FIRST TEAM
Tahnaokata Elijah (NAC MVP)
School: Salmon River
Grade: Senior
Position: Attack
Stats: 44 goals, 9 assists
College: Siena
Coach’s quote: “He did an outstanding job this year. He was able to elevate the play of other players during the season. He is a great leader on and off the field.” - Salmon River coach Jim Barnes.
Evan Richardson (FL MVP)
School: Watertown
Grade: Senior
Position: Goalie
Stats: 220 saves, 67.0 save pct.
College: U.S. Military Academy
Coach’s quote: “Even beyond lacrosse, Evan was a leader and his impact on our program will be long-lasting. He raised the bar to a whole new level and made a large impact on the younger players in our program as to what our expectations are.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Jayden Ashley
School: St. Lawrence Central
Grade: Junior
Position: Attack
Stats: 64 goals, 30 assists
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “He’s a three-sport athlete, excelling in basketball and football as well. He loves the game and likes to add his own style to his improving skill set. He’s fun to coach, because I can show him an offensive concept and he understands it and helps teach his teammates.”
— St. Lawrence Central coach Bryan Bordeleau
Riley Connell
School: Watertown
Grade: Senior
Position: Defense
Stats: Watertown averaged 6 goals allowed during season
College: SUNY Geneseo
Coach’s quote: “Always guarded the opposing teams best defender, often completely shutting them off. Quietly did an amazing job this year not only with on-ball offense but was phenomenal on ground balls all year.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Brandon Farr
School: General Brown
Grade: Senior
Position: Defense
Stats: Two goals, one assist.
College: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Brandon Farr started in 15 games this year for the Lions at close defense. He was a force to be reckoned with this year. Brandon’s work ethic was apparent from our first practice. He prides
himself on outworking everyone, and was constantly pushing those around him to be better.”
— General Brown coach Rich Purvis
Carter Kempney
School: Carthage
Grade: Junior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 64 goals, 14 assists
College: Syracuse
Coach’s quote: “Carter is an unbelievable talent and I am very fortunate to coach such a great kid. He spent the last year working out, get bigger, faster and stronger. He can run over you or around you and he shoots the ball as hard as anyone I have seen at the high school level.”
— Carthage coach Jason Coffman
Gabe Lajoie
School: Watertown
Grade: Senior
Position: Midfielder
Stats: 25 goals, 14 assists, 62.0 faceoff pct.
After high school: North America Lineman Training Center.
Coach’s quote: “Gabe is a do it all middie, never coming off the field. As the season went on his game got stronger and stronger. He really stepped up in the big games and was a fantastic leader for our team this year.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Vince Lavarnway
School: Watertown
Grade: Senior
Position: Attack
Stats: 39 goals, 40 assists.
College: Clarkson
Coach’s quote: “Vince was our leader on offense, our go-to guy. When we needed to make something happen in the big moments, the ball was in Vince’s stick. His balance between goals and assists this year truly shows what an all-around, unselfish player he is.”
— Watertown coach Brian Navarra
Rowan Marsell
School: Indian River
Grade: Junior
Position: Midfielder
Stats: 32 goals, 37 assists, 64.0 faceoff pct. (77 of 120).
College: Delaware
Coach’s quote: “Rowan is a great athlete and competitor. He’s a hard worker that never quits and loves the game of lacrosse. We used him all over the field to do different things for us. He has a very good understanding of the game and helps raise the play of others around him.”
— Indian River coach Nathan Davis
Corey O’Connor
School: General Brown
Grade: Senior
Position: Attack
Stats: 52 goals, 45 assists
College: SUNY Oswego
Coach’s quote: “Corey was one of our three senior captains this year and has played at the varsity level since eighth grade. This year Corey’s role would be different than seasons past and he accepted it without question and did everything I asked of him with a smile. Corey was the leader of our offense this season and made everyone around him a better player with his vocal directions and unselfish play.”
— General Brown coach Rich Purvis
Rhett Palmer
School: Canton
Grade: Junior
Position: Defense
Stats: 50 ground balls, 30 forced turnovers
College: Prep school (hockey)
Coach’s quote: “He is a team leader, motivator and the ultimate teammate. He was the key contributor on defense for the Bears championship run. With his ability and work ethic, the sky is the limit for his future as a lacrosse player.”
- Canton coach Jeff Meyers
Josh Tanner
School: South Jefferson
Grade: Senior
Position: Defense
Stats: Two goals, four assists
College: SUNY Morrisville (to play football).
Coach’s quote: “Josh was vital to our team’s success in defense this season. He will be hard to replace next season.”
— South Jefferson coach Randy Fuller
SECOND TEAM
Attack
Ramsey Burnard, Indian River, Jr.
Daniel Mahoney, Canton, Jr.
Jaren Peckham, General Brown, Sr.
Midfield
Eli Bullock, OFA, Sr.
Kyan Combs, Watertown, So.
Anthony Kemp, General Brown, Sr.
Joe Petrus, Indian River, Sr.
Carey Terrance, Salmon River, So.
Defense
Michael Davis, Indian River, Jr.
Kenny Forbes, Watertown, Sr.
Joe Girardi, Watertown, So.
Goalie
Tim Williams, South Jefferson, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Reagan Alexander, Indian River, Jr.
Andyn Bero, Salmon River, So.
Trey Bessette, Canton, Sr.
Stone Chubb, Salmon River, Sr.
Joe Clement, General Brown Sr.
Jack Clough, Watertown, So.
Cole Doldo, South Jefferson, Jr.
Lincoln Escudero, Carthage, Jr.
Aiden Hoose, Canton, Sr.
Grayson Jackson, Carthage, Jr.
Austin Mesler, South Jefferson, Sr.
Sakaronhiotane Thompson, Salmon River, Jr.
