Wentworth, Canton coach.

Delaney Wiley

Frontier League MVP

Position: Pitcher

Class: Sophomore

School: Thousand Islands

Stats: 13-2 record; 196 Ks, .641 batting average, 3 HRs, 21 RBIs

College: Undecided

Quote: “She wants to be good at every sport. She’s very dedicated and wants her teammates to do well.” - Scott LaLonde, Thousand Islands coach

Ally Wargo

Position: Catcher

School: General Brown

Class: Senior

Stats: .547 batting average, 37 RBIs, .667 on-base percentage

College: Assumption (to play softball)

Quote: “She has propelled the GB Softball Program in ways that are matchless in her four years on our varsity team. This season, her skill and leadership allowed her to lead us in every capacity.” - Lindsay Hanson, General Brown coach

Alayana Bush

Position: Infield

School: South Jefferson

Class: Junior

Stats: .490 batting average, 1 home run, 21 RBIs, 16 SBs

College: Undecided

Quote: “A quality person and player. Gives 100% effort all the time. A pleasure to coach.” - Steve Randall, South Jefferson coach

Chloe Champagne

Position: Infield

School: Chateaugay

Class: Senior

Stats: .705 batting average, 3 home runs, 24 stolen bases

College: Undecided

Quote: “Chloe was the glue to our young team and led by example. She is a tremendous shortstop and made plays look easy. She is a dynamic offensive player and electric on the bases.” - Jason LaPlante, Chateaugay coach.

Julia Hollister

Position: Infield

School: Sandy Creek

Class: Freshman

Stats: .500 batting average, 13 RBIs

College: Undecided

Quote: “Julia works hard year round and is committed to making herself and her team better.” - Katie Soluri, Sandy Creek coach

Lexi Huiatt

Position: Infield

School: Canton

Class: Senior

Stats: .462 batting average, 48 stolen bases

College: Clarkson

Quote: “She is one of the most exciting and athletic girls I have ever coached. When she gets on base something usually happens. She is always putting pressure on the defense.” - Mike Wentworth, Canton coach.

Molly Williams

Position: Infield

School: Heuvelton

Class: Senior

Stats: .574 batting average, 5 home runs, 39 RBIs

College: SUNY Potsdam

Quote: Molly has been a dominant player on the varsity since the eighth grade. She has grown into a true leader and really has a passion for the game. Her performance at the plate this year was amazing.” - Eliza Pierce, Heuvelton coach.

Cate DeCoteau

Position: Outfield

School: Canton

Class: Junior

Stats: .477 batting average, 32 RBIs, 17 steals

College: Undecided

Quote: “Cate could play any position on the field with success. (Also a catcher) and she called 90 percent of the pitches. She is a great situational hitter that can hit, bunt or slap.” - Mike Wentworth, Canton coach.

Kiannah Ward

Position: Outfield

School: Carthage

Class: Junior

Stats: .741 batting average, six home runs, 21 RBIs, 22 SBs

College: Undecided

Quote: “Kiannah is a great athlete and person. I am lucky to have the chance to coach someone with as much talent and dedication as her.” - Mark Phillips, Carthage coach

Alexia Clemons

Position: Designated hitter

School: Beaver River

Class: Senior

Stats: .440 batting average; home run, three triples, 14 RBIs

College: Cazenovia (to play softball)

Quote: Alexia is an amazing athlete with outstanding softball instincts. She is the type of player who could play any position and excel at it. Her ability to get on base and score runs kept us in many games this season. She will be missed next season. - Jon Walseman, Beaver River coach

Ryleigh McCauley

Position: Utility

School: Malone

Class: Senior

Stats: .542 batting average, 7 home runs, 115 strikeouts (as pitcher)

College: SUNY Brockport.

Quote: “Ryleigh was a leader on and off the field. She had a tremendous season. Ryleigh will be missed greatly in our program.” - Terry Collins, Malone coach.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher

Shaylagh Randall, South Lewis, Jr.; Caitlyn Reed, Massena, Sr.

Catcher

Alaina Armstrong, Madrid-Waddington, So.

Infield

Mackenzie Lane, Malone, Jr.; Grace Myers, Lowville, Jr.; Emma Schafer,South Jefferson, Jr.; Allie Swenson, Thousand Islands, Sr.; Madison Weaver, Norwood-Norfolk, Jr.

Outfield

Karissa Donnelly, Morristown, So.; Callie LaFontaine, Lyme, Jr.

Designated hitter

Sydney Tanner, Hammond, So.

Utility

Haylee Alteri, Thousand Islands, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hannah Agans, St. Lawrence, So.

Madison Allen, Copenhagen, Sr.

Josie Barton, LaFargeville, Sr.

Katie Call, Indian River, So.

Savannah Chiodi, Sackets Harbor, Sr.

Jalyn Cook, Massena, Sr.

Sarah Evan, Beaver River, Sr.

Emily Farrand, OFA, Sr.

Lucy Frary, Edwards-Knox, Sr.

Bri Grant, Hermon-DeKalb, Sr.

Ameila Hoffman, South Lewis, Sr.

Riley Hough, OFA, Sr.

Chasity Johnson, Heuvelton, Fr.

Avery Kenyon, Hammond, Sr.

Avery McDonald, Chateaugay, 8th

Bryanna Moroughan, S. Jefferson, 8th

Kori Nichols, General Brown, So.

Brooke Platt, South Lewis, Sr.

Scout Preston, Sandy Creek, Fr.

Felicity Roberts, Alexandria, So.

Allison Trathen, Heuvelton, So.

Grayce Trimbolie, Massena, Sr.

Emily Wentworth, Canton, Sr.

Kaitlyn Weston, Lyme, Jr.

